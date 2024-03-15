One Punch Man Season 3: Everything You Need to Know

Everyone’s favorite, Caped Baldy — Saitama, is right around the corner as the franchise has officially confirmed the production of One Punch Man Season 3. The cult classic manga written by One and illustrated by Yusuke Murata has fans excited for the next anime installment as the enigmatic entity known as God will finally (hopefully) make its long-awaited appearance in Season 3. Ever since its initial release in 2015, One Punch Man has had anime buffs in a chokehold with its satirical humor, diverse universe, and captivating characters. Not to forget, the ultimate fight between blood-thirsty hero killer Garou and our nonchalant hero Saitama is also due soon!
One-Punch Man Season 2 ended in July 2019, with fans of the show yearning for an all-new season from the get-go. However, COVID-19 and then strikes, all combined, and we were met with a series of delays. With One Punch Man Season 1 picking up a mass fan following, Season 2, comparatively, had a lackluster effect on the show’s reception owing to a switch in animation studios. Nonetheless, faithful fans are all ready for a new power-packed season. This guide details everything you need to know about One Punch Man Season 3.
Is There a Trailer for One-Punch Man Season 3?
The anticipation is up and punching with the official One Punch Man Season 3 trailer already out on February 29, 2024. The trailer was dropped to celebrate the release of the 30th manga volume in Japan surpassing 30 million copies sold in both print and digital media. Well, it’s safe to say that the upcoming season is loaded with impending battles, proper character development and even confirms the return of J.C. Staff for animation.
What Is the Release Date of One Punch Man Season 3?
As of March 2024, there is no official release date for One-Punch Man Season 3. Although we have a trailer to hang on to for now, fans earlier last year were disappointed to find One Punch Man absent from the Jump Festa 2024 convention from December 16-17, 2023, as they had hoped to receive an update. So while we still don’t have a release date, we do have previous data to build hopes with — the four-year time gap between Season 1 (2015) and Season 2 (2019) suggests the release of One Punch Man Season 3 somewhere around mid-2024.
Who Voices the Characters of One Punch Man Season 3?
While the cast for One Punch Man Season 3 has not yet been confirmed, the core actors are expected to reprise their roles. This includes Makoto Furukawa as Saitama, Hikaru Midorikawa as Garou, and Daisuke Namikawa as the narrator, playing Dr. Genus. The creative team returning from previous seasons includes character designers Chikashi Kubota, Shinjiro Kuroda, and Ryosuke Shirakawa, with Tomohiro Suzuki handling the series composition and Makoto Miyazaki composing the music.
While the J.C. Staff (fortunately or unfortunately) is returning for One Punch Man Season 3, fans were disappointed when the manga artist Yusuke Murata revealed that he would not be involved in the upcoming season. The upcoming installment, however, will see the return of screenwriter Tomohiro Suzuki, who worked on the series composition of the first two seasons. After the subsequent disappointment with the animation of Season 2 of One Punch Man by J.C.Staff, fans will likely be on edge with their continuing involvement in the new season. However, the longer production window and stark improvements evident in the trailer may help the studio reignite the signature spark of the show and hopefully, that will turn things around.
The Plot of One Punch Man Season 3
One Punch Man Season 3 is intended to pick up where it left off in Season 2, where Saitama and Garou meet and face off against each other for the first time. One Punch Man Season 1 and 2 covered the first 85 chapters from the original manga. So we can expect One Punch Man Season 3 to pick up from Chapter 86, probing further into the Monster Association arc. Fans of the manga are aware of this being One Punch Man’s longest single arc spanning between 2017 and 2021. It will be interesting to see how the arc is adapted into anime and so far, the trailer hasn’t disappointed at all!
The One Punch Man Season 3 trailer also heavily focuses on the core concept: the existence of Limiters. And limiters restrict a being’s power level to maintain reason, with Dr. Genus instilling the idea that they were placed by the enigmatic character God. The concept of removing limiters, therefore, first came to light while explaining the source of Saitama’s incredible power and hence, the central question of how Saitama broke his Limiter and Garou’s ongoing rampage while his strength continues to grow will likely also be explored next! Anime fans also may want to give their two cents on how Muzan became a demon in Demon Slayer.
