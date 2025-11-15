I Illustrated Love Couples That Have Left A Mark In The Modern World

Here I am with a new project. Love couples that have left a mark in the modern world. The idea behind this project is to represent them as part of nowadays fashion editorial.
More info: Instagram | behance.net
#1 Frida Kahlo & Dolores Del Río
#2 Gustav Klimt & Emilie Flöge
#3 Coco Chanel & Igor Stravinsky
#4 Virginia Woolf & Vita Sackville-West
#5 Isadora Duncan & Sergei Alexandrovich Yesenin
#6 Lilya Brik & Osip Brik
#7 Tatyana Yakovleva & Vladimir Mayakovsky
#8 Simone De Beauvoir & Jean-Paul Sartre
