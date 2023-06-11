Bullet Train’s Tangerine And Lemon Should Have Their Spin-Off

Remember Bullet Train? It was a fun summer action/adventure film that had an all-star cast, including Oscar-winner Brad Pitt. The 2022 film is about an assassin whose given a mission that’s deemed simple. Of course, the entire mission goes awry as lethal adversaries from around the globe are on a collision course for chaos and bloodshed. It all takes place on the world’s fastest train.
Despite Pitt’s charm and the incredible fight choreography, the standouts in the David Leitch movie were Tangerine (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and Lemon (Bryan Tyree Henry), AKA The Twins. The two hitmen had an interesting backstory and were equally searching for the briefcase, like Ladybug. The former ends up dying in Bullet Train. However, a Tangerine and Lemon prequel would be a fun excursion into the lives of these entertaining assassins.
Their Origin Story Would Make An Interesting Watch
What makes Lemon and Tangerine such an eccentric and fun duo is their bond as brothers. Clearly, they’re not twins, but documenting how they became ruthless assassins could be a fun ride. Bullet Train was peppered with loads of dark comedy. Needless to say, it would be intriguing to see how they can capture the same tone and style as the original feature.
These guys are psychopaths. The brief montage detailing their kill count was a dark comedic moment with shades of Pulp Fiction — Vincent Vega and Jules Winnfield. Now, both men don’t exactly have the same morals when it comes to their recount for murder. Their ideologies clash at certain points in Pulp Fiction, yet, they come off as brothers once all is said and done.
What’s most notable is Lemon purposely pretending he didn’t kill an innocent bystander. Tangerine, on the other hand, simply mocks him with some sarcastic banter. Needless to say, it would be interesting to understand what makes these characters tick. More importantly, what set them on a journey to become deadly assassins with no shame or remorse.
The Prequel Can Expand On The World Within Bullet Train
The biggest issue with Bullet Train was that were too many moving parts in the two-hour time span. However, Leitch does a good job of giving each of the main characters a spotlight using vivid flashbacks. The momentum does slow down a bit because it takes away from the main story. Nevertheless, expanding on The Twin’s life in the criminal world could further establish some facts.
Take White Death (Michael Shannon), for instance. His character has such a complex story that’s pretty much the backbone of Bullet Train. Ultimately, he remains anonymous until the climax of the film, though there’s plenty of exposition. The spin-off doesn’t have to replay the vital information that was given in Bullet Train. However, it would be helpful to give the big bad some depth beyond just being a ruthless crime lord.
The emotional arc regarding his daughter Prince (Joey King) would definitely aid in that department since the story felt hollow in Bullet Train. There’s barely enough information about White Death in the film. Though there’s a bit here and there about his relationship with his offspring, the attempt to garner sympathy for her character felt forced. There’s not enough time spent with any of these people; since they’re criminals, it’s hard to get attached to them.
Bullet Train’s Tangerine And Lemon Prequel Could Go Into Details About Bolivia
Tangerine’s recount was a fun preview of an entire sequence that could be made into a movie itself. If the prequel focuses on Tangerine and Lemon’s humble beginnings, then it could end on the wildly entertaining mission. All the important pieces from the story could come together, and intimate details regarding the assassination can create some incredible action set pieces. Whichever direction the spin-off goes in, Tangerine and Lemon deserve to tell their own story and further carve out their legacy.