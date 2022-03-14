10 Things You Didn’t Know about Rosalie Chiang

If you don’t know the name Rosalie Chiang, it’s time to change that. She is the young woman whose voice you will become familiar with as soon as you take your kids to see “Turning Red,” the new Pixar film about a young woman who turns into a giant red panda anytime her emotions go toward the extreme. It’s a movie that will provide a lot of emotional moments for both the cast and the fans, and it’s one that will change the game for Pixar. She’s the voice of Mei, the main character, and she is beyond talented. She’s working alongside Sandra Oh, which is just one more name that is sure to make this project a raging success. For now, though, let’s get to know the young actress who will be a household name before the year is out.
1. She’s a California Girl
She was born and raised in the Golden State, and it’s home to her. She is originally from the Bay Area, which Californians know as the area in and around San Francisco. She grew up there, and it’s a great place to grow up. There is so much history and so much culture in the Bay.
2. She is a Pixar Star
Her role in “Turning Red,” is certainly not her first role. Nor is it her first leading role, at that. However, she is making serious headlines with her new role, and there is something to be said about becoming a Pixar star that makes it all the more amazing.
3. She is an Author
Lest you think that Chiang is a one-hit wonder with her acting career, you’d be mistaken. She is also a published author with not one but two books to her name. She is a poet, and she published two books with her own poetry. It is a beautiful thing. Her books are “A is for Albatross” and “A is for Arowana”.
4. She is Bilingual
Despite the fact that she grew up in California, she still learned to speak her parent’s native language. In addition to English, she is fluent in Mandarin. Learning a second language is difficult enough – though we believe she learned both at the same time as a child – but the rumor is Mandarin is one of the more difficult languages to learn.
5. She Has a Beautiful Heritage
Speaking of her fluent Mandarin, perhaps you are wondering why she chose to learn Mandarin. She did so because of her parents and their heritage. Her mom and dad are from Taiwan and Singapore. We are not sure which is from which, but her heritage is beautiful.
6. She is Musically Inclined
She is a woman who seems to do all things well, though we don’t know how well she can play an instrument. The fact that she can play at all speaks volumes in our opinion. She plays the piano, which is such a lovely piece of art.
7. She Loves to Bake
In her free time, you might find Chiang in the kitchen. She may be able to cook, but it’s baking that she enjoys the most. There is a certain satisfaction that comes from creating something decadent and amazing that always smells as good as it tastes.
8. She is a Dancer
Is there nothing she does not do? We aren’t sure, but she is a hip-hop dancer, too. It’s one of her favorite hobbies. She may not be any good at it, but there’s a small chance that she’s not good at something she loves so much.
9. Traveling Brings Her Joy
When it comes to her free time, you can expect to find her traveling. Seeing the world is of the utmost importance to this young star, and she’s taking every opportunity to see it while she has the chance. She enjoys experiencing other cultures, seeing the world, and relaxing.
10. She is Working with the Best of the Best
Turning Red is going to be a major hit, and not just because it is a Pixar film. It’s also a film that stars the iconic, beautiful, talented, and amazing Sandra Oh. Oh is a woman who can take any role and make it iconic just because of who she is as a person. She is a star, and we cannot imagine working with someone cooler. To be clear, too, Chiang plays the role of Mei, and she was only 12 when she began working on this project – and she worked on it for four years until she was 16.