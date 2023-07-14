Home
Movie Review: Kandahar

Movie Review: Kandahar

Movie Review: Kandahar
Home
Movie Review: Kandahar
Movie Review: Kandahar

Gerard Butler isn’t finished kicking ass in 2023 as the veteran plays Tom Harris. He’s an undercover CIA operative who gets stuck in hostile territory in Afghanistan after his mission is exposed. With a translator, he must fight enemy combatants in order to reach an extraction point in Kandahar. The cast is a mix of newcomers and veterans: Navid Negahban, Travel Fimmel, Ali Fazal, and Bahador Foladi.

The latest vehicle for Gerard Butler crosses the same territory as most of the actor’s previous efforts. But his recent release, Plane, proved to remind audiences how great Butler is as an action star. Working with Ric Roman Waugh, does the latest feature in Butler’s filmography provides a strong entry in a crowded genre? Does Kandahar meet the standards that action films like John Wick have set for the modern age of cinema?

The Story Of Kandahar Is Unfocused

Movie Review: Kandahar

Related Posts
Five Movie Roles We Wish Dolph Lundgren Could Have Played
May 17, 2018
Remembering the 1982 Comedy Classic Zapped
March 14, 2017
Five Movies To Watch When You’re Done With “The Hater”
March 24, 2022
Seven Stars Who Turned Down Huge Roles
July 23, 2022
The Top Five Martin Landau Movie Roles of His Career
July 18, 2017
The 5 Biggest Reveals from Disney’s D23 Expo
July 21, 2017

About The Author

Jeffrey Bowie Jr.
More from this Author

I love movies and television. Whether it’s timeless classics such as Psycho or The Wire, to modern greats such as Parasite or Brooklyn Nine-Nine, I’ve spent countless of hours watching (and writing) any movie or television show that I could find. Writing and entertainment is in my blood and I’m happy that I get a chance to share discuss these topics on a daily basis.

Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.