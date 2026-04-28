Hudson Williams: 7 Things You Didn’t Know About The Heated Rivalry Star

Hudson Williams has been busy wielding his star power following his emotionally charged portrayal of Shane Hollander on Heated Rivalry. The talented actor is best known for the Canadian sports romance television series, which became one of the biggest surprise hits of 2025. His undeniable charisma made him one of the breakout stars of the critically acclaimed show alongside his co-star Connor Storrie, who played his character’s love interest. Their magnetic chemistry has been the talk of social media, aptly compelling both rising stars to the international spotlight.
Before he became one of the most talked-about names in the entertainment sphere, Hudson Williams showed off his charisma in several short films. He caught the acting bug early and made his debut in minor roles before grabbing the attention of critics and audiences on Heated Rivalry. Beyond the spotlight and catchy headlines, there’s so much more to Williams, including interesting hobbies and other career interests his fans didn’t know about. Whether you are just discovering his incredible screen presence or have a longtime follower, these facts shed light on his personal details and little-known milestones.
1. Hudson Williams Has a Cocktail of Korean, British, and Dutch Heritage
Like his Heated Rivalry character, Hudson Williams hails from a mixed background. His father is of British and Dutch descent, while his mother has Korean heritage. However, he was born in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada, and grew up in Kamloops, British Columbia, where his family moved to at an early age. Williams’s Korean mother is an interior designer, and his father is a mechanical engineer. As such, he didn’t get the acting gene from them. However, his mixed heritage was a major reason he landed the role that shot him to international stardom.
2. He Sharpened His Acting Skills at the Langara College Film Arts Program
Growing up in Canada, Hudson Williams developed an early interest in the entertainment industry. Before his professional career took off, he honed his acting skills in different institutions. He studied theater, dance, and music at Beattie School of the Arts. He later moved to Vancouver to give his acting career a better chance. There, he completed the Film Arts program at Langara College in 2020, where he developed skills that would later boost his career. He also graduated from Sa-Hali Secondary School in British Columbia.
3. Hudson Williams was an Athletic Student
While he’s more recognized for his acting roles, the Heated Rivalry star is no stranger to the athletic world. While at Sa-Hali Secondary School, Williams played with the basketball team, but he didn’t pursue it professionally. He also trained in mixed martial arts, skills that would later be useful in his future acting credits. As such, playing the athletic Shane on Heated Rivalry is no strange territory for him.
4. Heated Rivalry is His First Mainstream Project
Before his big break on Heated Rivalry, Hudson Williams began building experience across various genres with roles in short films. His first credits were in the 2020 short films Detective Ultra, Sanctuary, Over the Edge, and Jump. He later played supporting roles in the movie Nobody Dumps My Daughter and the television series Allegiance and Tracker. Williams got his career-defining role when he was cast to play Shane Hollander alongside Connor Storrie (Ilya Rozanov) on Heated Rivalry. The co-stars showcased a compelling chemistry that has sparked many exciting conversations about the show.
5. Hudson Williams is Also Big on Content Creation
Leveraging his international recognition, Hudson Williams has garnered millions of fans across social media. In March 2025, a few months before Heated Rivalry premiered in November, Williams started his Instagram page, hudsonwilliamsofficial, which has amassed over 3.6 million followers. Williams often shares filming and lifestyle content on the platform to give his fans a glimpse of his world beyond the screen. He also has an endless stream of thirst traps on his page to ensure you don’t miss Shane too much.
6. Williams Hudson is Close Friends with Heated Rivalry Co-star Connor Storrie
Turns out their on-set chemistry spilled over to the real world. However, the co-stars are not romantically involved as many fans have wondered. Williams and Storrie have done many interviews and quizzes together since their breakout roles on Heated Rivalry, and the chemistry is still intact. Storrie has also featured in some of Williams’ content on social media. In all, the rising stars have maintained their friendship to the delight of their teeming fans.
7. Hudson Williams Waited Tables at an Italian Restaurant While Making Short Films
Hudson Williams didn’t have his fame handed on a platter. He worked hard to earn his success, waiting tables at a restaurant while venturing into filmmaking during his early days in the industry. Before his mainstream fame on television, Williams had written, produced, directed, and starred in several short films. He co-directed Rancid in 2024 and directed three short films in 2025, including And… Release and Snow Angel, which he also wrote. His credits as a producer include Rancid, Hold Your Back, Jump, and Sheepskin.
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