Unveiling The Top 20 Greatest Films of All Time

When it comes to defining a great movie, it is a rather subjective matter. Often times, a movie can be loved by moviegoers yet panned by critics. Additionally, it can work the other way around as well. However, there are some slices of cinema that have truly cemented themselves as classics due to overwhelming acclaim from both critics and moviegoers.
IMDB or The Internet Movie Database has been a central online hub for movie lovers since its inception in 1990. The website offers an extensive insight into anyone who’s anyone in the film and TV industry. On the website, you can view a professional’s full filmography. Furthermore, the site serves up a Top 250 Movies list, which compiles the ratings of users. So, now that the people have spoken, let’s dive into the top 20 movies from that list and explore their legacies and the impact they had on pop culture.
20. Seven
Seven, the 1995 psychological thriller from David Fincher, is known for its gripping plot, haunting visuals, and memorable performances. The film follows two detectives, played by Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt, as they hunt down a serial killer who bases his murders on the seven deadly sins. As the case progresses, they are forced to confront their own flaws and the grim realities of the world around them.
Seven was a critical and commercial success, drawing praise for its unique tone and style. The film is widely considered to be the project that launched Fincher’s career, cementing him as a master of suspenseful filmmaking and paving the way for later works such as Fight Club and Zodiac.
19. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
As of 2023, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has an outstanding Metascore rating of 86/100. From a script by Hollywood heavyweights Christopher Miller and Phil Lord, the story follows Miles Morales as he embarks on an epic adventure. During his quest, he transports Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to work with Gwen Stacy. However, a new team of Spider-People emerge to take on a villain more potent than anything they have ever faced.
18. One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest
One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest not only stands out as one the greatest films ever made, it also serves as one of Jack Nicholson‘s finest performances. In fact, his performance was so acclaimed that it landed him an Oscar win for Best Actor. Stanley Kubrick‘s poignant classic tells the story of R.P. McMurphy (Nicholson), a Korean war veteran who pleads insanity to avoid prison but is admitted into a mental institution. While there, he starts to form a bizarre bond with the other patients and is soon looked on as an inspiring frontman to their group. With such a weighty title on his shoulders, McMurphy soon faces a moral quandary. To stand up for his new friends, he must now push back against the tyrannical nurse in charge of the institution.
One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest offers a disturbing yet often touching look into longtime sufferers of mental health. Nicholson carries the picture with one of the finest tour-de-force performances of the 70s. However, that doesn’t mean the supporting cast don’t get the opportunity to shine as well. The film boasts a stellar supporting cast, including Danny DeVito and Christopher Lloyd in outstanding renditions as patients of the institution.
17. Goodfellas
By the time Goodfellas hit cinemas in 1990, Martin Scorsese had already proven himself as one of the finest directors in Hollywood, particularly in the crime genre. However, Goodfellas kicked things up a notch and soon became an instant classic. The movie focuses on real-life mafia member, Henry Hill (Ray Liotta). Hill rose to notoriety in the 60s thanks to his involvement in organised crime, and later became an FBI informant.
Goodfellas offers a compelling insight into the world of organised crime. His film loosely follows a story originally told by author, Nicholas Pileggi, who based his book, Wiseguy, on real-life events involving the mafia. Scorsese’s film is paced perfectly, filled with razor sharp dialogue, and bursts of frenzied violence that shock the audience to their core. However, despite the atrocities of some of the characters, they remain relatable and even likeable. This is credited to Scorsese’s unique approach at humanising the most dangerous of individuals. Goodfellas was nominated for six Oscars and took home a win for Best Supporting Actor for Joe Pesci. Furthermore, the film boasted a stellar supporting cast, including Robert De Niro, Lorraine Bracco, and Samuel L. Jackson.
16. The Matrix
The Matrix is a mind-bending science fiction film that revolutionized the action movie genre. The plot revolves around a dystopian future in which humans are unknowingly trapped in a simulated reality created by sentient machines. Keanu Reeves stars as Neo, a hacker who learns the truth behind his existence. To that, he joins a group of rebels fighting against the machines.
The film’s cutting-edge special effects, stylized fight scenes, and philosophical themes made it a cultural phenomenon upon its release in 1999. Furthermore, The Matrix cemented Reeves as a sheer force in the action genre. The Matrix‘s influence can still be seen in the numerous sci-fi and action films that followed and its impact on popular culture has made it a true classic.
15. Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back
Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back is a cinematic extravaganza that tells the story of the Galactic Empire’s continued pursuit of the Rebel Alliance. The film offers superbly crafted storytelling, with its dark, heart-wrenching themes striking a chord with audiences. It was quickly recognized as one of the greatest sequels of all time. As a result, it has continued to inspire generations of filmmakers and artists. Its impact on pop culture remains unmatched, as it introduced iconic characters such as Yoda, Lando Calrissian, and Imperial Walkers that have become ingrained in the public consciousness.
14. Inception
Inception, directed by Christopher Nolan, is a mind-twisting movie that submerges its audience in a labyrinthine plot involving dreams within dreams. The film centers on Dom Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio), a professional “extractor” who specializes in stealing information from people’s dreams. When he’s offered the chance to clear his criminal record in exchange for implanting an idea in a target’s subconscious, Cobb and his team embark on an intense, action-packed race against time.
The movie’s unique plot and stunning special effects truly pushed the boundaries of cinema, immersing the audience in a dream world that feels incredibly real. With each layer of the dream, Nolan masterfully ups the stakes, leaving audiences on the edge of their seats until the very end. As a result, Inception has become a cinematic masterpiece, cementing Christopher Nolan’s reputation as a visionary director.
13. The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers is the second installment of the epic fantasy film trilogy directed by Peter Jackson. The film follows the continuing journey of hobbit Frodo Baggins and his loyal friend Samwise Gamgee. Together, they make their way to destroy the One Ring in the fiery depths of Mount Doom. Along the way, they encounter the treacherous creature, Gollum, who becomes obsessed with recapturing the ring for himself. The film was a massive success at the box office, grossing over $1 billion worldwide. Additionally, it was nominated for six Academy Awards, winning two for Best Sound Editing and Best Visual Effects.
12. Fight Club
David Fincher’s Fight Club is a psychological thriller film that follows an unnamed man (Edward Norton) who is suffering from insomnia. He lives his life suffering with anxiety and believing that he is trapped in a meaningless world. However, he soon discovers a mysterious character, Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt), who rocks his world to its core. As the two form a bond, they set out to create an underground fight club to vent out their frustrations. However, chaos ensues when the fight club turns into a revolutionary group and quickly gets out of their control.
Fight Club is notorious for its dark and complex themes such as toxic masculinity, consumerism, and nihilism. The movie has become a cult classic since its release in 1999. This massive success can be attributed to its unconventional narrative, raw performances, and the phenomenal twist ending.
11. Forrest Gump
Forrest Gump is a classic film that follows the life of a simple, slow-witted man named Forrest. The story navigates through some of the most major events and cultural moments of the latter half of the 20th century. Furthermore, the film chronicles Forrest’s experiences serving in the Vietnam War, as well as depicting his encounters with historical figures such as President Kennedy and Elvis Presley. While the film’s plot is certainly noteworthy, it was Tom Hanks‘ masterful performance as Forrest that propelled the movie to extraordinary heights. In fact, the role earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor. On top of this, Forrest Gump won Best Picture at the 1995 Academy Awards.
10. The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly is a classic Western film released in 1966. The film tells the story of three gunslingers who are in search of a cache of stolen gold during the American Civil War. The characters are The Good (Clint Eastwood_, The Bad (Lee Van Cleef), and The Ugly (Eli Wallach).The three characters engage in a series of pursuits and confrontations as they seek to claim the gold.
The film is widely considered as one of the best Western movies ever made due to its powerful storyline, memorable performances, and beautifully shot scenes. Furthermore, its presence in cinema is still felt today, with its iconic characters and themes influencing modern cinema and popular culture.
9. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring follows the journey of a young hobbit named Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood). The film tracks Baggins as he is entrusted with a powerful ring that he must destroy before it falls into the hands of the dark lord Sauron. To that, he sets out on a perilous journey to destroy the ring with the help of an unlikely group of allies known as the Fellowship of the Ring. The film amazed audiences with its stunning special effects, breathtaking cinematography, and emotional storytelling. Ultimately, the movie earned over $870 million at the box office and received universal critical acclaim.
