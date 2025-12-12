After 29 Years Of Marriage Woman Finally Takes Out A Restraining Order Against MIL

We can’t all win the mother-in-law lottery. At best, you’ll get married to someone who has an absolute angel as a mom. At worst, your mother-in-law will make your life a literal living hell. We aren’t talking a few snide comments or backhanded compliments. We are referring to the type of woman who should be classified cuckoo crazy and in need of some major intervention.
That’s the life one wife is having to endure. Her husband’s mother is angry that she “took him away” from her and is going all out to get revenge. In one of the latest incidents, the MIL rocked up at her son’s house, cursing and making some very serious threats against his wife. It got so intense that the police had to be called and the matter went to court…
This mother-in-law accuses her son’s wife of taking him away from her and she’ll stop at nothing to get him back
Her crazy antics have even landed her in jail, and just recently, she was slapped with a 5-year restraining order
Even more information came to light when netizens started showing their support
The mother-in-law demanded an apology after being released from jail
Some advised the woman not to block her mother-in-law, and here’s why…
“An ugly conversation”: she thanked people for their advice and said the drama was far from over
In a dramatic update, the wife revealed the MIL had pushed her too far and she’d landed up in hospital
The crazy MIL didn’t bother to show up in court and was slapped with a 5-year restraining order
The wife later said her husband had refused to go no-contact with his mom, despite her wild antics
The angry wife revealed that she’d gone to court again
Here’s how to go about getting a restraining order should you ever need one
A restraining order is sometimes also known as a protective order, and helps to ensure someone’s safety if they feel someone is out to harm them. In order to obtain one against another person, you’ll have to prove your allegations against them, and you do this through a petition with evidence.
While it varies from state to state in America, you’d typically have to show a few things. These include a specific instance or instances of someone attempting to harm, threaten or harass you, and proof of any past negative behavior or incidents.
Some states may also want proof that you’re in a qualifying relationship with your respondent (e.g., current or former spouse, intimate partner, etc.) And you might have to establish that you’re reasonably in fear of imminent physical violence.
“When preparing your petition, you need to be careful,” warns FindLaw.com. The experts add that you need to allege specific facts of the incidents that took place.
For example, instead of alleging that something “happened repeatedly,” you should state that “on such and such date, at such and such a place, in front of so and so witnesses, the person did [insert the exact thing they did and any threats that followed].” When it comes to obtaining a restraining order, the devil is in the details.
“You also need to be comprehensive,” notes the legal site. “If you don’t include a specific allegation in your petition, a court likely won’t consider it at your order hearing.” It adds that you should file for a temporary restraining order as soon as possible after the incident took place because this “will help show that you are in immediate danger and in need of the order of protection right away.”
According to FindLaw.com, most courts have a form you can fill out. “That ensures you meet the statutory requirements (e.g., your contact information, the respondent’s contact information, the identity of any kids together, etc.) while giving you the chance to tell your story,” it explains.
While it is possible to fill the form out yourself, it does help to ask a lawyer to help you.
When it comes to proving the allegations in your petition, you’ll need to offer evidence that the court will accept. The site explains that evidence takes two forms; direct and circumstantial.
Direct evidence is something that proves a fact directly. For example, someone saw the incident and is willing to provide eyewitness testimony.
The site explains that circumstantial evidence, on the other hand, requires you to draw an inference to conclude that a fact exists. It can be just as persuasive as direct evidence and might be something like you walked up to a bank just after it had been robbed, and saw someone walking nearby with bags of money. This might infer that the respondent/guy with bags was involved in the crime.
“Restraining order cases typically involve a mix of direct and circumstantial evidence, and one piece of evidence (such as, for example, a police report or a video) can tend to establish multiple elements,” reveals the legal site.
“Time to ditch your husband”: not everyone was buying the story
