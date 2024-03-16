Alison Brie: 4 Stand-out TV Roles From the ‘Apples Never Fall’ Actress

Born in Hollywood on December 29, 1982, Alison Brie was destined to be a star with her exceptional movie and TV roles. Brie has always been attracted to the performing arts. After graduating High School and working as a clown for children’s parties, Brie enrolled and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Theater from the California Institute of the Arts.
Born and raised in a Jewish family, Alison Brie’s first acting experience was in a play at the Jewish Community Center in Southern California. Although known for her movie roles, Alison Brie has also had several notable TV roles. Cast as one of four children in the Peacock mystery drama miniseries Apples Never Fall, Alison Brie delivers yet another masterful performance as Amy Delaney. Besides her performance in Apples Never Fall, here are Alison Brie’s top 4 stand-out TV roles.
Mad Men
Alison Brie made her television debut in the 2006 episode (“It’s My Party and I’ll Lie if I Want To.”) of Hannah Montana. She then joined the cast of the AMC period drama Mad Men in a recurring role from its first season. Brie played Trudy Campbell, the wife of Pete (Vincent Kartheiser) and Tom and Jeannie Vogel’s (Joe O’Connor and Sheila Shaw) daughter. Audiences watched Brie’s character evolve from a newly married wife to one longing for a child.
By the end of season 2, her character discovers she has fertility problems. However, by season 4, she becomes pregnant and gives birth to a daughter, Tammy. Part of Trudy Campbell’s story arc involved dealing with her husband’s infidelity, which caused a rift and separation between them. However, their story in Mad Men ends in reconciliation, with Trudy forgiving Pete and boarding a plane to Wichita with their daughter, Tammy.
Community
During her time in Mad Men, Alison Brie was cast in the main role of the Dan Harmon-created sitcom for NBC, Community. Brie played Annie Edison, introduced as an 18-year-old Jewish, strait-laced student at Greendale Community College. After leaving Greendale Community College a few times, she later becomes a salesperson for a pharmaceutical company in season 5. In the show’s final season (season 6), she becomes an intern at the FBI. As one of Community’s main characters, Alison Brie co-starred alongside Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Donald Glover, Ken Jeong, and Chevy Chase.
Doctor Thorne
It wasn’t surprising that Alison Brie would be cast in the TV drama adaptation of Anthony Trollope’s 1858 novel of the same name, Doctor Thorne. Released as a four-part miniseries in North America, Doctor Thorne received generally favorable reviews from critics and audiences. Doctor Thorne was originally broadcast on Amazon Prime Video from March 6 to March 20, 2016. Alison Brie was cast to portray the American heiress Miss Dunstable.
Her arrival in the fictional town of Barsetshire gave the Gresham family hope if overturning their financial misfortunes if their son, Frank Gresham (Harry Richardson), married Miss Dunstable. However, against his family’s wish to “marry for money,” Frank Gresham proposed to his true love, Mary Thorne (Stefanie Martini). Several back-and-forths will leave the tale with a happy ending. Although a popular story, Alison Brie’s performance, amongst others, was delightfully exceptional.
GLOW
Before casting in Apples Never Fall, Alison Brie’s last major television role was in Netflix’s comedy-drama series GLOW. Unsurprisingly, her fans and admirers have continued to clamor that she land more roles in film and television. With an unmissable on-screen presence and versatility, Brie has shown she’s never afraid to take on any role. Leading the cast of GLOW, Alison Brie played Ruth “Zoya the Destroya” Wilder. The series is a fictionalized adaptation of the 1980s Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling wrestling promotion founded by David McLane.
As its lead, Alison Brie appeared in all 30 episodes across three seasons. Although Netflix initially renewed the series for a fourth season in September 2019, it was ultimately canceled because of a production shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Although season 3 had a lower rating than seasons 1 and 2, they all had ratings of above 85% on Rotten Tomatoes.
For her performance in GLOW, Brie received two Golden Globe Awards nominations, in 2018 and 2019, for Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy. Following the success of GLOW, Alison Brie stated her desire to take on more meaningful roles. If you are a fan of Alison Brie‘s TV roles, here’s more about the infamous “peeing incident” Alison Brie had on the Mad Men set.
Follow Us