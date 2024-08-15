Gary Oldman Faces Hugo Weaving in New Slow Horses Season 4 Trailer

The much-anticipated spy drama Slow Horses, based on Mick Herron’s Slough House novels, is making its return this September. The newly released trailer has fans buzzing with excitement as it promises intense action and gripping storytelling.
In the trailer, the Slow Horses are embroiled in a case following an explosion in central London. The standout moment? Our first look at Hugo Weaving’s new villainous character. This is Weaving’s debut in the series, and his presence is sure to add an intriguing dynamic to the show’s already stellar cast.
Major Threat Levels Revealed
Fans will also notice Kristin Scott Thomas’s Diana Taverner issuing a grave warning as threat levels reach a ‘critical’ stage. Meanwhile, Jack Lowden’s River Cartwright balances his professional duties with personal turmoil, focusing on protecting his grandfather, played by Jonathan Pryce, who is grappling with dementia.
A Death Among the Team?
The trailer ends on an ominous note with Gary Oldman’s Jackson Lamb delivering a shocking revelation about the death of a team member. This cliffhanger poses a thrilling question: who among the Slow Horses has met their end?
New Faces Joining the Cast
This season introduces an exciting array of new characters portrayed by Joanna Scanlan, Ruth Bradley, Tom Brooke, and James Callis. Alongside them, Christopher Chung continues his role as Roddy Ho, adding depth and complexity to the narrative.
The Literary Roots and Continuing Storylines
Season 4 of Slow Horses takes its narrative from Herron’s fourth novel, Spook Street. The plot delves into the past of David Cartwright, offering more insights into Pryce’s character. The series continues to maintain its connection to the novels, ensuring that fans of the books have plenty to look forward to.
A Look Ahead
This season comprises six episodes, and fans can rest easy knowing that this isn’t the final chapter for our beloved characters; season 5 is already in the pipeline. According to one of the show’s cast members,
“We were filming [series four] right up until the strike happened. Then we picked back up at the start of this year before we went straight into season five,”, so there’s much more on the horizon.
Catch up on seasons 1-3 of Slow Horses, currently streaming on Apple TV+, and prepare for season 4 set to premiere on September 4th, 2024.