8. Pulp Fiction
After bursting onto the scene with Reservoir Dogs, Quentin Tarantino faced the hurdle of “the difficult second album”. His unique style consisting of heavy amounts of dialogue, intercut with intense violence, gripped cinephiles like a vice. In 1994, Tarantino released Pulp Fiction, a crime drama focusing on a group of criminals whose lives intersect through a series of bizarre events in Los Angeles. Pulp Fiction was a smash hit and won two Academy Awards in 1995. However, its success didn’t end there. Tarantino’s crime drama has remained a beloved classic over three decades later. Tarantino has said himself that to this day, it remains his most asked about movie.
7. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King is the final installment in Peter Jackson’s critically acclaimed epic fantasy series. The film continues the storyline from the previous two films. In this installment, Frodo and Sam make their way towards Mount Doom to destroy the One Ring and end Sauron’s reign of terror. Meanwhile, Aragorn and his fellow warriors gather an army to fight against Sauron’s forces in a final battle for Middle-earth. The film is the most acclaimed entry in the series, earning 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture. This cements the film in history for the most Oscars ever won by a single film.
6. Schindler’s List
Steven Spielberg‘s Schindler’s List is a poignant classic that tells the true story of Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson). Schindler was a businessman who saved the lives of over a thousand Jewish refugees during the Holocaust. This gripping biopic explores his life and the horrors of the Holocaust with remarkable insight and sensitivity. With a truly impactful narrative, Spielberg pays tribute to the bravery of those who risked their lives to help others. When the movie was released, cinemas across the United States banned the sale of popcorn during screenings out of respect for the victims.
5. 12 Angry Men
12 Angry Men is a classic movie that tells the story of 12 jurors who are tasked with deciding the guilt or innocence of an accused murderer. Set in a small jury room, the film primarily takes place through prolonged deliberation and intense discussion between the jurors. However, due to their diverse backgrounds, they soon form differing opinions about the case.
As the deliberation process proceeds, tensions rise and the group dynamic becomes increasingly complex. Through its compelling characters and thought-provoking themes, 12 Angry Men explores many critical issues. The film deeply explores the power of dialogue and persuasion in shaping decision-making, resulting in an extremely paramount piece of art.
4. The Godfather Part II
The Godfather: Part II is a sequel to the iconic mafia movie, The Godfather. The film tells two powerful parallel stories. One story focuses on a young Vito Corleone (Robert De Niro) rising to power as a mafia leader in New York City. The other story follows his son, Michael Corleone (Al Pacino), as he attempts to expand the family business to Las Vegas. However, he must combat various challenges within his own organization when he receives massive pushback.
Despite its 3 and a half hour runtime, The Godfather: Part II is a well-paced and engaging cinematic experience. Furthermore, Robert De Niro’s performance proved utterly iconic. His role earned him an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. On top of this, The Godfather: Part II won Best Picture in 1975.
3. The Dark Knight
Christopher Nolan’s second venture into the world of Batman, The Dark Knight, is considered one of the best superhero movies ever made. The film’s plot revolves around Batman (Christian Bale) trying to stop the Joker (Heath Ledger) from causing chaos and destruction in Gotham City. However, the Joker’s unpredictable nature and calculated plans make him a formidable opponent for Batman and the city officials. The Dark Knight marked the late Heath Ledger’s final on-screen performance, to which he won a posthumous Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.
2. The Godfather
The Godfather is a cinematic masterpiece that tells the story of the Corleone family, a powerful Italian-American mafia clan led by Don Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando). The film follows the family’s struggles to maintain their power and reputation amidst a changing criminal landscape in 1940s New York City. The Godfather revolutionized the crime movie genre with its intense portrayal of family loyalty and betrayal, and its use of violence as a means to an end. Moreover, the film proved that cinema could invest in lead characters who were not traditional protagonists. Resultantly, this set a new standard for storytelling in cinema.
1. The Shawshank Redemption
The Shawshank Redemption is a 1994 drama that quickly gained critical acclaim and popular recognition. The film follows the story of Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins), a banker who is falsely accused and convicted of the murder of his wife and her lover. After being sent to prison, Andy begins his quest for redemption. Amidst the horrors of prison life, he also forms a solid friendship with fellow inmate, Red (Morgan Freeman).
Over the years, The Shawshank Redemption has maintained its position as the top-rated movie on the IMDB Top 250 list. Many attribute this to its powerful storytelling, compelling characters, and poignant themes. Thanks to its universal message of hope, resilience, and redemption, the film has continued to resonate with audiences all over the world.