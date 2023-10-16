With over 20 acting credits, Spencer Neville has achieved so much as an actor within a short period. Best known for his recurring role as Derrick on the NBC television series, Days of Our Lives, Neville has appeared in numerous notable movies and television series, including Hashtaggers as Daren Craft, The Deleted as Garret, Ozark as Zach and Devotion as Bo Lavery. He also appeared in Good Trouble, American Horror Story, and The Sex Life of College Girls to rave reviews.
While Spencer Neville has not been churning out acting credits in their numbers in recent times, he is still active in the movie industry. The Days of Our Lives star is also active on Instagram where he shares personal and professional posts to keep his fans up to date. He has also made headlines for his love life and rumored relationship with Riverdale‘s Lili Reinhart.
1. Spencer Neville Was Born In 1990
Spencer Neville was born on September 14, 1990, in Glade Ville, Tennessee, United States. However, he currently resides in Los Angeles, California. He was born to an engineer father, Jeff Neville, and his mom, Kim Adamson Neville who is a housewife.
Spencer Neville has an older brother named Chris, a sales executive. As such, he is the only actor in the family. Neville has Caucasian ancestry and was raised in a Christian home. He attended Wilson Central High School in Glade Ville, Tennessee, and proceeded to launch his career. Thus, there are speculations that he skipped college to pursue acting full-time.
2. Aside From Acting, He Also Models
Spencer Neville began his showbiz career as a model before he transitioned into acting. The television star worked as a fitness model for a few years before turning his energy to acting. Thanks to his drool-worthy looks, Neville’s modeling venture has been a success and he has not given up on that part of his career life as he still has what it takes.
3. He Made His Acting Debut In 2014
Spencer Neville’s debut year in the movie industry was filled with back-to-back roles in notable film and television series. He first appeared in one episode of Parenthood as Four D Max and followed it up with three film credits in Helicopter Mom as Drew, Dragula as Bill, and High School Possession as Brad. Interstingly, he hit the jackpot the same year he launched his professional acting career with a recurring role in Days of Our Lives. He was cast in the long-running show as Derrick and played the role across 36 episodes from 2014 to 2016. Leaving Days of Our Life in 2016 ushered in more roles for Neville who starred as Darren Craft in Hashtaggers the same year.
In 2016, Spencer Neville appeared in two movies – Amerigeddon as Brandon and Stalked by My Mother as Tucker. He also portrayed Garrett in eight episodes of The Deleted. Neville made his guest appearance on Ozark in 2017, playing Zach in two episodes. He appeared in one movie role in 2019, portraying Soren O’Connor in The Obituary of Tunde Johnson which solidified his position as an actor to watch. Neville also made guest appearances on Good Trouble as Zeke and American Horror Story as Joseph Cavanaugh in 2019. He only appeared in one project in 2020, playing Dylan in the Netflix film, Roped alongside John Schneider. In 2021, Neville was seen as Chad in a single episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star.
2022 was a busy year for Spencer Neville who took part in the critically acclaimed war drama Devotion as Bo Lavery. He also appeared in one episode of American Horror Stories season 2 as Jesse. Later in 2022, Neville appeared in three episodes of The Sex Lives of College Girls as Aaron. He made his debut as a producer in 2015 when he worked on the horror film Hiker.
4. He Is 5 Feet 10 Inches Tall
Spencer Neville comes complete with all the trappings of a movie star. The Days of Our Lives actor is 5 feet 10 inches tall with a fit body physique. He is also in great shape, thanks to his solid workout routine. Neville’s good features are accentuated by a pair of sparkly blue eyes and dark brown hair. While his exact body measurements are not public knowledge, the actor maintains an athletic body.
5. Spencer Neville Is a Former Body Builder
Spencer Neville had other career options before acting won him over. He was into bodybuilding before his acting career began and even competed at the NPC Teen Nationals in Pittsburgh in 2010. However, his body-building days seem to be over though Neville still maintains his body through exercise and a healthy lifestyle.