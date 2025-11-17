50 Eye-Opening Posts From The ‘Anti Consumption’ Group (New Pics)

Nowadays, advertisements surround us from every direction. We are constantly encouraged to purchase items we would never have considered needing. A simple online search on our mobile devices triggers an avalanche of offers and eye-catching images that eventually persuade us to make unnecessary purchases, whether they be gadgets, clothing, or accessories.
The ‘AntiConsumption‘ online community fights against consumerism, one post at a time. Its members share insightful content that inspires us to change our habits and reduce the accumulation of goods simply because they were suggested, rather than because we genuinely need them.
#1 Why Have I Never Seen Anything Like This?
Image source: StingyPoster
#2 What’s Yours?
Image source: Konradleijon
#3 Yes! You Should Wear Stuff For Years
Image source: Cheasq, lingerie_addict
#4 Instead Of Polluting The Planet With Confetti, Hole Punch Leaves Instead! 🌎🎉
Image source: thetoollibrarybuf
#5 Ha Ha Ha Ha Sports
Image source: reddit.com
#6 Spooky Reusables
Image source: cornishwildman76
#7 This Small Act Of Kindness Can Make Such A Huge Difference! Love To See It
Image source: Altruistic_Eagle_906
#8 Climate Dad Knows Better
Image source: fairlydarkdiscovery
#9 Meirl
Image source: Rare_Fig3081
#10 Bioplastics Made From Avocado Pits That Completely Biodegrade In 240 Days Created By Mexican Chemical Engineering Company 🥑
Image source: reddit.com
#11 Weddings Can Get So Wasteful And Polluting, So It’s Always Nice To See People Embracing Reuse. This Idea Of Requiring New Things On Your Special Day Is Outdated And Promotes Unnecessary Consumerism, So Anyway Yes, Let’s Appreciate Second-Hand Wedding Gowns!
Image source: asteroid-d12
#12 I Came Across This Years Ago And It De-Programmed Me From The Consumerist Mindset. From Matt Haig’s Reasons To Stay Alive
Image source: Bellybutton_fluffjar
#13 I Believe It Fits Here
Image source: adgvogamer
#14 F**k Better Learning Materials Or Whatever, Let’s Build A Massive Shrine To A Couple Dozen Students That Do Something For A Few Months A Year
Image source: Energylegs23
#15 These Bags Are Crocheted From Recycled Yarn. My Sister And I Make These Bags From Old, Unwanted Sweaters And Cardigans
Image source: Top_Lifeguard_5408
#16 Felt Like This Belonged Here
Image source: GundamPilotMex
#17 Gucci-Poochie Can’t Go Potty
Image source: Deatonsd
#18 What An Idea!
Image source: True-Vegetable870, MattLevy51
#19 Where Can I Buy A Card With This On It?
Image source: SeniorSlimey
#20 Regenerative Candles Creates New Candle As It Melts
Image source: goaskalexdotcom
#21 Never Forget, The Electric Car Is Here To Save The Car Industry, Not The Planet
Image source: ciseur
#22 Bernie Showing Us All The Way!!
Image source: Extra_Dog7408
#23 Things Used To Last For More Time
Image source: n0body_official
#24 This Library Has Cake Pans You Can Check Out
Image source: PerspectiveConnect73
#25 Let’s Be Real
Image source: faith_crusader
#26 We Need A Different Economy
Image source: Paluer
#27 There Was Once A Time When
Image source: Anarchist23
#28 My Local Pizza Place Uses A Ball Of Dough Instead Of Those Little Plastic Tables To Prevent The Pizza Box Lid From Touching The Pizza
Image source: 1961tracy
#29 Capitalism Drives Innovation! The Innovations:
Image source: slink6
#30 As A Pcos Patient Who Often Feels Bad About How She Looks, I Need This Reminder A Lot
Image source: coffeeblossom
#31 Eating These Corporations Is The Only Way To Truly Save The Earth
Image source: parvalane
#32 It Never Worked In The First Place. Ever Since The Pandemic Started, We Are All Collectively Realizing This
Image source: ADignifiedLife
#33 Street Sticker
Image source: Virtual-Karma
#34 “One-Time Use” Froyo Spoons That I’ve Been Using For 8 Years
Image source: Manowaffle
#35 Knew It Fit Here
Image source: Interesting-Law6707
#36 On Black Friday 2008, 34 Yr Old Walmart Employee, Jdimytai Damour, Was Asked By His Employer To Use His 6’5 Body As A Barrier For A Crowd Of Over 2,000 People
He died that day after being trampled by the crowd. The shoppers did not concerned about his death, and even complained of waiting too long.
Image source: BurntNeurons
#37 Reminder That The Skincare Industry Is Predatory
Image source: satoribeast
#38 Got Laid Off From My Job. I Have A Mug I Really Love But Has My Old Company’s Logo On It. Instead Of Throwing It Away, I Ordered A $3 Waterproof Vinyl Sticker To Put Over It. I Love The Mug Even More!
Image source: chailatte_gal
#39 McDonald’s Has New Reusable Containers For Dine In Orders Now
Image source: Ok-Adhesiveness-9004
#40 You Can’t Tell Me That Driving Through The Night Would Be A Better Option Than This
Image source: faith_crusader
#41 This Is Why I Despise “Collectibles”
Image source: audummy
#42 Pretty Much Sums It Up
Image source: Lunatrixology
#43 My Little ’98 Camry Compared To 2 Modern Vehicles
Image source: Cerulean_Dawn
#44 This Entire Bin Full Of Brand New, Intentionally Destroyed Shoes, Destined For Landfill. All To Prevent Reselling And To Maintain An Artificially High Price
Image source: flipou83
#45 Kroger Potatoes All Individually Wrapped In Plastic. I Don’t Understand Why Potatoes Can’t Just Be Sold As-Is? Why Is The Plastic Necessary?
Image source: definitelyagemini
#46 Anti-Medical System ❤️
Image source: Marmol_D
#47 Buy Nothing
Image source: Anarchist23
#48 Am I The Only One Infuriated By Cooler Screens?? These Video Screens At Gas Stations Are Worse Than Just A Glass Door In Every Way
Image source: illegalopinion3
#49 It’s Worse Than You Can Imagine In Japan
Image source: frerant
#50 This Aluminum Can Comes Wrapped In Plastic
Image source: Celtic-Bhoy
