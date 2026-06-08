Where Is Susan Kelechi Watson From? Everything You Need To Know About The This Is Us Actress

For longtime fans and those new to her work, Susan Kelechi Watson continues to captivate audiences with her remarkable acting. Still, her unique physical attributes often raise questions about her roots and heritage. The American actress has been active in the industry for over two decades, delivering standout performances across film, television, and stage. She became a household name following her heartfelt performance as Beth Pearson on This Is Us. Her role on the NBC hit drama gained critical acclaim and award nominations.
Professionally trained at a prestigious school of the arts, Susan Kelechi Watson built her career on authenticity and resilience, and her passion for storytelling is undeniable. While her film career is still a work in progress, Watson has built her television credits to include roles on notable TV shows such as Will Trent, The Residence, and High Potential. But behind the on-screen brilliance is a talent shaped by her rich cultural heritage and upbringing, which she proudly embraces. Explore the cultural background that shaped Watson’s journey from stage performances to television success.
Susan Kelechi Watson’s Ethnicity and Background
Susan Kelechi Watson’s middle name has often raised questions about her roots, with many saying she’s of Nigerian descent. Her performance as a Nigerian lady in Merry Wives (2022) drew more attention to her background. However, the actress is yet to confirm these claims. Watson was born in Brooklyn, New York, United States, on November 11, 1981, to Jamaican parents. Both of her parents were born in Jamaica and have no known link to Nigeria.
Nevertheless, Watson’s middle name, “Kelechi,” which means “Thank God,” is derived from Nigeria’s Igbo tribe. As such, speculations about her Nigerian roots have been rife. Although she acknowledges the origin of her name, Susan Kelechi Watson has debunked claims surrounding her Nigerian Igbo origins. In a June 2012 Facebook post, Watson explained that she’s yet to confirm the exact African community her family descended from, something she looks forward to finding out.
She also revealed that her parents got the name “Kelechi” from an African naming ceremony, which is apparently linked to the Igbo tribe. Notwithstanding, she was born and raised in the United States, where she has carved an illustrious career in the arts. Watson is also proud of her heritage, which has immensely shaped her artistry.
She is Professionally Trained in Her Craft
Susan Kelechi Watson didn’t just stumble into her acting career; she learned the craft from industry professionals. She graduated from Howard University in Washington, D.C. with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. After obtaining her BFA, Watson joined the graduate acting program in the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University, where she earned a Master of Fine Arts degree. She is also trained as a dancer. Hollywood icon Phylicia Rashad selected Watson to study Shakespeare with a London theatre company. Rashad was the dean of the College of Fine Arts at Howard University until her contract ended in May 2024.
Susan Kelechi Watson Made Her Television Debut in 2004
Her career journey began with guest roles in 2004, starting with appearing in one episode each of Hack and Fox legal drama The Jury. From 2004 to 2005, she appeared in 12 episodes of Third Watch as Emma St. Claire and guest-starred in Law & Order: Trial by Jury as Jill Tolbert. After making guest appearances across major television shows, including Private Practice, NCIS, Numb3rs, and Law & Order, Watson gained recognition for her recurring role as Janet on Louie (2012-2014). She later appeared on Royal Pains, The Blacklist, Blue Bloods, Veep, Happyish, and Billions.
In 2016, Watson landed her most recognized role so far on This Is Us. She played Beth Pearson on the acclaimed NBC show, earning a nomination for the Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. In 2021, she voiced Mom Twist on Ada Twist, Scientist. Her other notable television credits include Will Trent as Cricket Dawson, The Residence as Jasmine Haney, and High Potential as Lucia.
Film and Stage Credits
While her most acclaimed acting roles are on the small screen, Susan Kelechi Watson is also an accomplished stage actress with credits across Broadway and off-Broadway productions. In 2005, she performed in Richard Greenberg‘s A Naked Girl on the Appian Way at the American Airlines Theatre in New York. She is also known for playing Madam Nkechi Ford in Merry Wives and performing with the Good Bones cast at the Lincoln Center Theater.
To prepare for her Merry Wives role, Susan Kelechi Watson learned the Nigerian accent. She reached out to Nigerians she knows for help and trained with a language coach as well. For her film career, Watson debuted in the 2019 biographical film A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood as Andrea Vogel. Her second film credit is a voice role as Maggie in Rumble.
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