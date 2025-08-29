“So Glad He Is Not Like His Father”: Enrique Iglesias Praised Amid Anna Kournikova’s Pregnancy

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova’s romance continues to serve major goals with their latest family milestone.
The longtime couple has another baby on the way, and fans are ecstatic over the news.
“They waited to start a family but now they can’t stop,” one commented online. “Good for them.”
Image credits: Gregory Pace / Getty Images
The retired tennis star, 44, and the 50-year-old singer are gearing up to welcome their fourth baby.
A source told Spanish outlet Hola that they are “overjoyed” to expand their brood.
With Anna about halfway through the pregnancy, she was recently photographed glowing with her baby bump while dropping her kids off at school in Miami.
Image credits: Senior Airman Felicia Juenke
Fans were surprised but also happy to hear about the news, which came after the former sports star was captured in a wheelchair earlier this year.
“That couple just gets better looking with age. Beautiful family,” one commented online.
Another wrote, “I’m glad they have stood the test of time.”
Image credits: annakournikova / Instagram
Anna and the Latin pop star, who have one of the longest-running love stories in showbiz, first met on the set of Enrique’s 2001 hit song Escape.
The music video changed his life “in ways that [he] didn’t even think about,” the singer said.
“When we met — although she came from the sports world — we kind of got each other. We just started connecting little by little and got stronger and stronger and stronger,” he told People in 2023.
Image credits: Enrique Iglesias / YouTube
The couple has kept their personal life ultra-private, but their romance has stood the test of time, and they have welcomed three children so far.
They first became parents to twins Nicholas and Lucy on December 16, 2017, in Miami. Their third child, Mary, was born on January 30, 2020.
Last year, Enrique spoke about how he’s slowing down and enjoying fatherhood.
“I’m in relax mode, at home, with the kids, enjoying school runs, watching them grow. They change so fast. In 24 hours, they’ve already grown, and I don’t want to miss a thing,” he said at the Los40 Music Awards in Spain last year.
The former tennis star has largely remained out of the spotlight since her last game in 2003
Image credits: SSgt. Larry A. Simmons (USAF)
Anna, who began playing professional tennis at the age of 14, retired at the age of 21. She has largely stayed out of the limelight since, while her husband continued making hits and touring the world.
“I will only play the game for as long as I’m having fun. It is important to realize that tennis is not the only thing that matters in life,” she told The Guardian in 2003.
Image credits: TwoWings
During her days of professional tennis, Anna had a string of injuries, and she had a back injury when she retired.
Before becoming a parent, Anna spoke about wanting to be a mother, even via adoption.
“I absolutely want to have children, whether I have my own or adopt,” she told Women’s Health in 2011. “I love taking care of people.”
Enrique claimed that the birth of their twins spiced things up even more in the bedroom for the couple
Image credits: annakournikova / Instagram
While pregnant with the twins, the couple kept the news a secret until they shared pictures of the twins on social media shortly after their birth.
“I became a father 12 weeks ago and I can absolutely tell you two things: I love my babies! I love them very much,” Enrique told the crowd as he took the stage at the Budapest Sports Arena in 2018.
“I love my girl,” the then-first-time father added before dedicating a song to them.
Image credits: annakournikova / Instagram
Shortly after welcoming the twins, the Hero singer lovingly gushed over the mother of his children.
“It’s probably more s** now than ever. The s** has not diminished,” he told The Sun.
He said they go through ups and downs like any other couple.
“It’s not always perfect. But it is perfect in a way,” he added. “It’s incredible to watch her be such a great mother.”
Early on in their relationship, the Latin star said he had been trying to convince Anna to marry him
Image credits: enriqueiglesias / Instagram
Enrique and Anna have maintained that they never tied the knot. But early on in their relationship, the singer claimed he had been trying to convince his girlfriend to walk down the aisle.
“I always try, but she pays me no attention,” he said in 2008.
Image credits: enriqueiglesias / Instagram
Enrique once referred to her as his “wife” in public but later clarified that it was simply a “sweet moment.”
“I honestly didn’t mean to confuse people. I thought it’d be easier for the audience to understand than if I said ‘my girl,’” he said in a 2012 interview.
He went on to say that he never thought marriage would “make a difference” to a couple’s relationship, probably because he came “from divorced parents.”
“[Marriage] isn’t important to me. I’m in a happy relationship,” Anna said about walking down the aisle
Image credits: annakournikova / Instagram
“I don’t think you love someone more because of a piece of paper,” he continued. “And nowadays, it’s not taboo to have kids and not be married. What makes a difference is that you’re a good parent, period.”
Anna asserted in her interview with Women’s Health that walking down the aisle wasn’t important to her.
“[Marriage] isn’t important to me. I’m in a happy relationship – that’s all that matters,” she said at the time. “I believe in commitment. I believe in being open and trusting each other and respecting each other completely.”
“What a beautiful family,” one fan commented online
