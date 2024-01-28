The Five Directors Perfect For The New X-Men Film

The anticipation for the new X-Men film grows each day. The Marvel characters will be front and center when Deadpool 3 drops in 2024, and there are rumors that the X-Men may appear in the upcoming Secret Wars film. Marvel and Kevin Feige haven’t been shy about integrating some of the past X-Men characters within the universe. The biggest example thus far is Charles Xavier, who had a brief cameo as the member of the Illuminati in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
There hasn’t been a confirmed release date for the first X-Men feature under the Marvel/Disney brand. But it’s vital that Kevin Feige knocks his first incarnation of the classic Marvel characters out of the park. That’s why it’s crucial that he gets the right director for the job. These five directors would be perfect for the upcoming Marvel project due to their skillset as a filmmaker overall.
Sam Raimi
Let’s be honest: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was a disappointing mess. It was by no means a bad film, just one that didn’t live up to the standard of top-tier Marvel projects. Though can you blame Sam Raimi when the film was rewritten over 20 times? Sam Raimi is an extremely talented director. He created the best live-action Spider-Man to date. The filmmaker understands the world of superheroes and can perfectly balance the chaos and action without coming across as confusing or convoluted.
More importantly, Raimi understands how to develop his characters in a realistic and grounded manner. Sure, Emo Peter Parker will always be a sour spot in the world of Spider-Man, but this man has a unique voice that can nicely compliment the X-Men universe. Kevin Feige has to trust Sam Raimi to do his thing as a filmmaker. The guy has proven time and time again that he’s a strong storyteller and his signature horror elements can work perfectly with select mutants.
Sam Mendes
Sam Mendes is also known for his character-driven stories, but Skyfall and 1917 prove that he’s a man who understands the balance between action and story quite well. 1917 is a gorgeous-looking film that captures the tragedy of war and the determination of humanity. Mendes’ style is more grim and brooding, and depending on the characters that are chosen for the X-Men reboot, that can complement the film pretty well. Plus, Mendes can bring a new perspective to a classic franchise that’s been dominated by a repeating formula under the Fox brand. The Oscar Winner may not get the role because he doesn’t emulate the Marvel brand, but he would be an interesting choice stylistically.
Tim Miller
Miller may not return to another franchise film after the Terminator: Dark Fate fiasco. But hopefully, he gives franchise filming one more shot because he’s so good at it. Miller is a big part of the reason Deadpool was such a success. The veteran filmmaker understands the world of comic books greatly, especially the X-Men property. Plus, Miller knows how to bring out the best in the X-Men world because he’s able to properly incorporate the style that made the comics and animated series so special. Miller is the best of both worlds: A director who can perfectly thrillingly shoot action, while never forgetting the importance of characterization. His style isn’t as distinct as Raimi or Mendes, but that doesn’t mean he can’t produce a memorable X-Men film.
David Leitch
David Leitch is more about the action, but Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde, and Bullet Train proved that he knows how to write characters. More importantly, Leitch can bring out the unique aspects of the X-Men characters that genuinely make them special. At the very least, expect top-notch action choreography that showcases why superheroes are so fun to watch on the big screen.
Kathryn Bigelow
An out-of-left-field pick that may falter. However, the Oscar Winner is a master storyteller who can bring out something bold and new that has yet to be seen in X-Men. Bigelow’s biggest negative is that she hasn’t worked a big action spectacle of this nature. But that can also be her biggest asset.
The solo feature doesn’t have to be some crazy and over-the-top action spectacle. Logan works so well because it’s an intimate and personal story that subverts the trappings of a traditional superhero film. The new X-Men needs to be different from the previous versions. There’s a real grit and realness to Bigelow’s past works that brings out the raw drama, tension, and heart of Zero Dark Thirty and Detroit. Given the diverse pool of characters in X-Men, Bigelow would be able to bring that style in a way that complements the X-Men lore.
