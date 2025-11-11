Photographer Takes Stunning Surreal Photos With An Old $50 Film Camera

Oleg Oprisco is a brilliantly talented photographer from Lviv, Ukraine, who creates stunning surreal images of elegant women in fairy-tale or dream-like settings. There’s one significant difference, however, that sets him apart from other artists who create similar work – Oprisco shoots using old-school film photography.
The fact that he shoots with film means that everything you see in these photos had to be created that way – it couldn’t be done digitally. “I’ve found it ideal to do everything myself. I come up with a concept, create the clothing, choose the location and direct the hair and makeup,” Oprisco explained in an interview with Bored Panda. “Before shooting, I plan the overall color scheme. According to the chosen palette, I select clothes, props, location, etc, making sure that all of it plays within a single color range.” He uses Kiev 6C and Kiev 88 cameras with medium-format film and a variety of lenses.
It’s clear that Oprisco is deeply passionate about his work. “Each of my photos is a scene from real life. That is the perfect source of inspiration for me as there is so much beauty to it.” Oprisco offered some inspiring advice for aspiring young photographers mixed in with some tough love as well. “Drop your job and shoot … if you feel that’s what you want,” he said. “Freedom, happiness, money… all will come after you let go and just shoot.”
Be sure to read between the photos for more of Oprisco’s interview with Bored Panda!
Source: oprisco.com | 500px | facebook
“Of course there are my own changes that I add to the reality, such as characters, props, location, and light… I am constantly involved in a search for inspiration and ideas.”
“I often hold workshops and it’s very funny sitting in front of many photographers with $2000 – $3000 cameras and lenses, and on my table is an old Kiev 6C, which is worth about $50.”
“[Post production] takes several hours, but no amount of [photoshopping] can make a bad photo into a good photo. That’s a good rule to know. Hence, in my photos there is colour correction and retouching of dust only.”
“I use a Kiev 6C and Kiev 88 cameras with 90mm/2.8, 180/2.8, and 300/4.0 lenses. My favorite lens of all time is 300/4.0 by Meyer Optik Orestegor. I use medium format film.”
Oleg became interested in photography at the age of 16 – he started taking photos of friends and acquaintances.“At age 18, I moved to Kiev, where I became an assistant to a well-known advertising photographer. We worked together for four years, but that work did not bring me pleasure. There was no creativity, only commerce. When I was 23, I started from scratch, taking my own photos.”
Oleg has some advice for beginner photographers: “Shoot, shoot, and shoot some more. What else to say? Drop your job and shoot … if you feel that’s what you want. Freedom, happiness, money… all will come after you let go and just shoot.“
We’d like to thank Oleg Oprisco for giving us an exclusive interview and for sharing his amazing work with us! Be sure to follow him on Facebook.
