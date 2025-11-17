50 Eye-Opening Posts From The ‘Anti Consumption’ Group (New Pics)

Nowadays, advertisements surround us from every direction. We are constantly encouraged to purchase items we would never have considered needing. A simple online search on our mobile devices triggers an avalanche of offers and eye-catching images that eventually persuade us to make unnecessary purchases, whether they be gadgets, clothing, or accessories.

The ‘AntiConsumption‘ online community fights against consumerism, one post at a time. Its members share insightful content that inspires us to change our habits and reduce the accumulation of goods simply because they were suggested, rather than because we genuinely need them.

#1 Why Have I Never Seen Anything Like This?

Image source: StingyPoster

#2 What’s Yours?

Image source: Konradleijon

#3 Yes! You Should Wear Stuff For Years

Image source: Cheasq, lingerie_addict

#4 Instead Of Polluting The Planet With Confetti, Hole Punch Leaves Instead! 🌎🎉

Image source: thetoollibrarybuf

#5 Ha Ha Ha Ha Sports

Image source: reddit.com

#6 Spooky Reusables

Image source: cornishwildman76

#7 This Small Act Of Kindness Can Make Such A Huge Difference! Love To See It

Image source: Altruistic_Eagle_906

#8 Climate Dad Knows Better

Image source: fairlydarkdiscovery

#9 Meirl

Image source: Rare_Fig3081

#10 Bioplastics Made From Avocado Pits That Completely Biodegrade In 240 Days Created By Mexican Chemical Engineering Company 🥑

Image source: reddit.com

#11 Weddings Can Get So Wasteful And Polluting, So It’s Always Nice To See People Embracing Reuse. This Idea Of Requiring New Things On Your Special Day Is Outdated And Promotes Unnecessary Consumerism, So Anyway Yes, Let’s Appreciate Second-Hand Wedding Gowns!

Image source: asteroid-d12

#12 I Came Across This Years Ago And It De-Programmed Me From The Consumerist Mindset. From Matt Haig’s Reasons To Stay Alive

Image source: Bellybutton_fluffjar

#13 I Believe It Fits Here

Image source: adgvogamer

#14 F**k Better Learning Materials Or Whatever, Let’s Build A Massive Shrine To A Couple Dozen Students That Do Something For A Few Months A Year

Image source: Energylegs23

#15 These Bags Are Crocheted From Recycled Yarn. My Sister And I Make These Bags From Old, Unwanted Sweaters And Cardigans

Image source: Top_Lifeguard_5408

#16 Felt Like This Belonged Here

Image source: GundamPilotMex

#17 Gucci-Poochie Can’t Go Potty

Image source: Deatonsd

#18 What An Idea!

Image source: True-Vegetable870, MattLevy51

#19 Where Can I Buy A Card With This On It?

Image source: SeniorSlimey

#20 Regenerative Candles Creates New Candle As It Melts

Image source: goaskalexdotcom

#21 Never Forget, The Electric Car Is Here To Save The Car Industry, Not The Planet

Image source: ciseur

#22 Bernie Showing Us All The Way!!

Image source: Extra_Dog7408

#23 Things Used To Last For More Time

Image source: n0body_official

#24 This Library Has Cake Pans You Can Check Out

Image source: PerspectiveConnect73

#25 Let’s Be Real

Image source: faith_crusader

#26 We Need A Different Economy

Image source: Paluer

#27 There Was Once A Time When

Image source: Anarchist23

#28 My Local Pizza Place Uses A Ball Of Dough Instead Of Those Little Plastic Tables To Prevent The Pizza Box Lid From Touching The Pizza

Image source: 1961tracy

#29 Capitalism Drives Innovation! The Innovations:

Image source: slink6

#30 As A Pcos Patient Who Often Feels Bad About How She Looks, I Need This Reminder A Lot

Image source: coffeeblossom

#31 Eating These Corporations Is The Only Way To Truly Save The Earth

Image source: parvalane

#32 It Never Worked In The First Place. Ever Since The Pandemic Started, We Are All Collectively Realizing This

Image source: ADignifiedLife

#33 Street Sticker

Image source: Virtual-Karma

#34 “One-Time Use” Froyo Spoons That I’ve Been Using For 8 Years

Image source: Manowaffle

#35 Knew It Fit Here

Image source: Interesting-Law6707

#36 On Black Friday 2008, 34 Yr Old Walmart Employee, Jdimytai Damour, Was Asked By His Employer To Use His 6’5 Body As A Barrier For A Crowd Of Over 2,000 People

He died that day after being trampled by the crowd. The shoppers did not concerned about his death, and even complained of waiting too long.

Image source: BurntNeurons

#37 Reminder That The Skincare Industry Is Predatory

Image source: satoribeast

#38 Got Laid Off From My Job. I Have A Mug I Really Love But Has My Old Company’s Logo On It. Instead Of Throwing It Away, I Ordered A $3 Waterproof Vinyl Sticker To Put Over It. I Love The Mug Even More!

Image source: chailatte_gal

#39 McDonald’s Has New Reusable Containers For Dine In Orders Now

Image source: Ok-Adhesiveness-9004

#40 You Can’t Tell Me That Driving Through The Night Would Be A Better Option Than This

Image source: faith_crusader

#41 This Is Why I Despise “Collectibles”

Image source: audummy

#42 Pretty Much Sums It Up

Image source: Lunatrixology

#43 My Little ’98 Camry Compared To 2 Modern Vehicles

Image source: Cerulean_Dawn

#44 This Entire Bin Full Of Brand New, Intentionally Destroyed Shoes, Destined For Landfill. All To Prevent Reselling And To Maintain An Artificially High Price

Image source: flipou83

#45 Kroger Potatoes All Individually Wrapped In Plastic. I Don’t Understand Why Potatoes Can’t Just Be Sold As-Is? Why Is The Plastic Necessary?

Image source: definitelyagemini

#46 Anti-Medical System ❤️

Image source: Marmol_D

#47 Buy Nothing

Image source: Anarchist23

#48 Am I The Only One Infuriated By Cooler Screens?? These Video Screens At Gas Stations Are Worse Than Just A Glass Door In Every Way

Image source: illegalopinion3

#49 It’s Worse Than You Can Imagine In Japan

Image source: frerant

#50 This Aluminum Can Comes Wrapped In Plastic

Image source: Celtic-Bhoy

