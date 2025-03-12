The Burning Questions 1923 Season 2 Must Answer After Its Released Trailer

As audiences eagerly await the 1923 season 2 premiere, expectations are high for resolutions to lingering conflicts and the date of key characters. The first season delivered intense drama, high-stakes conflicts, and a deeper look into the Dutton family’s struggles. With 1923 created as a gripping second prequel to Yellowstone, set during one of the most tumultuous periods in American history.
Like the first prequel, 1883, 1923 has rich storytelling and complex characters, introducing multiple storylines filled with heartbreak, revenge, and survival. After the release of season 2’s trailer, audiences are excited for what could possibly be one of the best Western shows in the last decade. Here are five questions 1923 season 2 must answer from its released trailer.
How Did Alexandra Get to Montana?
Spencer’s (Brandon Sklenar) and Alexandra’s (Julia Schlaepfer) love story is one of 1923’s essential subplots. Audiences watched their love blossom from when they first met in Kenya to their tragic separation in season 1’s finale. Born to a British upper-class family, Alexandra’s broken engagement with Arthur (Rafe Soule) obviously didn’t sit well with her parents. As Prince Arthur (Bruce Davison) informs of Spencer’s exit at the nearest port, it is revealed that Alexandra’s parents have secured her return to London.
In the 1923 season 2 trailer, Alexandra is shown in London, seemingly reuniting with a close friend/relative. While she understandably seems forlorn, a scene that catches the eye shows a man trying to kidnap Alexandra. Audiences are left wondering if Spencer hired someone to help bring his wife home to him in Montana. Also, in a blink-and-you-miss-it scene in the trailer, it shows Spencer and Alexandra hugging. While there’s no doubt Spencer and Alexandra are reunited in 1923 season 2, audiences anticipate the story and actions behind their reunion.
Will Jennifer Carpenter’s Character Assist Spencer to Get to Montana?
Actress Jennifer Carpenter joined 1923 season 2 as one of its new cast. Carpenter plays Mamie Fossett, a U.S. deputy marshall. In the trailer, she encounters a tired Spencer sitting under a tree, inquiring about his destination. What isn’t immediately clear is whether Mamie Fossett is an ally, an antagonist, or a neutral character. At this point, Donald Whitfield (Timothy Dalton) is all out to seize control of the Yellowstone Ranch and Montana. As a wealthy business tycoon, there’s no limit he wouldn’t exceed through bribery and coercion to have law enforcement on his side.
How Did Spencer Get to Montana?
The last thing the audience knew about Spencer was that he had been removed from the ship at the nearest port. Although Prince Arthur realizes his son’s death was a result of Arthur’s stubbornness rather than Spencer’s fault, he could have instructed that Spencer be jailed. In the trailer, Spencer is caught fighting with a group of men. While it isn’t immediately certain if that’s a prison or jail, his main focus is to get to Montana.
English actor Augustus Prew is another recognizable new cast addition in 1923 season 2. The actor plays Paul, a rich, dapper Englishman whom Spencer seems to plead with to get to Montana. Whether or not Paul plays a role in adding Spencer’s journey to Montana isn’t certain. However, Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) is shown on a train, and in another scene, some men open the hatch of what seems to be a box or a cell. Spencer’s return to Montana will be one of the highlights of 1923 season 2.
Will Teonna Rainwater and Her Father Join the Duttons’ Fight?
With Donald Whitfield’s proposed expansion plans to make Montana a playground for the rich, the Yellowstone Ranch isn’t the only land that could be claimed. Although audiences see Teonna Rainwater (Aminah Nieves) and her father riding on a hill, not much is shown about her fate. The last audiences saw of Teonna Rainwater was when she was safely under her father’s protection.
However, Father Renaud (Sebastian Roché) and Marshal Kent (Jamie McShane) are still pursuing Teonna to return her to the Catholic school. Although Teonna Rainwater’s revenge/redemption story arc is one of the anticipated subplots of 1923 season 2, audiences cannot wait for her path and the Duttons to cross. The Native American Reservation is close to the Yellowstone Ranch. With Whitfield seeking to claim the entire area, the Duttons may find support from the Reservation, Teonna Rainwater, and her father.
Which Dutton Eventually Kills Banner Creighton?
Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn) is undeniably the most hated character in 1923. He begins the show as its primary antagonist, provoking the Duttons by invading the Yellowstone Ranch to feed his sheep. He and his fellow Scottish ranchers attack Jack (Darren Mann) and later kill John (James Badge Dale).
To get back at the Duttons, Creighton forms an alliance with Donald Whitfield to take their ranch. In the 1923 season 2 trailer, he’s been commissioned to provide the army he promised to battle the Duttons. Ably notified that Spencer could be a threat, Creighton plans to execute him. While he has escaped death on a few occasions, Banner Creighton’s death is one that the audience longs to see. However, it’s hard to decide which Dutton (Jacob, Spencer, or Cara (Helen Mirren) deserves the honor.
