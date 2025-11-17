40 Times People Couldn’t Believe The Beauty They Managed To Capture In A Photo (New Pics)

by

Thanks to photography, people can freeze beautiful moments in time; and some excel at the task. However, there’s always room for improvement, so even the best of shots can sometimes benefit from some constructive criticism. And that’s what the ‘I Took a Picture’ (ITAP) subreddit is for.

The community, comprising over 5 million members, is dedicated to photography techniques and styles. It encourages redditors to post their work and ask for critique or browse the submissions and learn how photography techniques are achieved. Today we invite you to browse the submissions simply to marvel at their captivating beauty. Scroll down to find some of the best shots shared on the subreddit and see what beautiful moments people managed to freeze in time.

#1 ITAP Of My Cats Watching A Sunset

Image source: scarletheavens1

#2 ITAP Of The Empire State Building Reflected In An Oily Puddle

Image source: olyhawk

#3 ITAP Of My Cat In Tollymore Forest

Image source: irish_adventure_cat

#4 ITAP Of The Snow In Kyoto This Evening

Image source: mardmanimal

#5 Itap Of A Boat In Fog

Image source: _Albin_

#6 ITAP Of A Man Painting Shoes On A Rome Street

Image source: onewaymonkey

#7 ITAP Of A Great Grey Owl

Image source: reddit.com

#8 ITAP Of A Dog Named Louie

Image source: Wholesale_Grapefruit

#9 ITAP Of A Morning Foggy Tea Hill

Image source: Kevin_Nguyen1981

#10 ITAP Of My Cat

Image source: Wolfz1986

#11 ITAP Of Rawson Lake

Image source: Bat2121

#12 ITAP Of A Hawaiian Sunset

Image source: pannyst4s

#13 ITAP Of A Blue Tit In Flight

Image source: langshot

#14 ITAP Of A Street In Versailles

Image source: ronneldavis

#15 ITAP Of The Most Beautiful Mountain

Image source: Kotokhira

#16 ITAP Of The Tree Of Life

Image source: squarederic

#17 ITAP Of A Highland Calf

Image source: sadieellenorgrace

#18 ITAP Of A Lampposts In Love On A Bench In Turin (Italy)

Image source: Mick_Tz

#19 ITAP Of A Windmill

Image source: TQairstrike

#20 ITAP Of Some Clouds

Image source: CrookeJerkyJockey

#21 ITAP Of A Snowflake That Fell Onto My Backpack

Image source: Calmaar

#22 ITAP Of A Turtle In A Clear Lake

Image source: Plasmazine

#23 ITAP Of A Deer In A Field Of Flax

Image source: sambinding

#24 ITAP Stourhead In Its Autumn Colours

Image source: Chippyrog

#25 ITAP Of A Tree

Image source: Davidzzr1999

#26 ITAP Of The Taj Mahal From An Alternate Angle

Image source: Unique_Depth9902

#27 ITAP Of My Dog And Her Camo Suit

Image source: vildrik

#28 ITAP Of My Girlfriends Dog And A Rainbow

Image source: Ikkosaw

#29 ITAP Of Some Reeds In Morning Light

Image source: PhotoMatt28

#30 ITAP Of Some Snaky Steps

Image source: cat_prata

#31 ITAP Of A Glitter-Coated Waterdrop Sitting On A Feather

Image source: davidgrayPhotography

#32 ITAP Of My Friend In Front Of A Neon Sign

Image source: nickbasra

#33 ITAP Of A Climber The Moment She Lost Balance

Image source: theobenjamin_photo

#34 ITAP Of Some LEGO Sets

Image source: huehughes

#35 Itap Of Fog Over Toronto

Image source: alexandormitch

#36 ITAP Of Me Holding My Glasses

Image source: WorldWideAperture

#37 ITAP Of My Daughter Sneaking Snacks

Image source: submissionsignals

#38 ITAP Of A Sunflower

Image source: Hillbillie77

#39 ITAP Of A Girl Wearing Silk In An Above Ground Swimming Pool

Image source: reddit.com

#40 ITAP Of A Traffic Light

Image source: pa_instaking

Patrick Penrose
