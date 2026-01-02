Ponyo Voice Actors: English Dub vs Japanese Cast (Full Character List)

Ponyo is one of those animated films that feels timeless no matter when you discover it. Released by Studio Ghibli in 2008, the movie blends childhood wonder, environmental themes, and hand-drawn beauty in a way that makes audiences curious not just about the story, but about the voices behind it. What makes Ponyo especially fascinating is that it has two distinct casts that shaped how different audiences experienced the film.
This article is structured entirely around the actors. Each H2 focuses on a real person, not abstract themes. The goal is simple: who voiced which character, and why those casting choices mattered. From legendary Japanese performers to Hollywood stars in the English dub, the voice cast of Ponyo is a major reason the film remains endlessly rewatchable.
Noah Cyrus
Noah Cyrus voiced Ponyo in the English-language version of Ponyo. At the time, Cyrus was a child actor, and her performance leaned heavily into innocence and spontaneity. Ponyo’s voice needed to sound impulsive, joyful, and emotionally raw, and Cyrus delivered that energy without sounding rehearsed.
What makes her casting interesting is how natural it feels. The performance works because it avoids polish. That authenticity mirrors how Studio Ghibli characters often behave emotionally, reacting before thinking. For many English-speaking viewers, Cyrus’s voice became inseparable from the character, especially for younger audiences encountering the film for the first time.
Yuria Nara
Yuria Nara voiced Ponyo in the original Japanese version of Ponyo. Her performance is often described as more chaotic and expressive than the English dub, emphasizing Ponyo’s impulsive nature and emotional volatility. Nara’s delivery leans into exaggerated joy, frustration, and curiosity.
Japanese audiences experienced Ponyo as a force of nature rather than a purely cute character. That tonal difference shows how voice acting can subtly change a film’s emotional rhythm. Nara’s performance remains the definitive version for purists who prefer original-language Studio Ghibli films.
Frankie Jonas
Frankie Jonas voiced Sōsuke in the English dub of Ponyo. His calm, grounded delivery balances Ponyo’s chaos. Sōsuke needed to sound reassuring and sincere, and Jonas brought a quiet steadiness that anchors the film emotionally.
Unlike many child voice performances, his portrayal avoids exaggerated reactions. That restraint reinforces Sōsuke’s role as the moral center of the story. Even when surrounded by magic and transformation, the character feels real, which helps sell the film’s emotional stakes.
Hiroki Doi
Hiroki Doi voiced Sōsuke in the Japanese version of Ponyo. His performance emphasizes politeness, emotional maturity, and empathy. Compared to the English dub, Doi’s Sōsuke feels slightly more formal, reflecting cultural differences in how children are portrayed.
This version of the character highlights responsibility and kindness over emotional expressiveness. The contrast between the two performances is subtle but meaningful, showing how the same character can feel slightly different depending on vocal interpretation.
Liam Neeson
Liam Neeson voiced Fujimoto in the English-language release of Ponyo. His performance adds gravitas and eccentricity to the character, blending menace with vulnerability. Fujimoto could easily feel like a villain, but Neeson’s delivery makes him emotionally complex.
The casting works because of Neeson’s ability to sound authoritative while conveying inner conflict. His voice gives Fujimoto weight, making the character’s environmental fears and parental anxieties feel legitimate rather than cartoonish.
George Tokoro
George Tokoro voiced Fujimoto in the Japanese version of Ponyo. His interpretation leans more comedic and frantic, emphasizing the character’s instability. Tokoro’s performance adds an edge of unpredictability that contrasts with Neeson’s measured tone.
For Japanese audiences, Fujimoto feels more eccentric than intimidating. That tonal choice reinforces the film’s fairy-tale quality, keeping even its darker elements emotionally accessible for children.
Tina Fey
Tina Fey voiced Lisa in the English dub of Ponyo. Her performance brings warmth, humor, and modern energy to the character. Lisa’s role as Sōsuke’s mother requires emotional flexibility, and Fey balances playfulness with genuine concern.
The casting adds a subtle comedic rhythm without turning the character into comic relief. Fey’s delivery feels conversational and natural, making Lisa one of the most relatable adult characters in the film.
Tomoko Yamaguchi
Tomoko Yamaguchi voiced Lisa in the original Japanese version of Ponyo. Her performance emphasizes maternal intensity and emotional honesty. Lisa feels more dramatic in this version, reacting strongly to stress and uncertainty.
This interpretation gives the character sharper emotional edges. It reflects a different cultural portrayal of motherhood, one that allows frustration and fear to surface more openly.
Matt Damon
Matt Damon voiced Kōichi, Sōsuke’s father, in the English dub of Ponyo. His calm, reassuring tone provides stability even when the character is physically absent for much of the film. Damon’s voice suggests reliability and quiet strength.
Although the role is smaller, it adds emotional balance. Kōichi’s presence, even at a distance, reinforces the film’s themes of trust and familial connection.
Kazushige Nagashima
Kazushige Nagashima voiced Kōichi in the Japanese version of Ponyo. His performance is understated and gentle, mirroring the character’s calm demeanor. The Japanese portrayal places less emphasis on reassurance and more on quiet emotional support.
This subtle approach fits seamlessly within the film’s overall tone, keeping adult characters grounded while the magical elements unfold around them.
Follow Us