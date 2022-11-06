Reliving some of Jim Carrey’s most iconic comedy characters

A unique command of face, body, and acting that can easily portray total idiots and drama protagonists made Jim Carrey a widely respected actor. He is a layered personality with some screen issues, but most fans appreciate his comedic genius radiating from each scene, line, and grimace.
Jim’s career started as a full-blown comedy hilarious performer, and he tried other genres in his long career. But, somehow, Carrey always returns to making people laugh and sometimes uncomfortable simultaneously.
It’s hard to pick the best comedy moments when there are so many, including funny TV appearances like visiting Arsenio Hall Show to explain what trash music is or iconic SNL pieces What is Love, Karate Instructor, or Workout with Vera de Milo. As Jim Carrey rejected the idea of another Ace Ventura movie without significant changes to the formula, we’ll walk through his comedy legacy and relieve some of his most iconic roles.
Split personality in Me, Myself, and Irene
Renee Zellweger and Jim Carrey joined in a bizarre, romantic comedy with over-the-top humor and plot twists. Carrey plays a gentle pushover of a state trooper whose wife left him for a dwarf black man who is a genius. Charlie is left with three black sons who are highly devoted to their dad, while others in the small town make fun of him. Charlie develops a split personality Hank who is the opposite in every sense. Jim Carrey switches between characters in the Farrelly brother’s mixture of slapstick comedy, romantic movies, and crime. Viewers ride on the waves of psychotic Hank’s behavior and are disgusted by Charlie’s apologetic despair.
Living cartoon in The Mask
The Mid 90s were a golden age for Jim Carrey’s insane comedies. The Mask features Jim as Stanley, a mediocre guy going nowhere with his life. However, everything changes when he finds an ancient mask that takes over his character. The Mask allows Stanley’s superpowers and Jim Carrey to act out his facial expressions in the living cartoon. His sidekick in this comic-book adaptation was Cameroon Diaz. Once again, we have a display of duality for Carrey, who switches seamlessly between boring banker and outlandish transformed The Mask.
Iconic investigator in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
One of the three major Carrey movies from 1994, Ace Ventura, is his interpretation of a private detective specializing in animal cases. Iconic hair, funny walk, and facial expressions contributed to the success. Ventura must find the missing mascot of the Miami Dolphins football club, and with his unorthodox style, he unveils a murder plot. Carrey is masterful, from investigating suspects to dancing in the club to Cannibal Corpse, a legendary death metal indie band.
Arguably dumber in Dumb and Dumber
The Farrelly brothers’ first collaboration with Jim Carrey was in Dumb and Dumber. One of the best comedies of all time relies on the comedy genius of Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels. They play two dumb but honest and kind characters, Lloyd and Harry. Friends take a road trip across the country from Rode Island to Aspen to return a briefcase. Physical comedy, awkward misunderstandings, and making fun of their dumbness drive this laugh-out-loud classic. It may miss political correctness by today’s standards, but it is simply hilarious.
Lying lawyer in Liar, Liar
With someone else in the role of Fletcher, a highly successful lying lawyer with a problematic relationship with his ex-wife and son, Liar Liar has a TV movie written all over it. A remarkable performance by Jim Carrey made this movie one of the greatest comedies of the 90s. Because of his son’s birthday wish, Fletcher cannot tell lies. As a result, he can’t defend his sleazy client, played by Renee Zellweger, because he can’t lie anymore. In a whirlwind of awkward and funny scenes, most notably Fletcher beating himself in the bathroom and iconic Claw, Carrey makes the movie an instant comedy classic.
Other notable mentions
Jim acts as Bruce Nolan, who becomes a God in 2003 Bruce Almighty. After a few drama roles, Jim returns to comedy in one of his finest and funniest works. Carrey plays a mad cable TV installer in The Cable Guy, a dark comedy from 1996 where we saw a disturbing darker character. Jim Carrey was great in Ace Ventura 2: When Nature Calls and as DR. Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog.