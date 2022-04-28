Musetta Vander broke onto the scene during the 1980s. Although many of her first roles were on the smaller side, her career started to take off in 1991 when she appeared in the TV series Super Force. Although her time on the show was short-lived, it helped get the ball rolling on other opportunities. In 1997, she got a major break when she was cast as Sindel in the film Mortal Kombat: Annihilation. Although she continued to land other gigs after that, the roles were mostly minor which caused her to fade from the spotlight. Over the years, many people wondered what became of the South African star. Keep reading to find out whatever happened to Musetta Vander.
Musetta’s Acting Journey
In order to get a good picture of where Musetta is now, we must first understand her journey. She was born in South Africa where she was introduced to the arts at an early age thanks to her mother who was a ballet teacher. Musetta developed an interest in entertaining at an early age, and those around her quickly noticed her talent. She grew up being involved in various local plays and also took up ballet. However, despite having a love for the arts, Musetta decided to study communications and psychology in college. After graduating, she began working in the entertainment industry as a host for a TV show in South Africa. She was eventually discovered by actor/director Jeff Celentano who helped her come to the United States.
After arriving in the states, she appeared in several music videos which allowed her to work with artists like Elton John and Tina Turner. These music video jobs were ultimately instrumental in helping her gain access to other opportunities such as Mortal Kombat: Annihilation. After the film, Musetta earned some other impressive credits with roles in movies like O Brother, Where Art Thou? She also appeared in popular TV shows such as Fraiser and NCIS. Throughout her career, she has shown that she is able to play a variety of characters across different genres. Her most recent on-screen appearance was in 2017 in a movie called Spreading Darkness.
What is Musetta Doing Now?
Although it may seem like you have seen less of Musetta over the years, that isn’t exactly true. While many of her roles have been somewhat minor, she has continued to work pretty consistently since her time in Mortal Kombat. However, as mentioned earlier, she hasn’t made an on-screen appearance since 2017 and it’s unclear exactly why she’s taken a bit of a hiatus. That said, that doesn’t mean she hasn’t been busy doing other things, though. Her Instagram profile shows that she’s been enjoying life and making the most out of everything it has to offer. Musetta really loves spending time outdoors and traveling. Over the years, she has gotten to visit some awesome places and there are still many more she’d like to see.
In addition to that, Musetta is also a spiritual person who believes in the power of healing. She teaches an exercise technique called Qigong which proved to be a powerful recovery tool for her after she was involved in a car accident. In an interview with StarTrek.com, Musetta said, “Qigong changed my life and saved me from debilitating spinal surgery. I was fortunate to have a wonderful teacher who shared this amazing healing system with me many years ago. And in turn I like to share it with others. I had to learn from a direct and painful experience, but it provided an invaluable opportunity to practice what I preach and made me a firm believer in the healing power of Qi.” Through her love for Qigong, she has also been spreading messages of positivity and inspiration. While this may not be the path she originally saw herself going down, she seems to have found a great deal of happiness and a sense of purpose that is unmatched.
What’s Next for Musetta?
Sure, it’s been a while since Musetta Vander graced our screens with her presence, but that doesn’t mean we won’t be seeing her again. According to her IMDB page, she has three projects in the works. Unfortunately, however, it’s unclear when they will be released. Outside of acting, it appears that she has plans to keep teaching Qigong and it’ll be interesting to see what else she decides to do next. No matter what she decides to do, though, we know that Musetta is going to do it to the best of her ability.