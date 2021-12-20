Home
Movies
Is Mortal Kombat: Annihilation A Misunderstood Gem?

Is Mortal Kombat: Annihilation A Misunderstood Gem?

9 seconds ago

When it comes to video game adaptations, Mortal Kombat: Annihilation is an infamous abomination in the eyes of many fans. What is also odd about this film is that creator Ed Boon had his fingerprints on the screenplay; It’s insane to think that the filmmakers didn’t understand the video game that they’re adapting because Mr. Boon himself was part of the screenwriting process. However, maybe there’s a deeper meaning to the mythology of the sequel that has gone unnoticed. Within the first few minutes of the film, Lord Rayden says, “Mortal Kombat is not about death, but rather the preservation of life”. Now, I can understand how this phrase will throw many long-time Mortal Kombat fans off; however, maybe all those innovative ways of popping someone’s head off is truly the preservation of life. Think about it. You don’t really value the importance of life until that brutal and over-the-top bloody fatality in the video game hits. Once heads have been ripped off and the blood has been shed, then you start to truly understand the preservation. Remember folks, Ed Boon had a hand in writing this film. But more importantly, everything that seems non-sensical may be a clever and hidden metaphor.

Throughout the movie, Shao Khan is trying to constantly kill Rayden, even though the popular character offered himself as a sacrifice in place of Johnny Cage, Shao Khan opted to snap Cage’s neck despite the necessity of murdering the Thunder God. On the surface, this makes absolutely no sense, but it’s speaking volumes about the preservation of life. In Johnny Cage’s Hollywood days, the popular fighter is showcased as the typical arrogant/Hollywood Diva type. Perhaps Cage was punished because he didn’t understand what Mortal Kombat truly stood for. This has to be the reason, right? Or else, why the hell didn’t Shao Khan just take THE ONE MAN HE DESPERATELY NEEDED TO KILL! And the fight scenes surely have more subtext than what’s onscreen; In Annihilation, we see a lot of clumsy, slow-motion, heavily edited fighting with a lot of unnecessary and over-the-top flipping. It’s nothing like the smooth, crisp, gameplan mechanics that Ed Boon and his creators have expertly crafted on his video counterpart. So, what’s the actual subtext behind these terribly choreographed action sequences? Um…I don’t know. But as my grandfather always says, “A man’s movement is only clumsy and slow when there’s subtext behind.” It’s definitely not because these are terribly stunted sequences that lack any semblance of its video game counterparts. No one stands out as unique. Liu Kang doesn’t fight like Liu Kang. Sonya doesn’t fight like Sonya. None of the popular video game characters have the spirit or movement of their counterparts.

It doesn’t feel like Mortal Kombat because the world depicted isn’t as vibrant, violent, and over-the-top as the source material. Granted, this is about the preservation of life, so maybe all that nonsense like Sub-Zero ripping out a man’s spine is just a mindless, soulless, cash grab for Boon and his team. But let’s be honest here, despite all the meaning and subtext of Annihilation, there’s no dancing around the horrendous special effects. I’ve genuinely seen better student films than what’s onscreen. The sets in Annihilation look incredibly fake. The staging and movements of the actors feel incredibly off. Often, the directing for most scenes appear to be John Leonetti telling the actors to flip and randomly do their gymnastics routine as he records, and he’ll figure out what to do with the footage in post. If there’s one thing Mortal Kombat needs to get right, it’s the fighting and action sequences. Mortal Kombat isn’t grounded in reality and realism. Sure, the lore is intriguing and there are interesting stories to be told regarding the MK Universe, such as the ongoing rivalry between the Shirai Ryu and Lin Kuei. There’s no subtext, or deeper meaning behind this nonsensical farce. I’m not going to trash the actors, filmmakers, or any one part of the movie. Filmmaking is hard work, and these guys and girls likely worked their asses off. However, that’s not going to stop me for calling out the extremely low quality of the overall feature. The budget for Mortal Kombat: Annihilation was $30 million, yet it feels like a film that was shot for $5 with an overload of stock footage. Mortal Kombat doesn’t need to be big or extravagant to be great. You can tell intimate stories that don’t require a big budget or special effects. John Wick was made for $20 million. David Leitch and Chad Stahelski focused on a simple story with incredible fight sequences. This is what Mortal Kombat: Annihilation should’ve been. Ed Boon and his creatives do an excellent job with their character endings in the video games that its mind bogging how him, and the group of writers got it so wrong in the live-action sequel. The terrible directing only enhances just how bad the plot for Annihilation is. Mortal Kombat: Annihilation is a gem, but one that lives in the infamy of “it’s so bad its good”.

About The Author

Jeffrey Bowie Jr.
More from this Author

I've been a filmmaker for nearly ten years with my recent accolades being a finalist in the 2018 Oaxaca Film Festival and 2019 Emerging Screenplay Finalist. My short film as a writer and director, Minutes After Midnight, was a 2017 official selection and Gold Award Winner in the LA Film Neo Noir Film Festival. Also, I've been a freelance writer for the past five years, writing news editorials for theringreport.com, sportskeeda.com, raindance.co, and gamersdecide.com, which covers movies, television, and professional sports. I love movies and television. Whether it’s timeless classics such as Psycho or The Wire, to modern greats such as Parasite or Brooklyn Nine-Nine, I’ve spent countless of hours watching (and writing) any movie or television show that I could find. Writing and entertainment is in my blood and I’m happy that I get a chance to share b


Related Posts

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
Power Book II: Ghost – Why Cane Tejada Is The Black Sheep of the Family
Rick and Morty: Season 4 Episode 6 Review “Never Ricking Morty”
HBO’s Insecure: 7 of Issa Rae’s Love Interests Ranked From Worst To Best
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Is Mortal Kombat: Annihilation A Misunderstood Gem?
Five Excellent Movies Involving The Cast Of Swan Song
Every Time Bill Gates Was Portrayed In A Film
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Jerrie Johnson
The Hypocrisy Behind Snubbing J.K Rowling
Five Actors Who Should Play Lorne Michaels In A Biopic
The 20 Most Hated Anime Characters of All-Time
attack on titan final season
Ranking The Top 10 Attack on Titan Characters
The 10 Best Black Anime Characters of All-Time
The 10 Best Red Hair Anime Characters of All-Time
Horizon: Forbidden West Looks Intense
How Will MultiVersus Compare to the Other Platform Fighters?
Lies of P Gives a New Spin On The Classic Tale of Pinocchio
Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Puts Players In The Detective’s Shoes