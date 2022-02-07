Sarah Gilman started her acting journey a little more than 10 years ago, and she has made lots of progress during that time. Although her career initially got off to a bit of a slow start, things started to pick up for her in 2014 when she was cast in a TV series called I Didn’t Do It. Since then, she has continued working towards bigger opportunities and she got a major break in 2018 when she earned the role of Velma in the movie Daphne & Velma. While it’s true that she may not have the longest resume, she has already shown that she has what it takes to be a star. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Sarah Gilman.
1. She’s A Los Angeles Native
Anyone who wants to have a career as a professional actor knows that Los Angeles is one of the best places in the world to be. Every year, countless people pack up their things and relocate to the City of Angels in hopes of making it big. Luckily for Sarah, that’s one move she never had to make. She was born and raised in the Los Angeles area and still lives there today.
2. She’s An Avid Reader
Sarah has made a career out of telling great stories, but sometimes she likes to be on the other side. When she isn’t busy working, she loves to sit back with a good book and get lost in a story. She even has an entire highlight section on her Instagram profile dedicated to sharing book recommendations.
3. She Loves Spending Time Outdoors
Just because Sarah’s star is on the rise in the entertainment industry doesn’t mean that she’s forgotten how to enjoy the simple things. Sarah is an outdoors kind of person who loves taking in all of the beauty that nature has to offer. She enjoys doing things like going hiking and exploring.
4. She Got Her Start In Theater
At this point in her career, most people know Sarah for the work she’s done on the big and small screens. What many don’t realize is that she’s also a star on the stage. Prior to making her on-screen debut in 2011, she had been a part of several plays including You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.
5. She Played Football
Acting isn’t the only thing that Sarah has been passionate about over the years. When she was younger, she was very into sports and she never shied away from competition. When she was in high school, she went through the training routine to join the JV football team – making her the only girl in the school’s history to do so.
6. She Has Behind-the-Scenes Experience
Sarah has spent the majority of her career focusing on acting, but that isn’t the only area of storytelling that she’s interested in. She has also been a part of the process from the other side of the camera. According to her page on IMDB, Sarah has already produced two projects.
7. She’s a USC Alum
Once Sarah decided that she wanted to focus on acting, she knew that she had to put in lots of hard work in order to be able to accomplish her goals. Sarah attended the University of Southern California (USC) where she studied filmmaking. She graduated in 2019.
8. She Believes in the Importance of Mental Health
Although mental health is something that people have become much more aware of in recent years, it’s still a topic that many like to avoid out of fear that they will be judged. Sarah, however, understands the importance of mental health and she is a strong advocate for suicide awareness and prevention. She has often used her platform to share helpful resources with her followers.
9. She Isn’t Afraid to Get A Little Political
There are lots of people who are scared to share their political views out of fear that they may be judged by others. That, however, isn’t something Sarah is concerned about. She is a very liberal person and she has made her stance very clear when it comes to several political issues.
10. She’s Always Been A Fan of Scooby Do
Being cast in Daphne & Velma was major for Sarah both as an actress and as a fan. Sarah told Jam Monkey, “I grew up watching the original Scooby-Doo and thinking about which character I would be most like. I think everyone does at some point in their life. Girls always wanted to be like Daphne because she was the “pretty” one while Velma was the smart “nerdy” one. What I love about Daphne & Velma is that they break this mold of Dumb and pretty or smart and average with the characters. Both characters are portrayed in a more realistic fashion.”