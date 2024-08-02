Mark Hamill Compares His New Movie ‘The Wild Robot’ to Star Wars

Mark Hamill is most famously known for his iconic role as Luke Skywalker in the original Star Wars trilogy, a character that has left an indelible mark on pop culture and solidified Hamill’s status as a legendary figure in the entertainment industry. Since his debut in 1977, he has appeared in a wide array of movies and TV shows, showcasing his versatility as an actor. However, Hamill’s most significant contributions to the industry lie in the realm of voice acting, where he has excelled in bringing a variety of characters to life.
Notably, his portrayal of the Joker in Batman: The Animated Series and subsequent appearances has garnered critical acclaim, further establishing him as a talented voice artist. In 2024, he will lend his voice to The Wild Robot. As the movie gears up for release, Hamill has shed some light on the project and even likened it to Star Wars. Here’s everything we know.
What Is the Plot of The Wild Robot?
The Wild Robot has an animation icon at the helm – Chris Sanders. As the director of classics like Lilo & Stitch, How to Train Your Dragon, and The Croods, Sanders is a three-time Oscar nominee whose films have grossed millions at the box office. Outside of directing, he has also lent his writing abilities to legendary movies like The Lion King, Mulan, and Beauty and the Beast. So, it’s safe to assume The Wild Robot is in safe hands.
The Wild Robot tells the story of Roz, an intelligent robot who is stranded on an island following a shipwreck. As she adapts to her environment, she soon bonds with the animals on the island and takes an orphaned baby goose under her wing. As with any DreamWorks movie, The Wild Robot is looking to be a fun-filled adventure filled with heart.
Mark Hamill Draws Parallels to Star Wars
The Wild Robot is based on Peter Brown‘s 2016 book of the same name. Mark Hamill was already a fan of the book, so stepping in for a role was beyond exciting for him. He will voice the character of Thorn in the film. When appearing at the San Diego Comic-Con 2024, Hamill and co-stars discussed the movie. Hamill praised the script, saying: “I thought, ‘If they could capture just a small percentage of the effect of this book.’ And I have to tell you, they did a fantastic job.” He then compared the movie to Star Wars, saying: “You just have to see it. It reminds me of back in the day when I was trying to describe Star Wars to people who hadn’t seen it. It’s sumptuous. It’s emotional. It works on so many levels. The kids will love it. The whole family will love it.”
Who Else Lends Their Voice to the Movie?
Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o will lead The Wild Robot‘s star-studded ensemble cast, voicing the main role of Roz. After winning an Oscar for her heartbreaking breakthrough role in 12 Years a Slave, Nyong’o has become a Hollywood mainstay, starring in big-budget motion pictures like Black Panther, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and A Quiet Place: Day One.
Alongside Nyong’o and Hamill will be an array of Hollywood’s finest talents. Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us) will voice the character of Fink, Kit Connor (Heartstopper) will play Brightbill, Ving Rhames (Pulp Fiction) will take on the role of Thunderbolt, and Catherine O’Hara (Home Alone) will voice Pinktail. Additionally, Bill Nighy (Shaun of the Dead) will lend his distinctive voice as Longneck, a goose who Roz befriends. It is unknown who the villain of the movie is, however, other well-known names voicing the picture include Alexandra Novelle, Stephanie Hsu, Matt Berry, and seasoned voice actor Dee Bradley Baker.
When Will The Wild Robot Be Released?
The Wild Robot was announced in 2023 but had been in pre-production for over 3 years. As of the time of writing, the movie has finished its post-production stage and has been given a release date. The movie was originally set to hit theaters on September 20, 2024. It was then moved to September 27. However, it will land in UK cinemas on October 18, 2024. The Wild Robot will share a release date with Mel Gibson‘s Flight Risk, the highly-anticipated Smile 2, and Jesse Eisenberg‘s A Real Pain. Until then, here’s our pick of the top 20 DreamWorks movies.
