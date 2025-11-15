50 Of The Funniest Introvert Memes (New Pics)

by

Introverts and extroverts see the world very differently, but they’re both lovable uniquely. However, being an introvert isn’t easy, as these memes, collected by our people-and-cat-loving Bored Panda team, will show you.

However, the world of introversion and extroversion is much more complex than it would first seem.

Real introverts and extroverts are far rarer than we think. Extroversion is actually a spectrum, not binary, and the vast majority of us are actually ambiverts, falling somewhere in the middle.

Bored Panda previously spoke about the myths surrounding introversion with Dr. Andrew Spark from the Queensland University of Technology. Dr. Spark, who has researched the link between introversion and leadership, explained to us that introverts think about social interaction differently from extroverts and this may impact their career paths and positions.

#1 Plot twist: not what I expected

50 Of The Funniest Introvert Memes (New Pics)

Image source: roxiqt

#2 Well, that escalated quickly

50 Of The Funniest Introvert Memes (New Pics)

#3 Not mad, just impressed

50 Of The Funniest Introvert Memes (New Pics)

#4 Well, didn’t see that coming

50 Of The Funniest Introvert Memes (New Pics)

#5 Wait, that’s actually genius

50 Of The Funniest Introvert Memes (New Pics)

Image source: robfromonline

#6 Plot twist: It was the Wi-Fi all along

50 Of The Funniest Introvert Memes (New Pics)

#7 Wait, I relate more than I should

50 Of The Funniest Introvert Memes (New Pics)

Image source: jaynnedoe

#8 This Lowkey Hits Different

50 Of The Funniest Introvert Memes (New Pics)

Image source: introvert_memes__

#9 Plot twist incoming

50 Of The Funniest Introvert Memes (New Pics)

Image source: introvertfacade

#10 Classic excuse, modern problem

50 Of The Funniest Introvert Memes (New Pics)

#11 Wait, That Actually Makes Sense

50 Of The Funniest Introvert Memes (New Pics)

#12 Plot twist I didn’t see coming

50 Of The Funniest Introvert Memes (New Pics)

Image source: introvert_memes__

#13 Bet You Didn’t See That Coming

50 Of The Funniest Introvert Memes (New Pics)

Image source: tearose11

#14 Wait, I actually do this sometimes

50 Of The Funniest Introvert Memes (New Pics)

Image source: Sandvich1015

#15 Wait, that actually makes sense

50 Of The Funniest Introvert Memes (New Pics)

#16 That’s oddly relatable

50 Of The Funniest Introvert Memes (New Pics)

Image source: 38percentsure

#17 Never thought of it that way

50 Of The Funniest Introvert Memes (New Pics)

#18 Plot twist I didn’t see coming

50 Of The Funniest Introvert Memes (New Pics)

#19 Plot twist, but make it relatable

50 Of The Funniest Introvert Memes (New Pics)

Image source: Ali_jordan1

#20 Well, that escalated quickly

50 Of The Funniest Introvert Memes (New Pics)

#21 Plot twist I didn’t see coming

50 Of The Funniest Introvert Memes (New Pics)

#22 Lowkey Been There, Lowkey Done That

50 Of The Funniest Introvert Memes (New Pics)

#23 Plot twist: That’s actually brilliant

50 Of The Funniest Introvert Memes (New Pics)

Image source: zindagiismean

#24 Can’t argue with those vibes

50 Of The Funniest Introvert Memes (New Pics)

Image source: sadafwani

#25 Well, didn’t see that coming

50 Of The Funniest Introvert Memes (New Pics)

Image source: lethargiclemonade

#26 Plot twist: Didn’t see that coming

50 Of The Funniest Introvert Memes (New Pics)

#27 Didn’t see that coming

50 Of The Funniest Introvert Memes (New Pics)

#28 Plot twist you didn’t see coming

50 Of The Funniest Introvert Memes (New Pics)

Image source: chocolat_ice_cream

#29 Well, that escalated quickly

50 Of The Funniest Introvert Memes (New Pics)

#30 Plot twist: I actually listened

50 Of The Funniest Introvert Memes (New Pics)

Image source: Hari_Shankar-Itsme

#31 Wait, That Actually Makes Sense

50 Of The Funniest Introvert Memes (New Pics)

Image source: Xplodun_

#32 Well, that escalated quickly

50 Of The Funniest Introvert Memes (New Pics)

#33 Thought I Was Alone Here

50 Of The Funniest Introvert Memes (New Pics)

Image source: introvertwisdom

#34 Big Mood Energy

50 Of The Funniest Introvert Memes (New Pics)

Image source: kxtxan1

#35 Not all heroes wear capes—some just show up late

50 Of The Funniest Introvert Memes (New Pics)

#36 Plot twist: Didn’t see that coming

50 Of The Funniest Introvert Memes (New Pics)

#37 Plot twist I didn’t see coming

50 Of The Funniest Introvert Memes (New Pics)

#38 Well, that escalated quickly

50 Of The Funniest Introvert Memes (New Pics)

Image source: introvertmemess

#39 Well, that escalated quickly

50 Of The Funniest Introvert Memes (New Pics)

#40 I Didn’t See That Coming

50 Of The Funniest Introvert Memes (New Pics)

#41 Plot twist I didn’t see coming

50 Of The Funniest Introvert Memes (New Pics)

#42 Wait, that actually makes sense

50 Of The Funniest Introvert Memes (New Pics)

Image source: yourelovely

#43 Wait, that’s actually genius

50 Of The Funniest Introvert Memes (New Pics)

Image source: hi.introvert

#44 Yep, That’s Exactly Me

50 Of The Funniest Introvert Memes (New Pics)

#45 Not all heroes wear capes, some just make coffee

50 Of The Funniest Introvert Memes (New Pics)

#46 Plot twist, but make it cozy

50 Of The Funniest Introvert Memes (New Pics)

Image source: introvertquirks

#47 Plot twist: I actually learned something

50 Of The Funniest Introvert Memes (New Pics)

#48 Wait, that actually makes sense

50 Of The Funniest Introvert Memes (New Pics)

Image source: Fankaii

#49 This Feels Too Real

50 Of The Funniest Introvert Memes (New Pics)

#50 Well, that escalated quickly

50 Of The Funniest Introvert Memes (New Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
What If People From Classical Paintings Attended A Music Festival
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Five Things You Didn’t Know about American Grit
3 min read
Jun, 16, 2017
Desperate Housewives 6.05 “Everybody Ought To Have A Maid” Recap
3 min read
Oct, 26, 2009
Guy Trolls Internet Scammers At Their Own Game And Shares The 10 Angriest Reactions
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Tobias Funke: Master of GIFs
3 min read
Dec, 21, 2012
Jenna Ortega’s Stylist Reveals Star’s Request After Painful Viral Emmy Outfit
3 min read
Sep, 26, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.