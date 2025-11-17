40 Times People Couldn’t Believe The Beauty They Managed To Capture In A Photo (New Pics)

Thanks to photography, people can freeze beautiful moments in time; and some excel at the task. However, there’s always room for improvement, so even the best of shots can sometimes benefit from some constructive criticism. And that’s what the ‘I Took a Picture’ (ITAP) subreddit is for.
The community, comprising over 5 million members, is dedicated to photography techniques and styles. It encourages redditors to post their work and ask for critique or browse the submissions and learn how photography techniques are achieved. Today we invite you to browse the submissions simply to marvel at their captivating beauty. Scroll down to find some of the best shots shared on the subreddit and see what beautiful moments people managed to freeze in time.
#1 ITAP Of My Cats Watching A Sunset
Image source: scarletheavens1
#2 ITAP Of The Empire State Building Reflected In An Oily Puddle
Image source: olyhawk
#3 ITAP Of My Cat In Tollymore Forest
Image source: irish_adventure_cat
#4 ITAP Of The Snow In Kyoto This Evening
Image source: mardmanimal
#5 Itap Of A Boat In Fog
Image source: _Albin_
#6 ITAP Of A Man Painting Shoes On A Rome Street
Image source: onewaymonkey
#7 ITAP Of A Great Grey Owl
Image source: reddit.com
#8 ITAP Of A Dog Named Louie
Image source: Wholesale_Grapefruit
#9 ITAP Of A Morning Foggy Tea Hill
Image source: Kevin_Nguyen1981
#10 ITAP Of My Cat
Image source: Wolfz1986
#11 ITAP Of Rawson Lake
Image source: Bat2121
#12 ITAP Of A Hawaiian Sunset
Image source: pannyst4s
#13 ITAP Of A Blue Tit In Flight
Image source: langshot
#14 ITAP Of A Street In Versailles
Image source: ronneldavis
#15 ITAP Of The Most Beautiful Mountain
Image source: Kotokhira
#16 ITAP Of The Tree Of Life
Image source: squarederic
#17 ITAP Of A Highland Calf
Image source: sadieellenorgrace
#18 ITAP Of A Lampposts In Love On A Bench In Turin (Italy)
Image source: Mick_Tz
#19 ITAP Of A Windmill
Image source: TQairstrike
#20 ITAP Of Some Clouds
Image source: CrookeJerkyJockey
#21 ITAP Of A Snowflake That Fell Onto My Backpack
Image source: Calmaar
#22 ITAP Of A Turtle In A Clear Lake
Image source: Plasmazine
#23 ITAP Of A Deer In A Field Of Flax
Image source: sambinding
#24 ITAP Stourhead In Its Autumn Colours
Image source: Chippyrog
#25 ITAP Of A Tree
Image source: Davidzzr1999
#26 ITAP Of The Taj Mahal From An Alternate Angle
Image source: Unique_Depth9902
#27 ITAP Of My Dog And Her Camo Suit
Image source: vildrik
#28 ITAP Of My Girlfriends Dog And A Rainbow
Image source: Ikkosaw
#29 ITAP Of Some Reeds In Morning Light
Image source: PhotoMatt28
#30 ITAP Of Some Snaky Steps
Image source: cat_prata
#31 ITAP Of A Glitter-Coated Waterdrop Sitting On A Feather
Image source: davidgrayPhotography
#32 ITAP Of My Friend In Front Of A Neon Sign
Image source: nickbasra
#33 ITAP Of A Climber The Moment She Lost Balance
Image source: theobenjamin_photo
#34 ITAP Of Some LEGO Sets
Image source: huehughes
#35 Itap Of Fog Over Toronto
Image source: alexandormitch
#36 ITAP Of Me Holding My Glasses
Image source: WorldWideAperture
#37 ITAP Of My Daughter Sneaking Snacks
Image source: submissionsignals
#38 ITAP Of A Sunflower
Image source: Hillbillie77
#39 ITAP Of A Girl Wearing Silk In An Above Ground Swimming Pool
Image source: reddit.com
#40 ITAP Of A Traffic Light
Image source: pa_instaking
Follow Us