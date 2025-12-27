The Wachowskis: Every Movie & TV Show Directed By the Sisters, Ranked

Over the years, the Wachowskis have built a reputation for making ambitious, risk-taking projects that often push Hollywood’s boundaries. In all honesty, few filmmakers have redefined modern science fiction like the Wachowski sisters. Throughout their careers, Lana and Lily Wachowski have refused to play it safe, with their individual and joint portfolio standing as a testament to creativity without compromise.
As of 2025, the Wachowski sisters have directed eight projects. From television experiments to blockbuster spectacles, their artistic evolution is a fascinating journey to trace. Here’s how every movie and TV show directed by the Wachowski sisters stacks up, ranked from the most divisive to the most defining.
8. Jupiter Ascending (2015)
IMDb: 5.3/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 27%
Metacritic: 40%
The 2015 Jupiter Ascending movie is an interesting entry in the Wachowskis’ filmography. As of 2025, it is the last feature-length film the sisters directed together. Although it is one of their most ambitious, it is also divisive, ranking as their least-rated film. The movie attempted to blend fairy-tale romance and space opera spectacle into a sprawling sci-fi epic. However, its convoluted plot and uneven tone left many audiences struggling to connect with the story. Besides Mila Kunis and Channing Tatum at its lead, Jupiter Ascending also starred Sean Bean and Eddie Redmayne as part of its top cast.
7. Speed Racer (2008)
IMDb: 6.1/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 42%
Metacritic: 37%
When Speed Racer hit theaters in 2008, it was unlike anything audiences had ever seen from the Wachowskis. It is one of the few non-science fiction films the brothers have produced. The Wachowskis took the beloved 1960s anime and transformed it into a high-octane, kaleidoscopic explosion of color, motion, and heart. Although critics largely panned the film, it has since developed a cult following. At the time, it was also a major Box Office flop. Today, Speed Racer stands as one of the Wachowski sisters’ most misunderstood yet visionary works.
6. The Matrix Revolutions (2003)
IMDb: 6.7/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 33%
Metacritic: 47%
By the time The Matrix Revolutions premiered in 2003, Lana and Lily Wachowski had already redefined modern sci-fi with their genre-shifting vision. The third installment in the original Matrix saga sought to bring closure to Neo’s (Keanu Reeves) story and the war between humans and machines. In all fairness, it was yet another ambitious task that pushed both storytelling and technology to their limits.
There’s no denying the film’s stunning, breathtaking battle sequences, and groundbreaking CGI cemented the Wachowskis’ reputation. However, Revolutions became the most divisive entry in the original Matrix trilogy. However, with the critical and commercial failure of the fourth installment, The Matrix Resurrections (2021), Revolutions gained a new cult following, in appreciation of the original trilogy.
5. Cloud Atlas (2012)
IMDb: 7.4/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 65%
Metacritic: 55%
Although it was one of the most expensive films, with a $100–146.7 million budget and a star-studded ensemble cast, Cloud Atlas was a commercial failure by every standard. However, critical reviews were largely mixed. Adapted from David Mitchell’s 2004 novel, the Wachowski sisters collaborated with German filmmaker Tom Tykwer to bring this 2012 epic sci-fi film to life.
Cloud Atlas weaved together six interconnected stories spanning centuries from the mid-19th century to a distant post-apocalyptic future in the 24th century. The result made it one of the sisters’ most audacious and spiritually resonant projects, while still being divisive. Its cast included A-list stars such as Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Susan Sarandon, and Hugo Weaving, as well as talented actors such as Keith David, Jim Sturgess, Jim Broadbent, Doona Bae, and Ben Whishaw.
4. The Matrix Reloaded (2003)
IMDb: 7.2/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 74%
Metacritic: 62%
After the success of its predecessor, The Matrix Reloaded was one of the long-awaited films of 2003. The sequel expanded the mythology of the original film on a grander, more complex scale. Visually, it set yet another groundbreaking achievement. The legendary freeway chase scenes remain one of cinema’s most iconic. Although the film generally received positive reviews, it sparked debate among fans and critics. Regardless, Reloaded solidified the Wachowskis’ reputation as visionary filmmakers who aren’t one-hit wonders and unafraid to take risks.
3. Bound (1996)
IMDb: 7.3/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 87%
Metacritic: 64%
The 1996 neo-noir erotic thriller Bound was the Wachowskis’ feature directorial debut together. Bound, starring Jennifer Tilly and Gina Gershon, follows two women who fall in love while plotting to steal millions from the mob. Although it has a modest budget, Bound showcased the Wachowskis’ flair for meticulous visual designs and layered narratives. Unsurprisingly, in the years that followed, Bound developed a cult following, especially among the LGBTQ+ community.
2. Sense8 (2015–2018)
IMDb: 8.2/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 86%
Metacritic: 66%
What began as an experimental foray into television became one of their most critically successful projects. Co-created with American filmmaker and comic book writer J. Michael Straczynski, Sense8 followed eight strangers from around the world who became mentally and emotionally linked. Despite its critical acclaim and devoted fan base, Sense8 struggled with its massive production, leading to its early cancellation by Netflix after two seasons.
1. The Matrix (1999)
IMDb: 8.7/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 83%
Metacritic: 73%
Unsurprisingly, The Matrix remains the Wachowskis’ most critically rated film. Over two decades since its release, few films have reshaped cinema quite like The Matrix. The film’s iconic bullet-dodging scenes and reality-bending concept turned it into an instant cultural landmark in cinema. To date, The Matrix has continued to inspire countless imitators across film, television, and even gaming.
