Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has recently become one of the most popular Shounen anime, thanks in large part to its beautifully animated fight scenes. Adapted from a manga of the same name written by Koyoharu Gotouge, Ufotable Studios has proven itself to be up to the task since they’ve spared no expense to bring to life the intense fight scenes drawn in the manga’s panels. In this article, we will rank the 5 best fights in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. To avoid any spoilers, we will only highlight the fight scenes in the anime.
5. Zenitsu vs. Son Spider Demon
During the Mount Natagumo arc, Tanjiro, Nezuko, Inosuke, and Zenitsu encounter the Spider family, a family of formidable spider demons. At their greatest challenge yet, at the moment in the story, the demon slayers find themselves unable to overpower their opponents, forcing them to draw their full strength just to survive. In one of the fights in the arc, Zenitsu Agatsuma encounters the Son Spider Demon, a demon that possesses a spider body and a human head. When Zenitsu attempts to flee after encountering demon slayers that have been captured being turned into spiders, he finds out that he has already been bitten by a spider and that he will eventually turn into a spider in half an hour. After he learns the effects of the venom and what will happen to him when he changes, Zenitsu becomes unconscious and enters into his battle state, recovering mid-air and using his enhanced Thunderclap and Flash, Sixfold, to decapitate the Spider Demon. This fight shows us how skilled the Thunder-Breathing user is and easily becomes one of the best fights in the first season.
4. Tanjiro Kamado vs. Daki
After fighting Rui, the Lower Moon Five demon, during the Mount Natagumo arc, Tanjiro learns how big the difference in power is between the unranked demons and the ranked demons. With this reality check, he trains vigorously, day and night, to learn Total Concentration Breathing so that he can sustain an attack for longer using the Hinokami Kagura form. In due course, the trio agrees to accompany Tengen Uzui, the Sound Hashira, to the Entertainment District, where Tengen’s wives, who were gathering information on a demon’s presence there, vanish. Soon enough, Tanjiro learns that the demon behind the missing people in the district is the Upper Moon Six, Daki. When he confronts her, a fight ensues, and Tanjiro finds himself on the defensive. Although Tanjiro eventually gets help from Nezuko, he has a brief moment where he completely overpowers Daki and makes her question if Tanjiro is even human.
3. Kyojuro Rengoku vs. Akaza
The climax of season 1 of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba was followed up with an announcement of a movie arc that would focus on the events of the Mugen Train arc. In this arc, the trio finds themselves assigned to a mission where the Flame Hashira, Kyojuro Rengoku, will accompany them on the Mugen Train to investigate the news of several disappearances that have occurred on the train. There, the demon slayers are attacked by Lower Moon One, Enmu, and after a brief fight where they all work together to protect the passengers on the train, the demon is defeated by Tanjiro. In the aftermath, Akaza, the Upper Moon Three demon, appears and proceeds to attack Tanjiro, prompting Kyojuro to attack back in defense. In one of the best fights in the story, Akaza and Kyojuro trade deadly blows, which ultimately results in Kyojuro being fatally wounded and succumbing to his injuries. Although the Flame Hashira dies, he successfully protects everyone from the Upper Moon Three demon and inspires the trio to become stronger since they will face more deadly opponents in the future.
2. Tengen Uzui vs. Gyutaro
Tengen Uzui’s strength as a demon slayer is the highlight of the Entertainment District Arc after he finds himself pitted against Gyutaro, the primary Upper Moon Six demon. Despite his high level of skill as the Sound Hashira, Tengen becomes gravely injured by the powerful demon and loses his left eye and left hand, and becomes poisoned by his flesh sickles. However, fully epitomizing the relentless spirit of a Hashira, Uzui gets back into the fight and manages to match Gyutaro in a high-speed blow-for-blow fight, creating an opening for Tanjiro to slice the demon’s neck and defeat him.
1. Tanjiro Kamado and Nezuko Kamado vs. Rui
This is the fight that made Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba so popular, going viral on the internet for months after it was released. Tanjiro Kamado is up against a Lower Moon Five demon, and unfortunately for him, he lacks the necessary skill to fight a demon of that level at the time. He is faced with his greatest challenge yet, and with all his friends occupied with their own opponents, he is forced to use a completely different breathing form and blend it with his water breathing techniques to create an opening where he can defeat Rui. However, Rui proves to be too powerful despite Nezuko helping Tanjiro through her blood demon art, and the pair find themselves at the mercy of the demon, who gets taken down by Tomioka Giyu, the Water Hashira, who arrives just in time to save them. This fight was so brilliantly animated and it proved that Ufotable was the right studio for the job.