In a year that was dominated by news of the raging pandemic, credit needs to be given to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba for making its anime debut and gaining such huge plaudits among fans and critics alike. Adapted from Koyoharu Gotouge’s manga of the same name, Demon Slayer has been adapted into two seasons, with the third season set to release some time next year, and a movie adaptation, which was released in October 2020 and became the highest-grossing Japanese film of all time. So naturally, we have decided to compile a list ranking the top 10 Demon Slayer characters that have been introduced so far.
10. Kagaya Ubuyashiki
Kagaya Ubuyashiki often referred to as Oyakata Sama, is the current leader of the Ubuyashiki Family and the Demon Slayer Corps. Commanding deep respect and admiration from his subordinates, especially the Hahira, Kagaya possesses remarkable foresight that helps the Demon Slayer Corps to evade catastrophe and destruction by the demons. He also possesses the power to put people at ease just by the tone of his voice, as shown when he speaks to Tanjiro and the Hashers.
9. Kanao Tsuyuri
Kanao Tsuyuri is introduced to the story as a Demon Slayer apprentice and sister of the Insect Hashira, Shinobu Kocho. She was adopted by Shinobu’s elder sister, the late Flower Hashira Kanae Kocho. Kanao possesses excellent swordsmanship and superhuman physical abilities that potentially mark her as a future Hahira. During her first meeting with Tanjiro, he could already sense that she was the closest to being a Hashira among the current demon slayers.
8. Tengen Uzui
Tengen Uzui is a Demon Slayer and the former Sound Hashira, who is now retired. As the Sound Hashira, Tengen demonstrated extraordinary physical feats of strength and speed, being one of the strongest and fastest Hahira. He could match the Upper Six moons, successfully decapitate Daki before she could react to him, and eventually fight toe-to-toe against Gyutaro, the stronger of the Upper Six duo, after having one of his hands severed and being poisoned.
7. Giyu Tomioka
Giyu Tomioka is a Demon Slayer and the current Water Hahira. He was the first Hashira to be introduced and vouched for Tanjiro Kamado and his sister Nezuko Kamado after she was turned into a demon by Muzan Kibutsuji. Although he rarely speaks and seems calm about most things, he holds a strong sense of justice, and his incredible swordsmanship and extraordinary physical abilities make him one of the most powerful demon slayers. He is also one of the few demon slayers alive to have created an entirely new breathing form, which he named the Eleventh Form: Dead Calm.
6. Inosuke Hashibira
Yosuke Hashibira is a Demon Slayer and one of the traveling companions of Tanjiro and Nezuko Kamado, alongside Zenitsu Agatsuma. He is an incredibly talented demon slayer, having been able to learn Total Concentration Breathing and create his breathing style, Beast Breathing Technique, without formal training. Furthermore, having grown up as an orphan in the mountains, he is capable of tracking and killing demons by himself, and also, due to his upbringing in the mountains, he developed enhanced senses that allow him to sense the slightest vibrations in the air.
5. Zenitsu Agatsuma
Zenit Agatsuma is a Demon Slayer and one of the traveling companions of Tanjiro and Nezuko Kamado, alongside Inosuke Hashibira. Though he constantly denies his abilities, Zenitsu’s true strength is revealed when he falls asleep. In this state, his nerves calm down, his senses become razor-sharp, and his combat ability peaks. In addition, he possesses superhuman hearing that can detect the faintest sounds, thus allowing him to fight when asleep. As a master swordsman and user of the Thunder Breathing Technique, Zenitsu’s ability matches that of an Upper Moon demon power.
4. Muzan Kibutsuji
Muzan Kibutsuji is the Demon King, the leader and progenitor of all demons, and the story’s main antagonist. Having been turned into a demon while trying to cure himself of a terminal illness, Muzan has lived for thousands of years and controls all demons in existence through his blood, except for Nezuko, Tamayo, and Yushiro. He is a heartless, vicious demon with little regard for human life. As the demon king, his abilities surpass any demon in existence, and no demon slayer in existence can match him. He can absorb other demons and assimilate them into his body, as shown when he absorbed all the Lower Moons. His blood can also turn humans into demons and mutate their bodies.
3. Kyojuro Rengoku
Kyojuro Rengoku is a demon slayer and the former Flame Hahira. Rengoku made a lasting impression on all Demon Slayer fans during his little time on screen due to his warm, compassionate demeanor. He served as a mentor to Tanjiro Kamado and his companions and eventually protected them from Akaza, the Upper Moon Three, despite being fatally wounded and succumbing to his wounds in the end.
2. Nezuko Kamado
Mizuko Kamado is the sister of Tanjiro Kamado and the only surviving member of the Kamado family that Muzan Kibutsuji attacked. She turned into a demon, and Tanjiro has been striving to find a cure to reverse her back to a human. As a result, she possesses all the abilities that other demons possess, such as superhuman regeneration, unlimited endurance and stamina, inhuman physical abilities, and immortality.
1. Tanjiro Kamado
Tanjiro Kamado is the protagonist of Demon Slayer and a member of the Demon Slayer Corps. His goal is to turn his sister, Nezuko Kamado, back into a human and kill Muzan Kibutsuji, the leader of all demons. Tanjiro is a kind, compassionate, and protective individual. He is the only demon slayer alive capable of using Sun Breathing, the first Breathing Style from which all other styles are derived.