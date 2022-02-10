Alfonso Herrera’s journey in the entertainment industry has been an interesting one, and he hasn’t taken a moment of it for granted. Since starting his on-screen career 20 years ago, Alfonso has made a name for himself in his home country of Mexico and in other parts of the world. During the 2010s, his career started gaining traction in the United States thanks to roles in shows like Sense8 and The Exorcist. Most recently, he has gotten a lot of attention for his role in the final season of the popular Netflix series Ozark. Although he is a newcomer to the show, he has already proven to be a great addition. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Alfonso Herrera.
1. He Wanted to Be a Pilot
Becoming an actor wasn’t always the career path that Alfonso saw for himself. Instead, his first dream job was to become a pilot. He planned on relocating to Texas to attend aviation school, but as we already know, life had other plans for him. At this point, I think it’s safe to say that everything has worked out well for him.
2. He Likes to Stay Active
Keeping himself in good shape is one of Alfonso’s top priorities. Although his schedule can get pretty hectic, exercise is an important part of his regular routine. In addition to traditional workouts at the gym, Alfonso also enjoys doing things like yoga. Not only is working out great for Alfonso’s body, but it also has lots of benefits for his mind.
3. He Is A Formally Trained Actor
Once Alfonso decided that he wanted to become an actor, he was determined to do everything he needed to do to ensure that he reached his full potential. He enrolled at Centro de Educación Artística in Mexico where he studied acting. He made his first on-screen appearance in 2002.
4. He Is A Proud Dad
Trying to balance a successful acting career with life at home isn’t always easy, but Felix finds ways to make it work. He is a dedicated father of two and he loves spending as much time with his children as possible. Sadly, however, Felix and his wife are no longer together.
5. He Had A Music Career
Acting is what Alfonso is best known for at this point in his career, but that wasn’t always the case. He also had a successful career as a singer and was part of the Mexican pop group RBD from 2004 to 2009. These days, however, Alfonso is completely focused on his work as an actor.
6. He Loves to Travel
Traveling is something that most people wish they could do a lot more of. Alfonso, however, is fortunate to be in a line of work that has allowed him to visit places all over the world. He always looks forward to the experience of getting to learn about new people and places.
7. He Is A Soccer Fan
We didn’t find any information to suggest that Alfonso has ever been a competitive athlete, but we do know that he loves sports. He is an especially big fan of soccer and he loves watching games whenever he can. Alfonso is also a fan of American football and it appears that he likes the Buffalo Bills.
8. He Is An Advocate for Social Justice
Standing up for the things that you believe in is often easier said than done. Alfonso, however, has never been the type to take the easy way out. Throughout his career, he has made it a point to use his platform as a way to raise awareness of things such as police brutality and the fight to end racism.
9. He Likes Giving Back to Others
Once some people reach a certain level of success, they fall out of touch with the issues that plague ‘regular’ people. Alfonso has not allowed that to happen to him, though. Over the years, he has made it a point to give back to the community. He is currently an ambassador for Good Will.
10. He Enjoys Interacting With Fans
All of the things that Alfonso has accomplished in his career wouldn’t be possible without the love and support of his devoted fans. Needless to say, he is very thankful for all of the people who have been following him throughout this journey. Although he isn’t the most active Twitter user out there, he does like to use the platform as a way to connect and engage with his fans. It’s fairly common to see him responding to tweets from fans.