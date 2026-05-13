6 Dakota Johnson Movies That Divided Critics and Audiences

Hollywood careers rarely follow a straight line, and Dakota Johnson proves that point with almost every project she chooses. Since her breakout role in Fifty Shades of Grey, Johnson has balanced mainstream hits with experimental independent films. While some of those projects earned praise from critics but struggled with audiences, others impressed viewers but were largely panned by critics.
The contrast has shaped a career that rarely follows a predictable path. Dakota Johnson often chooses roles that spark conversation. Over the years, she has moved between genres with ease, from psychological horror to romantic comedy and superhero films. Her willingness to take risks has elicited mixed reactions from audiences and critics alike. As such, several of her movies show a clear divide between professional reviews and audience reception. These six films highlight moments when these opinions split sharply.
Fifty Shades of Grey Film Series
The Fifty Shades of Grey film series is the most famous and controversial project of Dakota Johnson’s career. The trilogy includes Fifty Shades of Grey (2015), Fifty Shades Darker (2017), and Fifty Shades Freed (2018). The films adapt E. L. James’ bestselling novels and follow the complicated relationship between Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan). The first film alone became a global phenomenon upon release. It earned more than $560 million worldwide and dominated the box office during its opening weekend. The trilogy eventually grossed more than $1.3 billion worldwide.
Those numbers proved that viewers remained deeply invested in the story and its characters. Despite the enormous commercial success, critics responded very differently. Many critics criticized the screenplay, dialogue, and pacing. Some also questioned how the film handled the themes from the original novels. Johnson’s performance often received more positive attention than the film itself. Several critics noted that she brought humor and personality to Anastasia Steele. The franchise also launched Dakota Johnson into global stardom. Even today, discussions about her career often return to the cultural impact of these movies.
A Bigger Splash (2015)
Dakota Johnson stepped away from mainstream franchises with Luca Guadagnino’s stylish drama A Bigger Splash. The film stars Tilda Swinton, Ralph Fiennes, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Johnson as the mysterious Penelope Lanier. The story unfolds on an Italian island and centers on a complicated reunion between old friends and lovers.
Critics admired the film’s performances and atmosphere. Many praised Dakota Johnson for playing an unpredictable and manipulative character. However, audience reactions felt more mixed. While some audiences enjoyed the slow-burning tension and bold storytelling, others struggled with the film’s pacing and unusual tone. The result created a clear split in reception and low Box Office earnings.
How to Be Single (2016)
Dakota Johnson showed her comedic side in How to Be Single, a romantic comedy set in New York City. The film also stars Rebel Wilson, Alison Brie, and Leslie Mann. Johnson plays Alice, a woman who moves to the city after ending a long relationship. She tries to navigate dating and independence with her friends’ help.
Critics offered mixed reviews. Some appreciated the film’s humor and ensemble cast. Others felt the story followed familiar romantic-comedy formulas. Audiences responded more positively, especially younger viewers. The movie earned more than $110 million worldwide on a modest budget. Its success showed how strongly the concept connected with moviegoers.
Suspiria (2018)
Dakota Johnson reunited with Luca Guadagnino for Suspiria. The movie is a remake of the 1977 horror classic by Dario Argento. She plays Susie Bannion, an American dancer who joins a mysterious Berlin dance academy. The film explores dark themes through surreal visuals and psychological horror. Its intense atmosphere drew strong reactions from the audience.
However, critics often praised the film for its ambition and artistic vision. Many admired its performances, including Johnson’s central role. The movie also earned attention for its haunting score by Thom Yorke. Yet audience reactions remained divided. While a few loved the film’s bold style and symbolism, others found it disturbing and overly long. Unsurprisingly, with poor audience ratings, Suspiria flopped at the Box Office.
Cha Cha Real Smooth (2022)
In Cha Cha Real Smooth, Dakota Johnson plays Domino, a young mother who forms an unexpected connection with a recent college graduate. Cooper Raiff directed and starred in the film. The story blends romance, comedy, and coming-of-age themes. Critics responded with enthusiasm when the movie premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2023. Many critics praised the film’s warmth and sincerity. Johnson’s performance received particular attention. However, audience reactions felt more mixed once the film reached streaming. Some viewers loved its emotional honesty, while others found the story too quiet or understated.
Madame Web (2024)
Dakota Johnson joined the superhero genre with Madame Web, a Marvel-related film from Sony Pictures. She portrayed Cassandra Webb, a paramedic who develops psychic abilities. The movie forms part of Sony’s expanding universe of Marvel characters. Madame Web also featured Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O’Connor.
Critics reacted very negatively to the film. Many reviews criticized the story and pacing. Yet audience reactions showed more variation. Some viewers enjoyed the unusual premise and comic-book connections. Others shared the critics’ disappointment. The film’s reception once again placed Johnson in the center of a debate, especially about her status as an actress and career successes in general.
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