10 Things Every Foodie Can Relate To

by

Food. One of great pleasures of life. Cakes and cupcakes, pizzas and hamburgers, soups and stews, croissants and creme brulee (my personal favourite), and many many more sweet and savoury dishes make our life so much more satisfying and wonderful! Lingvistov has been drawing funny comics and illustrations with food jokes for a long time and have chosen their favourite ones for this post to make all of your foodies there smile!

If you love food (and who doesn’t, really?), you’ll love these Lingvistov illustrations. There’s humour in everything and food is no exception!

More info: lingvistov.com

10 Things Every Foodie Can Relate To

#1

10 Things Every Foodie Can Relate To

#2

10 Things Every Foodie Can Relate To

#3

10 Things Every Foodie Can Relate To

#4

10 Things Every Foodie Can Relate To

#5

10 Things Every Foodie Can Relate To

#6

10 Things Every Foodie Can Relate To

#7

10 Things Every Foodie Can Relate To

#8

10 Things Every Foodie Can Relate To

#9

10 Things Every Foodie Can Relate To

#10

10 Things Every Foodie Can Relate To

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Five British DVD Collections You Should Consider
3 min read
Feb, 14, 2016
Why You Should Be Watching ESL Speedrunners
3 min read
Aug, 15, 2017
The L Word: Generation Q – A Comprehensive Analysis
3 min read
Oct, 2, 2023
Intimate Portraits Of Celebrities At The Golden Globe Awards
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
The Best Cosplay Photos from Manchester Comic Con
3 min read
Aug, 2, 2017
Stray Kittens Born Without Eyelids Couldn’t Be Happier After Humans Saved Their Sight
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.