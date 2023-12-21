9 Best RJ Cyler’s Roles In Movies And Television

Actor RJ Cyler has experienced tremendous growth since his acting debut in 2013. Less than a decade into his career, Cyler has become one of the go-to African-American actors to be cast in young roles. With a rising Hollywood profile, Cyler has worked with some of the top names in the industry.
With a growing number of acting credits, RJ Cyler has starred in several notable productions in film and television. Although his career began as a minor supporting character, Cyler has proven he’s got the talent and determination to transition into leading man roles. Here are RJ Cyler’s top 9 best roles in film and television.
Me and Earl and the Dying Girl (2015)
It isn’t often that an actor’s debut role becomes his breakout role. For RJ Cyler, the 2015 coming-of-age comedy-drama Me and Earl and the Dying Girl was both his feature film debut and breakout role. Before being cast in the movie, Cyler had only starred in a short film, Second Chances, two years earlier. Cyler was cast as the title character, Earl Jackson. He starred alongside Thomas Mann and Olivia Cooke, whose friendship has continued beyond the film’s production. Cyler’s character and performance quickly made him an audience favorite. Me and Earl and the Dying Girl (2015) is a must-watch for comedy-drama audiences.
Power Rangers (2017)
Unsurprisingly, RJ Cyler made the cast when a reboot of the Power Rangers superhero television series was being considered. Director Dean Israelite wanted a diversified cast for the Rangers, and Cyler was the perfect actor to portray Billy Cranston/Blue Ranger. Cyler’s casting as Blue Ranger makes him the fifth actor to portray the character in film and television. The role earned RJ Cyler his first major award nomination for Choice Scene Stealer at the Teen Choice Awards.
I’m Dying Up Here (2017–2018)
Adapted from William Knoedelseder‘s best-selling nonfiction book, Showtime’s I’m Dying Up Here aired for 2 seasons before its cancellation in 2018. Executive produced by Jim Carrey, I’m Dying Up Here starred RJ Cyler in one of the main roles. Cyler played a struggling stand-up comedian, Adam Proteau. As such, Cyler appeared in all 20 episodes of the two-season show.
Scream: Resurrection (2019)
RJ Cyler joined the cast of the American anthology slasher series Scream in its third and final season, Resurrection. Cyler played two characters, Deion Elliot and his twin brother Marcus Elliot. He played the character in all 6 episodes of Resurrection. In episode 3 (“The Man Behind the Mask”), it is revealed that Deion took the identity of his twin brother Marcus after his death. Marcus, a successful football player, becomes Ghostface’s primary target.
The Harder They Fall (2021)
RJ Cyler may have had a supporting role in Jeymes Samuel‘s The Harder They Fall (2021), but his performance stayed etched in viewers’ minds. Unarguably, his performance as James Beckwourth is proof of the actor’s growth through the years. His character, a self-professed fastest gunslinger, didn’t make it to the end of the movie. Cyler’s character added humor to the Western film. In The Harder They Fall, RJ Cyler was part of a star-studded ensemble cast that included Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Regina King, Lakeith Stanfield, Deon Cole, DeWanda Wise, and Edi Gathegi.
Emergency (2022)
RJ Cyler plays the lead role in Amazon Prime Video’s thriller comedy-drama Emergency (2022). Cyler was cast as Sean, the best friend of Donald Elise Watkins‘ character, Kunle. Emergency received positive reviews from critics and audiences, praising its hilarious plot and cast. Cyler’s performance in Emergency helped push the actor’s profile in Hollywood.
Freedom’s Path (2022)
In RJ Cyler’s second film of 2022, he was again cast in the lead role, playing the character Kitch. Freedom’s Path (2022), a historical war drama, follows the story of a free Black man and his friends. After they rescue a Union soldier, they risk their freedom and expose the Underground Railroad after a slave catcher decides to hunt them down. Freedom’s Path won several awards at different film festivals after its premiere.
Rap Sh!t (2022–Present)
RJ Cyler is part of the main cast of the Issa Rae-created comedy Rap Sh!t for HBO Max/Max. Cyler plays an aspiring producer, Lamont Diggs. Lamont is also the father of Mia Knight’s (KaMillion) daughter. Rap Sh!t premiered on July 21, 2022, with its second season released on November 9, 2023. The show is currently RJ Cyler’s most recent project in television.
The Book of Clarence (2023)
The Book of Clarence (2023) premiered at the 67th BFI London Film Festival in October 2023. However, the movie is set for a theatrical release on January 12, 2024. RJ Cyler plays Elijah alongside LaKeith Stanfield, Omar Sy, and Caleb McLaughlin. The character is Clarence’s best friend (LaKeith Stanfield), who avails himself for use in Clarence’s fake miracles. Desperate for money and glory, Clarence executes his plan to perform miracles like Jesus of Nazareth. With its theatrical release in 2024, The Book of Clarence will be RJ Cyler‘s first feature film of the year.
