These Lesser-known Horror Movies are a Perfect Pick for Your Next Horror Movie Night

For over a century, Horror movies have been one of cinema’s growing and most successful genres. This is because it taps into deep, primal emotions that humans are naturally drawn to. With fear being one of the most intense emotions humans experience, horror movies provide a controlled environment in which we can confront fear without any real danger. While the genre has produced several classics and high-grossing franchises, many of its films go unnoticed.
While flying under the radar, these lesser-known horror movies carry a sense of creativity and genuine fear that many commercialized, big-budget horror films lack. Arguably, many of these unknown horror gems lie beyond Hollywood or are overshadowed by the release of a major studio film. For audiences looking for something new to excite their horror-loving senses, these unknown horror movies are a must-watch for a thrilling and memorable movie night.
Audition (1999)
IMDb: 7.1/10
Tomatometer: 83%
Popcornmeter: 80%
Directed by Takashi Miike, the 1999 Audition is a Japanese psychological horror film. Audition follows a widowed man, Shigeharu Aoyama (Ryo Ishibashi), who holds auditions for a fake movie in hopes of finding a new wife seven years after his wife’s death. At the audition, he’s attracted to a mysterious woman named Asami Yamazaki (Eihi Shiina). However, after they begin dating, he questions everything he knows about her and himself. Audition masterfully combines psychological suspense with shocking horror. The film’s slow burn and unsettling atmosphere create a sense of dread that lingers after the credits roll.
Inside (2007)
IMDb: 6.7/10
Tomatometer: 88%
Popcornmeter: 75%
Inside is a French horror film that blends a home invasion thriller with shocking psychological terror. Directed by Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo, its plot centers on Sarah Scarangella (Alysson Paradis), a grieving pregnant woman preparing for a quiet Christmas Eve in her home. However, her night takes a terrifying turn when a mysterious woman breaks into her house, intent on something far darker than Sarah could ever imagine. Inside excels for its brutal, in-your-face horror that doesn’t shy away from graphic violence or tense, claustrophobic moments. Its plot is a relentless journey of survival that plays with the boundaries of fear, trauma, and human instinct.
Triangle (2009)
IMDb: 6.9/10
Tomatometer: 78%
Popcornmeter: 66%
Triangle offers a fresh take on the genre, blending elements of psychological horror, time loops, and suspense. The film keeps viewers on edge with its tension-filled atmosphere, intricate narrative, and unexpected twists that turn the seemingly familiar into something chilling and thought-provoking. Directed by Christopher Smith, Triangle follows Jess (Melissa George), who embarks on a boat trip with friends.
After their yacht capsizes, they find themselves stranded on a mysterious, seemingly abandoned cruise ship. As they explore the ship for help, they realize something is terribly wrong, as a malevolent force begins to hunt them. Triangle takes audiences on a mind-bending journey where nothing is as it seems, and time seems to repeat in unsettling and horrific ways. The film rewards careful attention and offers more than just jump scares.
The Invitation (2015)
IMDb: 6.6/10
Tomatometer: 90%
Popcornmeter: 69%
Although the action doesn’t immediately begin, The Invitation thrives on its slow buildup, making every interaction and moment of silence feel charged with unease. Karyn Kusama directs the slow-burn psychological thriller that centers on Will (Logan Marshall-Green). Will accepts an invitation to a dinner party hosted by his ex-wife (Tammy Blanchard) and her new husband (Michiel Huisman). The party, held at Will’s former home in the Hollywood Hills, soon takes a strange turn as the evening progresses. As Will becomes more uncomfortable and suspicious of the hosts’ behavior and the group’s intentions, the night spirals into an unnerving exploration of grief, paranoia, and hidden agendas.
Under the Shadow (2016)
IMDb: 6.8/10
Tomatometer: 99%
Popcornmeter: 72%
Under the Shadow is another international horror movie that’s a must-watch for any true horror fan. The film is set in post-revolutionary Tehran during the 1980s, where the aftermath of war and social unrest creates a tense, haunting atmosphere. With a slow-burn narrative that builds tension masterfully, Under the Shadow follows Shideh (Narges Rashidi), a young mother who opts to stay behind with her daughter in their apartment building after her husband is conscripted for war. Soon, the mother-daughter duo realizes their apartment has become a battleground for external and supernatural forces.
The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016)
IMDb: 6.8/10
Tomatometer: 86%
Popcornmeter: 71%
Directed by Norwegian filmmaker André Øvredal, The Autopsy of Jane Doe follows a father-son coroner duo, Tommy (Brian Cox) and Austin Tilden (Emile Hirsch). After an unidentified woman whose body was found at a gruesome crime scene is brought in, they perform an autopsy like every day on the job.
However, as they investigate her mysterious death, strange and unsettling events begin to unfold within the morgue. This leads them to question the true nature of the woman’s death and what lies beneath the surface of her seemingly ordinary body. The deeper they go, the more they realize they’re dealing with something far more sinister than they could have imagined.
His House (2020)
IMDb: 6.4/10
Tomatometer: 100%
Popcornmeter: 73%
English actor Matt Smith joins His House cast in a supportive role as Mark, a case worker. His House centers around a South Sudanese couple, Bol (Sope Dirisu) and Rial (Wunmi Mosaku), who flee their war-torn country and seek asylum in the UK. Settling into a dilapidated council house, they soon realize that a sinister, unseen force haunts the home.
As they struggle to adjust to their new life and confront their traumatic past, the eerie occurrences in the house grow increasingly terrifying. This forces them to face dark secrets from within and outside their home. His House is a must-watch, offering a unique blend of supernatural horror and social commentary. It’s not just about the scares but also the emotional depth as it tackles themes of displacement, guilt, and the struggle to find belonging in a foreign land.
