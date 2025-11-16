40 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get “The Shot” And Shamed Them On ‘Influencers In The Wild’ (New Pics)

by

We don’t all have what it takes to be an influencer. It often requires spending countless hours on social media, working hard to curate your image and apparently sometimes, being absolutely shameless when taking photos and videos in public. Most of us are happy to just watch from the sidelines, observing influencers in their natural habitats. But as the Influencers in the Wild Instagram account has taught us, having a large following unfortunately means you might be watched at all times.

This page is dedicated to catching influencers who are doing the absolute most to capture photos and videos of their everyday lives. And they’re getting plenty of  exposure, as this page has nearly 5 million followers. So be sure to upvote the pictures you find to be impressively bold, and let us know in the comments: what’s the craziest thing you’ve ever seen an influencer do “for the perfect shot”?

Keep reading to also find interviews we were lucky enough to receive from Dr. Zoetanya Sujon, educator and author of The Social Media Age, and life coach and author of Stop Checking Your Likes, Susie Moore. Then if you’d like to see even more of these pics catching influencers in the wild, you can find Bored Panda’s previous posts featuring the same Instagram account right here and here.  

More info: Instagram | Influencers in the Wild Game

#1 Influencer In The Wild

40 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get &#8220;The Shot&#8221; And Shamed Them On ‘Influencers In The Wild’ (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

#2 * Alien Voice* What Is A Foodie

40 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get &#8220;The Shot&#8221; And Shamed Them On ‘Influencers In The Wild’ (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

#3 She Gasped

40 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get &#8220;The Shot&#8221; And Shamed Them On ‘Influencers In The Wild’ (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

#4 My Butt Hurts

40 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get &#8220;The Shot&#8221; And Shamed Them On ‘Influencers In The Wild’ (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

#5 Camera Always Eat First!

40 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get &#8220;The Shot&#8221; And Shamed Them On ‘Influencers In The Wild’ (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

#6 Beware Of Moe’s Horns. It Says It Right There On The Sign

40 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get &#8220;The Shot&#8221; And Shamed Them On ‘Influencers In The Wild’ (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

#7 Risking It All For The Gram

40 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get &#8220;The Shot&#8221; And Shamed Them On ‘Influencers In The Wild’ (New Pics)

Image source:  influencersinthewild

#8 Every Day We Stray Further From God’s Light

40 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get &#8220;The Shot&#8221; And Shamed Them On ‘Influencers In The Wild’ (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

#9 Can’t Bring Her Anywhere

40 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get &#8220;The Shot&#8221; And Shamed Them On ‘Influencers In The Wild’ (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

#10 Someone’s About To Have A New Dating Profile Pic

40 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get &#8220;The Shot&#8221; And Shamed Them On ‘Influencers In The Wild’ (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

#11 Some Things Are Better Just Left Alone

40 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get &#8220;The Shot&#8221; And Shamed Them On ‘Influencers In The Wild’ (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

#12 Don’t You Need To Be Somewhere Else Right Now Sir

40 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get &#8220;The Shot&#8221; And Shamed Them On ‘Influencers In The Wild’ (New Pics)

Image source:  influencersinthewild

#13 God Did

40 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get &#8220;The Shot&#8221; And Shamed Them On ‘Influencers In The Wild’ (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

#14 I Have Questions

40 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get &#8220;The Shot&#8221; And Shamed Them On ‘Influencers In The Wild’ (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

#15 Declassified Footage Of The Evolutionary Process

40 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get &#8220;The Shot&#8221; And Shamed Them On ‘Influencers In The Wild’ (New Pics)

Image source:  influencersinthewild

#16 God Save The Queen

40 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get &#8220;The Shot&#8221; And Shamed Them On ‘Influencers In The Wild’ (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

#17 Verified If You Hold Up NYC Traffic To Get A Pic For Instagram, I’m Not Saying The Driver Should Be Allowed To Hit You. I’m Not Saying That At All. But Maybe A Little Bump?

