“The Fifth Element” Turns 25 In 2022

The Fifth Element is one of those rare science fiction movies that gets better with age. Released in 1997, it’s still considered a classic by many fans and critics. In 2022, it will celebrate its 25th anniversary, and it’s the perfect time for a rewatch of the classic science fiction film. But first, a refresher for those who may be having a hard time recalling the plot of the movie: The Fifth Element tells the story of a world that is threatened by a powerful alien force. In order to save the world, humanity must find and activate a mysterious “fifth element” that will help them defeat the aliens. The movie stars Bruce Willis as Korben, and Milla Jovovich as the beautiful Leeloo who joins forces with the humans to help save the world. The Fifth Element is a visually stunning film, with groundbreaking special effects and action sequences that are still impressive today.
It’s also a smart and funny movie, with a great script that makes clever use of its science fiction setting. The Fifth Element is one of those rare movies that appeal to both science fiction fans and general audiences, and it’s easy to see why it’s still so popular 25 years after its release. Reviews during its premiere were pretty generous too. Travis Johnson of Flicks wrote about the movie: “When Besson mounted The Fifth Element over 20 years since he started work on the project, Giraud and Mézières were on production design duties, with Jean Paul Gaultier providing costumes, in an effort to produce a sci-fi film a million aesthetic miles away from the industrial dystopias, dusty wastelands, and sterile starships of most screen SF of the time.” If you haven’t seen The Fifth Element in a while, or if you’ve never seen it at all, now is the perfect time to give it a watch. You won’t be disappointed. Here are a few reasons why you should rewatch The Fifth Element on its 25th anniversary in 2022:
It’s a classic sci-fi film
The Fifth Element has all the qualities of a good science fiction movie. It has a fascinating plot, interesting characters, and exciting action sequences. It’s also a visually stunning film, with some of the best special effects of its time. But perhaps what makes The Fifth Element such a sci-fi icon is its sense of fun. The movie doesn’t take itself too seriously, and it’s full of humor and witty dialogue. If you’re a fan of science fiction, or if you’re just looking for a good movie to watch, The Fifth Element is a great choice.
Watch it for Luc Besson’s masterful filmmaking
Luc Besson put his best foot forward with his direction of The Fifth Element. He was already a well-known director at the time, but this movie helped solidify his reputation as a master filmmaker. The Fifth Element is full of beautiful shots and creative camera work. It’s also an expertly edited film, with a fast pace that keeps the viewer engaged from beginning to end. If you’re a fan of Luc Besson’s work, or if you’re just looking for a well-made movie, The Fifth Element is a great choice. Asked by Comic Book on whether Besson has plans to spin the movie into a franchise now that the movie has gained a cult following, this is how he responded: “I think the franchising, it’s something different. You need to have something in the DNA of the story. In Valerian, honestly, they are two cops. You can do as many mission that you want, so in the DNA, you can do many Valerian. In The Fifth Element, there’s nothing in the DNA to make a sequel. There is none. They just live together, and they’re happy, and she’s the Fifth Element, and that’s it, and they resolve the problem. So no, I don’t think it will be good. It will be fake. It will be just for money, and I’m not interested.”
Milla Jovovich steals the show
The Fifth Element wouldn’t be the same without Milla Jovovich‘s performance as the embodiment of the fifth element, Leeloo. She brings both beauty and badassery to the role, and she’s a joy to watch on screen. Her chemistry with Bruce Willis is also excellent, and they have great banter together. The movie essentially established Jovovich as an action star in her own right, and the movie would eventually lead her to land other iconic action films like Resident Evil and Hellboy. Needless to say, she’s a big reason why The Fifth Element is worth watching on its 25th anniversary. In an interview commemorating the movie’s anniversary a few years back, Jovovich admitted that her daughter is obsessed with the movie, originally unaware that her own mother stars in it, according to Yahoo!. “The last time I saw the movie was just a few years ago, and my daughter was obsessed with it,” shared Jovovich. “She didn’t know that it was me. My friend came over and was like, ‘Do you know who that is playing Leeloo? That’s your mom!’ [My daughter] looked back and then she ran and hid behind the couch. She was freaked out. It was so overwhelming.”
It’s an underrated sci-fi film
The Fifth Element is often overshadowed by other science fiction films, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a great movie. It’s one of the best sci-fi films of the 1990s, and it deserves to be remembered and celebrated. What makes The Fifth Element such an underrated gem is the fact that it’s not just a science fiction movie. It’s also a great action movie, a funny movie, and a visually stunning film. If you’re looking for a good movie to watch, regardless of genre, The Fifth Element is definitely worth checking out.
Lastly, Chris Tucker as Ruby Rhod
Chris Tucker is one of the funniest actors working today, and he’s hilarious in The Fifth Element. He plays Ruby Rhod, a crazy talk show host who joins Bruce Willis’s character on his quest to save the world. Tucker steals every scene he’s in, and he’s one of the biggest reasons to watch The Fifth Element. What makes Tucker a show-stealer in the movie is his energy and his delivery. He’s always on the verge of going off the rails, and it’s a joy to watch.