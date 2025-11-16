40 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get “The Shot” And Shamed Them On ‘Influencers In The Wild’ (New Pics)

We don’t all have what it takes to be an influencer. It often requires spending countless hours on social media, working hard to curate your image and apparently sometimes, being absolutely shameless when taking photos and videos in public. Most of us are happy to just watch from the sidelines, observing influencers in their natural habitats. But as the Influencers in the Wild Instagram account has taught us, having a large following unfortunately means you might be watched at all times.
This page is dedicated to catching influencers who are doing the absolute most to capture photos and videos of their everyday lives. And they’re getting plenty of exposure, as this page has nearly 5 million followers. So be sure to upvote the pictures you find to be impressively bold, and let us know in the comments: what’s the craziest thing you’ve ever seen an influencer do “for the perfect shot”?
Keep reading to also find interviews we were lucky enough to receive from Dr. Zoetanya Sujon, educator and author of The Social Media Age, and life coach and author of Stop Checking Your Likes, Susie Moore. Then if you’d like to see even more of these pics catching influencers in the wild, you can find Bored Panda’s previous posts featuring the same Instagram account right here and here.
#1 Influencer In The Wild
#2 * Alien Voice* What Is A Foodie
#3 She Gasped
#4 My Butt Hurts
#5 Camera Always Eat First!
#6 Beware Of Moe’s Horns. It Says It Right There On The Sign
#7 Risking It All For The Gram
#8 Every Day We Stray Further From God’s Light
#9 Can’t Bring Her Anywhere
#10 Someone’s About To Have A New Dating Profile Pic
#11 Some Things Are Better Just Left Alone
#12 Don’t You Need To Be Somewhere Else Right Now Sir
#13 God Did
#14 I Have Questions
#15 Declassified Footage Of The Evolutionary Process
#16 God Save The Queen
#17 Verified If You Hold Up NYC Traffic To Get A Pic For Instagram, I’m Not Saying The Driver Should Be Allowed To Hit You. I’m Not Saying That At All. But Maybe A Little Bump?
#18 I’m The Lady At The End With The Goggles
#19 This Dude Is Really Going All Out For His Linkedin Profile Picture
#20 Now Grab The Least Stable Part Of Her Body
#21 She’s Filming A Whole Music Video On The Subway, Because The NYC Commute Isn’t Miserable Enough
#22 The Person Driving That Car Is An Actual Saint. Didn’t Even Honk
#23 Permanent No Fly List Immediately
#24 Poor Girl. Looks Like She Was Involved In Some Short Of Shark Attack? Her Pants, Are
#25 Mommy Bloggers Are A Different Breed
#26 Gotta Teach The Next Generation
#27 This Page… Has Peaked
#28 Make A Left On Stripper Street And I’m The 3rd House On The Left
#29 The CEO Of Going Down The Stairs
#30 That Pic Is Gonna Be Fire Tho
#31 Cosmo And Wanda Y’all Ain’t Slick
#32 This Could Be Us, But I’m Scared Of Heights
#33 Ma’am This Is A Holiday Inn
#34 You Shall Not Pass
#35 Must Be Nice To Be Hot
#36 What A Scrub
#37 Watch Until The End, And Then Ask Yourself, Why? There Is No Answer, But We Must Continue To Ask Ourselves The Tough Questions
#38 Merry Christmas, I Am The Gift
#39 Taxpayer Dollars Hard At Work
#40 They Deserve Each Other