40 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get &#8220;The Shot&#8221; And Shamed Them On ‘Influencers In The Wild’ (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

#18 I’m The Lady At The End With The Goggles

40 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get &#8220;The Shot&#8221; And Shamed Them On ‘Influencers In The Wild’ (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

#19 This Dude Is Really Going All Out For His Linkedin Profile Picture

40 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get &#8220;The Shot&#8221; And Shamed Them On ‘Influencers In The Wild’ (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

#20 Now Grab The Least Stable Part Of Her Body

40 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get &#8220;The Shot&#8221; And Shamed Them On ‘Influencers In The Wild’ (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

#21 She’s Filming A Whole Music Video On The Subway, Because The NYC Commute Isn’t Miserable Enough

40 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get &#8220;The Shot&#8221; And Shamed Them On ‘Influencers In The Wild’ (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

#22 The Person Driving That Car Is An Actual Saint. Didn’t Even Honk

40 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get &#8220;The Shot&#8221; And Shamed Them On ‘Influencers In The Wild’ (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

#23 Permanent No Fly List Immediately

40 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get &#8220;The Shot&#8221; And Shamed Them On ‘Influencers In The Wild’ (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

#24 Poor Girl. Looks Like She Was Involved In Some Short Of Shark Attack? Her Pants, Are

40 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get &#8220;The Shot&#8221; And Shamed Them On ‘Influencers In The Wild’ (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

#25 Mommy Bloggers Are A Different Breed

40 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get &#8220;The Shot&#8221; And Shamed Them On ‘Influencers In The Wild’ (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

#26 Gotta Teach The Next Generation

40 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get &#8220;The Shot&#8221; And Shamed Them On ‘Influencers In The Wild’ (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

#27 This Page… Has Peaked

40 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get &#8220;The Shot&#8221; And Shamed Them On ‘Influencers In The Wild’ (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

#28 Make A Left On Stripper Street And I’m The 3rd House On The Left

40 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get &#8220;The Shot&#8221; And Shamed Them On ‘Influencers In The Wild’ (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

#29 The CEO Of Going Down The Stairs

40 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get &#8220;The Shot&#8221; And Shamed Them On ‘Influencers In The Wild’ (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

#30 That Pic Is Gonna Be Fire Tho

40 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get &#8220;The Shot&#8221; And Shamed Them On ‘Influencers In The Wild’ (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

#31 Cosmo And Wanda Y’all Ain’t Slick

40 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get &#8220;The Shot&#8221; And Shamed Them On ‘Influencers In The Wild’ (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

#32 This Could Be Us, But I’m Scared Of Heights

40 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get &#8220;The Shot&#8221; And Shamed Them On ‘Influencers In The Wild’ (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

#33 Ma’am This Is A Holiday Inn

40 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get &#8220;The Shot&#8221; And Shamed Them On ‘Influencers In The Wild’ (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

#34 You Shall Not Pass

40 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get &#8220;The Shot&#8221; And Shamed Them On ‘Influencers In The Wild’ (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

#35 Must Be Nice To Be Hot

40 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get &#8220;The Shot&#8221; And Shamed Them On ‘Influencers In The Wild’ (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

#36 What A Scrub

40 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get &#8220;The Shot&#8221; And Shamed Them On ‘Influencers In The Wild’ (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

#37 Watch Until The End, And Then Ask Yourself, Why? There Is No Answer, But We Must Continue To Ask Ourselves The Tough Questions

40 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get &#8220;The Shot&#8221; And Shamed Them On ‘Influencers In The Wild’ (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

#38 Merry Christmas, I Am The Gift

40 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get &#8220;The Shot&#8221; And Shamed Them On ‘Influencers In The Wild’ (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

#39 Taxpayer Dollars Hard At Work

40 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get &#8220;The Shot&#8221; And Shamed Them On ‘Influencers In The Wild’ (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

#40 They Deserve Each Other

40 Times People Spotted Influencers Doing Questionable Things To Get &#8220;The Shot&#8221; And Shamed Them On ‘Influencers In The Wild’ (New Pics)

Image source: influencersinthewild

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Woman Decides To Leave Her Job While Training A Newbie Who Doesn’t Know How To Do His Job Because He Is Being Paid More
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
We Traveled Through Europe To Capture Hopes And Dreams Of Refugee Children
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Mosaics Invade Spanish Springs In The Villages, Fl
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Five Lost Episodes of Firefly That Sadly Never Aired
3 min read
Feb, 4, 2016
Medieval Italian “Ghost Village” That’s Been Underwater Since 1947 May Soon Reappear To Boost Tourism
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
This Woman’s Ex Still Sends Their A Dog Birthday Present Every Year, And The Internet Wants Them Back Together
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.