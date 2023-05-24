Why The Death Note Pilot Is Perfect

It’s been 15 years since the series finale of the popular anime Death Note aired. The premise of Takeshi Obata and Tsugumi Ohba’s popular series is quite simple. Light Yagami finds a mysterious book called the “Death Note”, which grants the user supernatural abilities to kill anyone whose name is written on its pages. Though the premise is simple, it’s a very complex topic that’s about more than just an ordinary teenager using a book to murder civilians.
Since the end of its 37-episode arc in 2007, there have been plenty of adaptations trying to recapture the magic of the original. The problem is none of the remakes truly embody the essence of Death Note —most notably, the Netflix feature film in 2017. Its pilot is the perfect allegory of what a series should be. Case point, it introduced audiences to a unique world with a compelling character. Additionally, it organically reveals the over-arcing plot of the entire series. The Death Note pilot isn’t just a perfect example of what anime should be. It’s a perfect example of what a pilot should be in general.
The Purpose Of Death Note Raises Interesting Questions
Adult anime is a wild beast. Sex, drugs, and violence tend to dominate the genre, but these types of shows have meaningful messages in the midst of the guts and gore. Death Note is no different. However, it doesn’t relish in violence. In a morally corrupt world, Light is frustrated over how rotten things have become. Innocent lives are taken on a daily basis, and the smart kid feels helpless overall. That’s until he gets his hands on the titular “Death Note”.
What’s fascinating is that Light barely hesitates to take the book in the first place. Handling a book that has the power to take someone else’s life would be a struggle for most. Though Light’s world is plagued by violence, the teenager himself isn’t suffering through any trauma or anguish. In short, he’s a psychopath. The pilot never outright states it, but it’s clear, based on his actions that the kid isn’t normal.
Is Light Murdering Criminals A Good Thing?
In general, Light murdering dozens of criminals around his city is a good thing. But though they’re criminals, they have beating hearts just like innocent civilians. It shouldn’t be easy to take a life, yet Light is tossing out death sentences like its candy. The themes of morality are on full display, and it’s a fascinating one at that. Is Light Yagami a good person for getting rid of crimes? Or is he just as bad (or worse) than the lowlifes who have taken over his city?
The topic of heroism isn’t anything new in media overall. However, what makes Death Note stand out is that it focuses more on the psychological aspects of men and women who kill for the sake of “good”. The fact that Light has deemed himself a new God is alarming enough, as this monster in disguise has such incredible power at his fingertips. The pilot raises a tremendous amount of questions that keep you wanting to understand more of this world and the character leading it.
Shinigami Ryuk
There’s not much about his character, but the pilot gives enough to imply that he’s death in physical form. The rules that Ryuk goes by in the Shinigami realm are certainly fascinating, and his motivations about humans create an interesting dynamic between the two. Ryuk doesn’t particularly care about Light himself, he made that clear when he confronts the teenager in his room. He does find his actions and reckless use of the book entertaining.
The most interesting aspect of Ryuk is his character’s aesthetics. For the most part, he comes across as a scary monster who’s willing to murder at will. Ironically, Light is more of a monster between the two. Though their ideologies aren’t too far off, there’s a clear interior motive for Ryuk, and it helps expand the plot beyond Light trying to fix the injustice that’s taking place in the world. The Death Note pilot is essentially flawless. It has deep and thought-provoking themes that warrant attention and stands out as a grounded and supernatural mixture that blends together effectively.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!