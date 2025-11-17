“I Just Need You Out Of The Chair”: Entitled Mother Harasses A Traveler In A Wheelchair

Most parents would do anything for their child, whether it’s providing snacks or fighting a bear. Their instinct to care for the little one is natural and understandable, but some do it at the expense of others, which might not always be well-received.
A redditor told the ‘Entitled Parents’ community about the time a mother demanded that she give up her wheelchair so her tired son could sit. The parent had her child’s best interest at heart, but her asking for an injured person’s seat did not yield the results she likely hoped for. Scroll down to find the full story below.
An entitled mother called this traveler heartless when she refused to give up her wheelchair for the woman’s son
A parent’s sense of entitlement can sometimes come from the instinct to look out for their child, especially when the offspring is of a young age. That’s when moms and dads might choose to disregard the line by the restroom when they’re seconds away from an emergency or give up their bus seat for their little one instead of an elderly person nearby. However, a child’s needs should not be used as a green card to disregard the needs of other people.
The entitled mother’s behavior was not well-received by the OP or the airline staff. The redditor was visibly injured, which is why she needed assistance, as making your way through an airport can be quite challenging. Reduced Mobility Rights pointed out that even though anyone can request wheelchair assistance at an airport, it is intended “for people who have difficulty walking long distances or standing for extended periods of time.”
In addition to demanding the wheelchair, the woman arguably instructed her child to go after the OP’s cat, causing even more stress to the already somewhat aggravated passenger. Traveling with a pet is usually stressful enough as it is for both the owner and the critter likewise, but with a separate ticket—one that the redditor had on hand—furry friends are allowed to accompany their humans on a plane.
According to PetKeen, 37% of pet owners take their companions along when traveling, and as much as 6% of pets in the US board a plane every year. It also revealed that out of all the critters, dogs are taken on airplanes the most (comprising 58% of all pets traveling by plane), leaving cats second on the list (22%).
A parent’s sense of entitlement might imprint on their child as well
Parent Cue suggested that parents’ sense of entitlement can imprint on their children as well. The little ones often lead by example, which is why it’s important to set a good one, and consider working on yourself first before targeting a child’s heightened sense of entitlement, if they exhibit signs of such.
According to the Huffington Post, entitled parents tend to act out as they believe the world owes them something or make unreasonable demands. A therapist and the author of “Wired and Connected: Brain-Based Solutions To Ensure Your Child’s Social and Emotional Success”, Craig Knippenberg, told the Post that they “feel entitled despite a logical explanation by another party, almost as if they feel wronged.”
Such parents often also lack concern for others’ needs, which might not be the best example to set for their offspring. The entitled mother at the airport didn’t show much empathy for the person in the wheelchair. She didn’t stop her child from bothering the injured traveler either, and seemingly even encouraged it, which appalled members of Reddit’s community, who shared their thoughts in the comments.
