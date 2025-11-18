“You Don’t Want Ned Flanders”: Radio Star Stunned As Co-Hosts Try To Justify Cheating

If ten men attended a bachelor party, how many would do something that their girlfriends would consider inappropriate?
This question was asked by Australian radio host Jackie O during a broadcast of the Kyle and Jackie O Show. Her co-host, Kyle Sandilands, didn’t think too much before confidently answering, “All of them.”
“You gotta accept life as it is,” said Brooklyn Ross, another male member of the show. “Men will dabble a little bit from time to time.”
Jackie felt indignant at the men’s justification of cheating, and the question that followed only intensified this feeling.
“Do you girls really care if guys go and misbehave?” Brooklyn asked.
“Yes,” she shouted. “I don’t understand how you can say, ‘It’s just human nature. Let it happen.’ But if a girl does it, it’s not okay?”
“Well, yeah,” Kyle confirmed.
Then, Brooklyn tried to convince Jackie that deep down and without her knowing, she had a soft spot for men who cheat.
“Do you want a man who is never going to ever misbehave?” he asked. “Do you want Ned Flanders or a fun guy who may sometimes do the wrong thing?” Ned Flanders is a character in The Simpsons, known for being a friendly family man and a devout Christian.
Jackie’s co-host, Kyle Sandilands, claimed that all men cheat and would do something considered “inappropriate” by their spouses at a bachelor party
The hosts received a call from a listener who supported the men’s case. “Six years I’ve been married, and I still **** around from time to time. Unfortunately. And I love my wife.”
The decision to cheat, said Kyle, depends on “whether you want to risk it” because if you have a spouse and children, “maybe you want to balance it out.”
In general, men are more likely than women to cheat: 20% of men and 13% of women reported that they’ve had sex with someone other than their spouse while married, according to the Institute for Family Studies.
Other studies estimate that the difference is slightly smaller, with 23% of male responders admitting to having cheated compared to 20% of women.
Men who cheated are more likely than their female peers to be married (61% vs 44%).
Married women aged 18 to 29 are slightly more likely than men to be guilty of infidelity (11% vs. 10%). Meanwhile, this gap reverses among men aged 30 to 34 and grows wider in older age groups.
Nobody is safe during the fifth decade of their lives, as infidelity for both men and women increases during this time.
Watch the clip below:
Research indicates that public attitudes toward the morality of infidelity vary depending on whether the unfaithful person is a man or a woman.
While 66% of Americans say that a man having an extramarital affair is morally wrong, fewer (55%) say the same when a woman does so, according to a 2022 survey published by the American Survey Center.
The most common reasons why people cheat are a lack of an emotional or sexual connection with their stable partner (or a combination of the two), feelings of neglect, a need to boost their self-esteem, or a desire for variety.
On Instagram, thousands of netizens shared Jackie’s surprise at the men’s comments. One of them commented under the clip, “So a guy who doesn’t cheat isn’t fun? How are they not embarrassed?”
“If men want to dibble dabble with multiple women, don’t get married and stay single… it’s that easy,” another wrote.
A separate user chimed in: “Secrets out, ladies. Even men think men are trash. They told on themselves.”
“Ned Flander was hot, he loved his wife to bits, yes we want a Ned Flanders,” another user said, while somebody else added, “There is no excuse for infidelity when you are in a monogamous relationship. If you want to dip stick stay single!!!!”
Many people said they were “team Jackie” after listening to the hosts’ conversation
