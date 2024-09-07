‘The Maze Runner’ and ‘Teen Wolf’ Sensation Dylan O’Brien Finally Making Comeback in The Mystery Feature ‘Caddo Lake’

Max announced the film’s release on Thursday, September 5, 2024, by dropping a teaser on their official YouTube channel. As per the synopsis from the producers, the plot of Caddo Lake, which was previously named The Vanishings At Caddo Lake, centers around an eight-year-old girl who mysteriously vanishes. Following her vanishing, connections start forming between past deaths and disappearances, which alters a broken family’s history. The chilling teaser features O’Brien and Eliza Scanlen with eerie shots that barely hint at the direction of the plotline.
Caddo Lake boasts a star cast comprising O’Brien, Scanlen, Diana Hopper, Caroline Falk, Sam Hennings, Eric Lange and Lauren Ambrose. The film was inspired by a photograph of the real Caddo Lake online that sparked the interest of filmmakers Held and George. They even carried out multiple visits to the cypress forest that rests on the border of Texas and Louisiana ahead of shooting around late 2021 and 2022. The film is produced under Shyamalan’s banner Blinding Edge Pictures, which boasts a multi-year, first-look deal with Warner Bros. Shyamalan is also basking in the success of his recent serial killer thriller Trap, starring Josh Hartnett. The film had a theatrical release and grossed over $76.6M since its release on August 2, 2024.
Dylan O’Brien Is Also Set to Star in the Biographical Comedy ‘Saturday Night’
Follow Us