Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Do You Wish You Didnt? (Closed)

Ill start “I love to help others feel good about themselves but yet I think negative about myself.”
#1
I wish I didn’t die.
#2
i wish i didn’t and in a mirror and not realizing i flippied off nobody but me >w0
#3
I don’t exercise, and I eat too much junk food.
#4
get hurt
#5
I have a dry patch of skin on my foot where I once stepped on a nail, and the scar tissue is prone to itching and hyperkeratosis (hardening of the skin)… Itches get scratches… But because the skin is tough the scratch feels ineffective and sometimes I can’t help but itch until I break skin… Leaving myself walking cautiously for a day or so (and probably making the problem worse in the long run)… I wish I didn’t scratch my itchy foot, but I do.
#6
Whenever an app asks me to rate them, I always put in 5 stars. Idk why, I just feel terrible if I rate them anything under 5 stars
#7
I wish I didn’t stay up late on a school night for a test
#8
Talk to people
#9
I do things other than sleep and watch anime, because 40 something hours of anime in a week isn’t enough
#10
I think I may have dermatilomania, or something like that. It’s basically where I pick at my skin when I’m stressed. I’ll scratch at my scalp till it bleeds, pick at the little hairs on my cheeks and the top of my nose, and rip the skin off my lips. I don’t like that I do it. It hurts and it does not look good. It’s an urge that I can’t get over and I wish I had a better way to cope with stress.
#11
I wish I didn’t bite on the strings on pants.
#12
I wish I didn’t spend so much time playing video games but it’s usually boredom that causes that.
#13
I wish I didn’t skip class on zooms,and procrastinate. Now report cards are due tomorrow and I’ve improved to A- and B+ but it’s still not enough
#14
I wish I didn’t skip zooms and procrastinate. I’m usually an A-student but I’ve gone to B+ and A-. I have lots of assignments due and I’m stressed to the max. Going to sleep at 9 and waking up at Midnight so I can finish missing assignments.. and I have to go to face to face tomorrow so I’ll be up all night probably. I didn’t finish my tests or anything..
#15
look at dream simp/stan/ship comments
