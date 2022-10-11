Pierce Brosnan’s Wife, Sons Protected from Alleged Stalker

Pierce Brosnan’s wife, Keely Brosnan, is an important woman in his life. The James Bond actor will do anything to keep his wife safe and protected, and it shows. Keely Shaye Brosnan is a former actress and model who met her husband in the early 90s. She’s been an intricate part of his life for almost three decades at this point, and Pierce Brosnan’s wife and kids are the most important part of his life, no questions asked. The actor recently filed a restraining order against a woman he claims is stalking his family, and he did so primarily to protect his wife. Here is everything you need to know about Pierce Brosnan’s wife and family.
Ted Danson Brought This Couple Together
He didn’t set out to, and he certainly didn’t mean to. However, it’s been said that Keely Shaye Brosnan moved on from acting and modeling to become a journalist and a news correspondent at some point in the early 90s. She was in Mexico to interview Ted Danson when she met Pierce Brosnan at a party. It was 1994. She was on assignment. Her job involved interviewing celebrities throughout various stages of their careers. She was there for Danson, which means he inadvertently brought her together with Pierce Brosnan.
It Was Love at First Sight for Both
When she met her future husband, Pierce Brosnan’s wife was immediately smitten. Of course, he is one of the most handsome men in Hollywood, so who can blame her? She found him immediately captivating, and that was it for her. However, he felt the same way at the same time. “I found a great woman in Keely Shaye. Not if I searched a million times over would I find one as good,” he said of their meeting and his feelings for his wife from the instant he met her. Hollywood loves to tell the tale of love at first sight, but not often do you hear of it actually happening – and lasting almost 30 years and counting.
Pierce Brosnan’s Wife is Someone He Protects
Throughout their marriage and their time together, he’s done everything in his power to protect his wife. He keeps their romance out of the press. He is sweet to her on social media. He does not discuss their personal lives, but he is always quick to share a lovely story or wonderful compliment about his wife to anyone who will listen. He continuously says nothing but wonderful things about her as a wife and a mother, and it’s clear that Pierce Brosnan’s wife is loved and admired by her family.
The Price You Pay for Fame
Unfortunately, there is often a price that comes along with fame. In this case, being one of the most famous men in the world comes with a big price. In October 2022, Pierce Brosnan was faced with a decision. He could let something go, or he could protect his family. Had it been just him in question, he may have let it go. However, he will always protect his wife and their kids. When a woman began stalking the family, sitting in her car outside of their Malibu, California, home for days on end, leaving him notes, he filed a restraining order.
Allegedly, Michelle Welch Mulready is living in her car and was looking to find the home of Dick Van Dyke. However, she found Pierce Brosnan, his wife, and their family instead. According to the complaint filed about the woman in question, she has a tattoo of Dick Van Dyke on her arm and wanted to find his home, “but when she found me and my family, she stayed in front of our house. She gave me two odd notes, said she needed $1,500 for new tires, and gave me a drawing she did of me,” said the actor in his complaint.
While Brosnan made it abundantly clear that this woman has not threatened him or his family or made any overt moves to harm them, his protective order is designed to protect his family. He does not want her anywhere near his home, his wife, his kids, or their schools. The order was brought to the attention of the court at the end of September 2022, and it was made public in October when the report was finalized.