55 Hilarious Canada Memes That Might Give You A Serious Craving For Poutine

Canada is one of the few places on the planet that’s known for having an incredibly cold climate, yet exceptionally warm people. And if you’re from the land of Tim Hortons and poutine, you know that better than anyone. But regardless of where you live, you might be interested in checking out this list of wholesome memes meant to celebrate those beloved Canucks.
We visited Eh.Canada.Memes on Instagram and gathered some of their funniest and most relatable posts below. Enjoy scrolling through these posts that might have you craving some maple syrup, and be sure to upvote the ones that inspire you to take a trip up to the Great White North as soon as possible!
More info: CanadaMemes.com | Facebook
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To learn more about this wholesome and hilarious Instagram account, we reached out to the page’s creator, who was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda. First, we wanted to know how it all began. “The page started late in 2015, more out of boredom at the time, and little content in this space about or for Canadians that wasn’t based on stereotypes,” the creator shared.
“It has accelerated in growth in the last 4-5 years, driven by post-COVID geopolitical activity,” they continued. “We had elections, both regional and national, which were very influenced and divided due to what’s happening in the US, and many people had opinions to offer, regardless of good or bad. And here, they had a venue to vent and laugh as needed.”
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We also asked the creator what it’s like to be from the Great White North. “Being Canadian is great. We are humble and polite, and the world respects us,” they noted. “But, as you can see in the past 12 months, we do not stand down to a bully. We know our strengths and how to leverage them, but we will always be loyal friends and partners.”
They also said that there are plenty of stereotypes and misconceptions about the nation, but they don’t really bother many people. “It can be good to be underestimated,” the creator says. “And there are reasons why Americans are known to sew Canadian flags on their backpacks when they travel internationally. We have no interest in becoming the 51st state.”
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Finally, we asked the creator if they have any big plans for the future of this Canadian meme page. “To be honest, having been involved with it for as long as I have, it’s probably time to pass the torch to someone else,” they admitted. “And we have quietly started to look for a new owner, so if anyone is interested, DM us with any serious enquiries. There is plenty more to do to entertain Canadians.”
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O Canada! Our home and native land! Okay, it’s not my native land. But I was required to learn the national anthem for my 6th-grade history class, and I still remember it nearly 2 decades later. That’s probably because Canada is famously known for being such a lovely place. And while I still haven’t had the opportunity to visit, I’m glad that I get to live vicariously through Canadians when checking out pages like Eh.Canada.Memes on Instagram.
In celebration of this beautiful country, Travesphere has shared some of the most interesting facts about Canada that you might not know. First, they noted that Canada has the largest population of moose in the entire world. In fact, the country is home to over 1 million of them. That means there are about 41 people for every moose in Canada.
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Another fun fact about Canada is that the nation’s Rockies feature a wide range of habitats. Apparently, visitors can see majestic peaks, massive glaciers, stunning lakes, and plenty of wildlife while in the Rockies. While the country may be cold, there’s no question that the nature is absolutely amazing. And it is the world’s second-largest country, land-wise, so there’s plenty to explore!
Something else you might not know about Canada is that the population is highly educated. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, over 56% of Canadians between the ages of 25 and 64 have completed some form of tertiary education.
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Today, Canada is known as a hockey-loving nation. But did you know that basketball was actually created by a Canadian in 1891? When James Naismith came up with the game, he used a soccer ball and two peach baskets as his equipment. But it didn’t take long for the sport to become popular around the globe and evolve into what we know and love today.
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If you’re not from the Great White North and you’ve never had a chance to visit, you might be curious about the pros and cons of living in Canada. According to the International Citizens Group, one of the wonderful things about Canada is how diverse the nation is. In fact, one-fifth of the population immigrated from other countries, so it’s a very welcoming place. Plus, no matter where you’re from, you’ll probably be able to find a community of people that shares the same cultural background.
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Something else that Canadian citizens and residents love is the country’s universal healthcare system. It’s not entirely free, but it’s affordable and accessible to everyone. On average, Canadians pay only US$941 out of pocket on health costs each year. Meanwhile, in the United States, Americans spend an average of $1,425 on healthcare each year.
In the same vein, education is affordable for Canadians too. It’s free until the age of 18, but even universities are cheaper than higher education in many other nations. In 2025, the average cost of tuition for domestic undergraduate students in Canada was $7,360.
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If you value having a healthy work-life balance, Canada might be the perfect place for you. According to Remote’s Global Life-Work Balance Index 2025, Canada is one of the top 10 nations in the world when it comes to factors like annual leave, sick pay, maternity leave, minimum wage, average hours worked by employees per week, inclusivity in the workplace, and more. Canada does a great job of providing excellent working conditions for its citizens, and it seems to be paying off, as it also ranks highly in the happiness index.
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As wonderful as Canada is though, it’s important to know that the country isn’t for everyone. The nation does have a high cost of living, and it’s certainly not ideal for people who can’t tolerate the cold. Canada does experience four seasons, but winter can be incredibly harsh. On average, winter temperatures range from about 32 degrees F (or 0 degrees C) to -22 degrees F (-30 degrees C). And if you live in the Northern part of the country, you’ll experience extremely short days during the winter, which can take a toll on some people’s mental health.
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Is this list making you feel pride for your home country, Canadians? And if you’re from somewhere else around the globe, are you feeling inspired to take a trip to Canada? Keep upvoting the memes that you find most hilarious or relatable, and let us know in the comments below what you think of the Great White North. Then, if you’re interested in getting even more of a glimpse into Canadian culture, we recommend checking out this Bored Panda article next!
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