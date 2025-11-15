This Online Group Is Dedicated To Cats With Jobs, And Here Are 38 Of Them

Just because cats sleep 15 hours a day (and some kitties get up to 20 hours of shut-eye each day), that doesn’t make them lazy. And the subreddit r/CatsWithJobs is here to prove it.

This online community is dedicated to pictures of felines caught in the middle of their work, and it has amassed quite the collection since its creation in 2017.

Whether it’s a serious portrait honoring a cat who just donated blood or a humorous shot of a “repair kitty” who fell asleep in the toolbox, r/CatsWithJobs has all the careers these furry creatures can “apply” for, and we are so ready for it.

#1 Reviewer Score Booster

Image source: Veilwinter, reddit.com

#2 Momma Mia Just Donated Blood To Save Another Kitty In The ICU, Because That’s What Heroes Do… And Also For Salmon

Image source: daabilge

#3 He Lied On His Resume, But Got The Job Anyway

Image source: Nikachuu

#4 Fire Prevention Officer Max

Image source: ShapeShiftingCats

#5 This Is The Only Employee I Would Need Anyway

Image source: royrogersmcfreely12

#6 Shout Out To Tiddles For Almost 20 Years Of Church Cat Service

Image source: Tucker_Bio

#7 Caught The Repair Man Sleeping On The Job

Image source: saggy-stepdad

#8 This Is “Lil’ Kim”. She Works At My Local Record Shop And Greets Every Customer. Last Time I Was In, I Kneeled Down To Pet Her And She Climbed Into My Arms And Made Me Carry Her During Most Of My Shopping Trip

Image source: mr-tony-stark

#9 The Security Guy In Istanbul, Turkey

Image source: reddit.com

#10 Cat As Luxury Background

Image source: ssknurt

#11 Lawyer Cat

Image source: DaBrownBoi

#12 Professional Actor! Cactor? No?

Image source: iamstelliferous, twitter.com

#13 The Whole Kitten Receptionist Team, Working Hard!

Image source: astro-mechanic

#14 Office Brochures Came In Today

Image source: unrecklessabandon

#15 Melon Cop

Image source: catswithbangs

#16 Today Mia Was A Blood Donor For A Tiny Kitten With Flea Anemia! As Payment She Got Wet Food, A Tiny Bit Of Ice Cream, And The Entire Blood Bank Toy Bin

Image source: daabilge

#17 How Are You Feeling Today?

Image source: KadinlTurk

#18 Head Of Security. His Name Is Portakal (Orange In Turkish) And He Loves Watching Security Footage

Image source: YekMert

#19 Major Chivas – Cat Firefighter From Kyiv, Ukraine. He Has A Rank, A Uniform, And He Sleeps In A Paper Tray Inside The Chief’s Office

Image source: MisterDreavus

#20 Bookstore Employee In Kaui’i

Image source: kelserah

#21 Cat Hangs Around A Hospital For A Year, Ends Up Getting Hired As A Security Cat

Image source: AutoCrosspostBot

#22 Construction Worker Kitty

Image source: unitedwemosh

#23 Our New Receptionist Started Today.. I Feel Like She Lied About Her Experience On Her Resume

Image source: Kittentails3000

#24 Academe Cat Portraying For, And Proofreading Book

Image source: -Jude

#25 This Is Lola. She Works At Lowe’s

Image source: scorchdearth

#26 Steve Loves All The Fresh Mountain Air He Gets With His Trucking Job. Your Freight Is In Good Paws With Him

Image source: 3spoopy_5me

#27 The Kitten My Boyfriend Found While On A Job Now Works At The Flower Shop With My Mom

Image source: cursepurgeplus

#28 The Public Relations Officer At My University Campus

Image source: bincjj

#29 Tailor Cat

Image source: SterlingBoardman1

#30 George Is A Great Administrator

Image source: saratonln, twitter.com

#31 The Elections Are In Good Hands

Image source: mohRift

#32 Owner/Shop Manager For 14 Years

Image source: itsmrgomez

#33 This Is Narco, The Cat At The Pharmacy I Work At. Instead Of Helping, He Just Rips Up Our Chairs And Sleeps All Day. Somehow, He Still Gets Paid The Most Though

Image source: crispy-mango

#34 My Dormitory Guards

Image source: -gsezgin

#35 Cat Helping Owner Sell Jewelry

Image source: ItsRumi

#36 Late Fee Enforcer

Image source: reddit.com

#37 Local Garden Store Cashier Is Employee Of The Month… Coworkers Blame Nepotism

Image source: theharlowquinn

#38 Looking To Protect Yourself, Or Deal Some Damage?

Image source: UpwardsBeliever

