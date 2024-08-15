Transformers One Explores Origin Story with New Setting and Fresh Age Rating

by

TRANSFORMERS ONE, the much-anticipated animated film, will see its characters embark on a new journey, exploring their untold origin story. Previously allies and bonded like brothers, Optimus Prime and Megatron now stand as fierce rivals.

Transformers One Explores Origin Story with New Setting and Fresh Age Rating

A Bold New Location for Transformers

The film marks the eighth installment in Paramount’s popular Transformers series and is primarily set on the distant planet of Cybertron—a setting that fans have long been curious to explore in greater detail. This science-fiction epic promises to delve into the rich backstory of its leading characters.

Directed by an Oscar Winner

At the helm of Transformers One is director Josh Cooley, known for his impressive work at Pixar. Cooley’s previous directorial achievements include the Oscar-winning Toy Story 4 as well as the beloved animated short Riley’s First Date?. His background presents high expectations for this upcoming venture into animation.

Transformers One Explores Origin Story with New Setting and Fresh Age Rating

Breaking Tradition with Age Rating

The film deviates from its predecessors by securing a new age rating, breaking a 17-year franchise tradition. This shift is speculated to introduce a more family-friendly aspect to the saga, possibly aiming to attract a broader audience range while still retaining the core elements that longtime fans cherish.

TrendingStories
More from this Author
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.