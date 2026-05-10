Scary Movie 6 Marks Franchise Return After 13 Years With Fresh Horror Parodies

After a long hiatus, Scary Movie 6 brings the long-running Scary Movie franchise back to the silver screen with fresh, exciting parodies. Set to cross every line, this installment combines a thrilling array of movies getting the parody treatment, and it promises to be one of the best. Fans are getting a new generation of villains and victims with a sidesplitting blend of slapstick and revolting gags that spoof some of the best hits in the past few years. Overall, both longtime fans and newcomers are in for another outrageous adventure in the renowned parody franchise.
Whether you are a returning fan or a newcomer, the Scary Movie 6 trailer teased nostalgic laughs, channelling pop-culture satire, and hit thriller films that resonate with cinephiles. The original Scary Movie premiered in 2000, parodying slasher genre movies, particularly I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997-present) and the Scream franchise. While it honors the franchise’s roots, Scary Movie 6 has revamped the humor to also resonate with the social-media age, targeting influencers and more. From Dei Meeks (Sydney Park), ensuring the right pronouns are used (they/them) while being stabbed to Cindy (Anna Faris) telling Brenda (Regina Hall) she’s not sure a hug would be appropriate, considering she’s a Republican and is “supposed to be racist now,” the highly anticipated continuation of the parody horror-comedy franchise really crossed every line with unforgettable moments.
Horror Movie Parodies To Expect In Scary Movie 6
One thing is clear: fans are not watching Scary Movie for the plot. Scary Movie 6 sticks to the franchise’s culture of satirizing popular horror and thriller films with outrageous, NSFW humor, portrayed by over-the-top characters. As such, this entry leverages absurd scenarios and cultural references from recent box-office hits and popular movies. While the finer details are still hidden, the Scary Movie 6 trailer delivers the usual exaggerated scares that poke fun at horror movies, crafting comedic twists from horrifying moments.
In the opening scene of the Scary Movie 6 trailer, where Dei is stabbed on the subway, people in masks resembling the ones from slasher movie franchises like Halloween and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre are seen around her. Then enters M3gan, the killer AI doll, pulling off her face to reveal a mask resembling the one from the Scream franchise. Meanwhile, if you blink, you might miss Jenna Ortega‘s Wednesday in the trailer. Scary Movie 6 takes a jab at the hit Netflix show Wednesday with a character named Tuesday, who happens to dress like the title character (black hair, pigtails, and a choker).
Another fun nod goes to Sinners (2025) when three people, dressed like the vampires crashing the juke house party, arrive at Brenda’s house to have fun, saying, “we’re here to drink, play bad music, do some half-gay s***.” The opening and ending scenes of the Academy Award-nominated masterpiece are also referenced when Ray opens the door of a church. Also, the Sunken Place scene from Get Out (2017) is parodied with Shorty sinking into a chair. Other references include Ma (2019), Smile (2022), Longlegs (2024), The Substance (2024), Weapons (2025), and Heart Eyes (2025). Terrifier 3‘s (2024) Art the Clown is also seen as Santa handing out body parts to kids as gifts.
Scary Movie 6 Cast
The best part of this Scary Movie installment is that it reunites the Wayans brothers (Wayan, Shawn, and Keenen Wayans) to write and produce the film since Scary Movie 2 (2001), their last contribution to the franchise they originated. Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans also reprise their roles as Shorty Meeks and Ray Wilkins, respectively. Other Wayans siblings joining the cast are Damon Wayans Jr., Gregg Wayans, and Kim Wayans. Completing the Scary Movie 6 returning cast list are Regina Hall (Brenda Meeks), Anna Faris (Cindy Campbell), Lochlyn Monroe (Greg Phillippe), Dave Sheridan (Doofy Gilmore), and Jon Abrahams (Bobby Prinze).
In addition to some of the Wayans joining the franchise for the first time, the sixth installment of Scary Movie will introduce more newcomers to expand the “big-ass laugh.” New entries in the franchise include Olivia Rose Keegan as Sara, Savannah Lee Nassif as Tuesday, Cameron Scott Roberts as Jack, Sydney Park, Ruby Snowber, Heidi Gardner, and Benny Zielke. With most details about the cast still unveiled, fans eagerly await the premiere of Scary Movie 6.
Scary Movie 6 Release Date and Production Details
Scary Movie 6 is the first installment in many years to reunite the Wayans Brothers, Marlon, Shawn, and Keenen, as screenwriters and producers alongside Craig Wayans. Miramax announced its involvement in producing the horror parody at the April 2024 CinemaCon, alongside Original Film and Ugly Baby Productions. Principal photography for the movie ran from October 1 to November 24, 2025, at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. Paramount Pictures is scheduled to release Scary Movie 6 in the United States on June 5, 2026.
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