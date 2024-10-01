‘The Wild Robot’ Takes No. 1 Spot At the Weekend Box Office

The Wild Robot has officially taken over the weekend box office! The film is DreamWorks Animation’s adaptation of Peter Brown’s best-selling book of the same name and was theatrically released in the U.S. on September 27, 2024. Since then, the animated sci-fi film has earned $35 million on the opening weekend across the U.S. along with an additional $18.1 million internationally, which adds up to a total collection of over $53.1 million worldwide.
The Wild Robot overtook Tim Burton’s horror comedy Beetlejuice Beetlejuice after the film spent three weeks at the top of the box office. The Wild Robot features Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o (Us) voicing the lead character, a robot named ROZZUM unit 7134, or Roz for short. The Chris Sanders directorial follows Roz’s journey after he is stranded on a deserted island and learns to adapt to its harsh surroundings.
In addition to Nyong’o, the star-studded cast of The Wild Robot includes Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us), Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek), Bill Nighy (Love Actually), Kit Connor (Heartstopper) and Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once). As reported by Variety, Paul Dergarabedian, a senior media analyst for Comscore has predicted that the film is positioned for a good long-term performance given its current performance at the box office.
Here’s a formatted table that can be copied easily:
|Rank
|Movie Title
|Days in Theaters
|Distributor
|Weekend Gross
|Domestic Box Office
|International Box Office
|Global Box Office
|1
|The Wild Robot
|1
|Universal Pictures
|$35,000,000
|$35,000,000
|$18,065,000
|$53,065,000
|2
|Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
|28
|Warner Bros.
|$16,040,000
|$250,132,898
|$123,200,000
|$373,332,898
|3
|Transformers One
|14
|Paramount Pictures
|$9,300,000
|$39,164,458
|$32,800,000
|$71,964,458
|4
|Devara Part 1
|1
|Prathyangira Cinemas
|$5,600,000
|$5,600,000
|Not yet available
|$5,600,000
|5
|Speak No Evil
|21
|Universal Pictures
|$4,300,000
|$28,140,120
|$29,579,000
|$57,719,120
|6
|Megalopolis
|1
|Lionsgate Films
|$4,000,000
|$4,000,000
|Not yet available
|$4,000,000
|7
|Deadpool & Wolverine
|70
|Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
|$2,657,000
|$631,257,109
|$689,968,631
|$1,321,225,740
|8
|My Old Ass
|21
|Amazon MGM Studios
|$2,224,159
|$2,851,474
|Not yet available
|$2,851,474
|9
|Never Let Go
|14
|Lionsgate Films
|$2,200,000
|$8,252,523
|$98,669
|$8,351,192
|10
|The Substance
|14
|MUBI
|$1,806,160
|$6,865,275
|$3,202,041
|$10,067,316
While ‘The Wild Robot’ Soars, ‘Megalopolis’ Underperforms With $4 Million Debut
Francis Ford Coppola’s sci-fi epic Megalopolis also hit the theatres on September 27, 2024. However, the film’s box office debut has been underwhelming, with a collection of only $4 million from 1,854 North American theatres. Megalopolis is a Roman Epic set in an imagined Modern America and stars Adam Driver (Marriage Story) as a genius artist named Caesar Catilina.
The dystopian family ensemble drama also stars Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus), Jon Voight (Midnight Cowboy), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones) and Shia LaBeouf (Transformers). But despite a star-studded cast and a $120 million budget, the film is officially a box office disaster. In fact, Megalopolis is already available on pre-order for digital streaming via premium video on demand. However, a release date for that has not been announced yet.
On the other hand, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has taken second place after earning $16 million from 3,804 theatres in its fourth weekend. As of now, Tim Burton’s sequel to the 1998 cult classic Beetlejuice has earned $250 million in the U.S. and $373.3 million worldwide. Paramount’s animated Transformers One has now dropped to third place with a domestic total of $39.1 million and $72 million globally against a $75 million budget. Devara: Part 1, starring N. T. Rama Rao Jr., opened in fourth place with $6.7 million from 1,040 theaters in the U.S.
|The Wild Robot
|Cast
|Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal, Bill Nighy, Catherine O’Hara
|Release Date
|September 27, 2024
|Stream On
|Theatrical Release
|Directed by
|Chris Sanders
|Produced by
|Chris Sanders, DreamWorks Animation
|Based On
|The Wild Robot by Peter Brown
|Plot Summary
|Roz, an abandoned robot, learns to survive and connect with nature on a remote island.
|Musical Elements
|Score by Brooke Blair and Will Blair
|Current Status
|Released on September 27, 2024, grossed $53.1 million worldwide
You can catch The Wild Robot in theatres across the U.S.
