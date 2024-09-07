‘The Maze Runner’ and ‘Teen Wolf’ Sensation Dylan O’Brien Finally Making Comeback in The Mystery Feature ‘Caddo Lake’

by
Heartthrob Dylan O’Brien is making a much-awaited comeback with the highly anticipated mystery thriller Caddo Lake. The film, produced by renowned filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan and writer-directors Celine Held and Logan George, is set to premiere exclusively on Max on  Thursday, October 10, 2024.

Max announced the film’s release on Thursday, September 5, 2024, by dropping a teaser on their official YouTube channel. As per the synopsis from the producers, the plot of Caddo Lake, which was previously named The Vanishings At Caddo Lake, centers around an eight-year-old girl who mysteriously vanishes. Following her vanishing, connections start forming between past deaths and disappearances, which alters a broken family’s history. The chilling teaser features O’Brien and Eliza Scanlen with eerie shots that barely hint at the direction of the plotline.  

Caddo Lake boasts a star cast comprising O’Brien, Scanlen, Diana Hopper, Caroline Falk, Sam Hennings, Eric Lange and Lauren Ambrose. The film was inspired by a photograph of the real Caddo Lake online that sparked the interest of filmmakers Held and George. They even carried out multiple visits to the cypress forest that rests on the border of Texas and Louisiana ahead of shooting around late 2021 and 2022. The film is produced under Shyamalan’s banner Blinding Edge Pictures, which boasts a multi-year, first-look deal with Warner Bros. Shyamalan is also basking in the success of his recent serial killer thriller Trap, starring Josh Hartnett. The film had a theatrical release and grossed over $76.6M since its release on August 2, 2024

Dylan O’Brien Is Also Set to Star in the Biographical Comedy ‘Saturday Night’

 

It’s turning out to be a fabulous year for Dylan O’Brien, who is set to star in yet another highly anticipated movie, Saturday Night. The biographical comedy, previously set for a solely wide release on October 11, 2024, is now aiming for a three-step platform release.   

The film, directed by Jason Reitman, is set in 1975 and showcases the chaotic 90 minutes leading up to the premiere of NBC’s renowned sketch show Saturday Night Live. The ensemble cast will be playing legendary comedy icons with Gabriel LaBelle as Lorne Michaels, Rachel Sennott as Rosie Shuster, Cory Michael Smith as Chevy Chase, O’Brien as Dan Aykroyd, Matt Wood as John Belushi, Lamorne Morris as Garrett Morris and Nicholas Braun in dual roles as Andy Kaufman and Jim Henson.

As per its three-step platform release, Saturday Night will be exclusively released in L.A., N.Y., and Toronto on September 27, 2024. Followed by which it is slated for a limited release on October 4, 2024, and a wide release on October 11, 2024. The trailer for Saturday Night was dropped on the official Sony Pictures Entertainment YouTube channel on Aug 8, 2024. Saturday Night also premiered in a packed house at the Telluride Film Festival on September 1, 2024, and was open to rave reviews from critics.

Caddo Lake will be available to stream on Max from Thursday, October 10, 2024.

Eliza Scanlen in mystery thriller Caddo Lake Caddo Lake
Cast Dylan O’Brien, Eliza Scanlen, Lauren Ambrose, Eric Lange, Sam Hennings, Diana Hopper
Release Date October 10, 2024
Stream On Max (formerly HBO Max)
Directed by Celine Held and Logan George
Produced by M. Night Shyamalan, Ashwin Rajan, Kara Durrett, Josh Godfrey
Based On Inspired by real locations and events at Caddo Lake
Plot Summary The film centers on the mysterious disappearance of an eight-year-old girl at Caddo Lake, linking past deaths and disappearances that forever alter a broken family’s history.
Current Status Teaser released; the movie is highly anticipated for its suspenseful narrative and connection to real-life mystery elements.

Watch Caddo Lake on Max

Safwan Azeem
Safwan Azeem
More from this Author

Safwan Azeem is a musician and songwriter who loves to travel. He has a degree in software engineering, but chooses to write instead. He's contributed for blogs like Collider, Koimoi, American Songwriter, Sports Illustrated, Old House Journal, Let's Eat Cake, Diamond Lobby, and Garden Gate. If you can't reach him on a Saturday evening, it's probably because he's out playing an acoustic gig. Check out more of his work on Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn @safwanazeem.

Related Posts
The Top Five “Racing Down a Hill” Scenes in Movies
3 min read
Jul, 19, 2017
What We Learned from The Venom 2 Teaser
3 min read
Apr, 25, 2020
5 International Feature Films To Watch If You Liked “Parasite
3 min read
Sep, 26, 2022
Now Suicide Squad Fans Want to See “The Ayer Cut”
3 min read
May, 25, 2020
10 Things You Didn’t Know about the Movie “Amerigeddon”
3 min read
Jun, 3, 2018
The He-Man Movie Is Hit With Yet Another Setback
3 min read
Feb, 12, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.