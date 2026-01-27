Nicola Peltz: 6 Interesting Facts You Didn’t Know about Brooklyn Beckham’s Wife

Nicola Peltz Beckham is an American actress whose career spans standout roles in acclaimed movies and television series. She has also garnered a few stage credits. Born on January 9, 1995, in Westchester County, New York, Peltz began her entertainment career at a young age. Before acting, she modeled as a child and pursued other interests, such as playing ice hockey. Over the years, Peltz has steadily built an admirable reputation as a versatile performer.
As an actress, Peltz gained recognition for her portrayal of Katara in The Last Airbender (2010). She later solidified her position as a talented performer with her depiction of Bradley Martin in the A&E psychological horror drama series Bates Motel (2013–2015). Peltz earned her breakthrough as a rising star when she starred in Transformers: Age of Extinction, the only movie to gross more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office in 2014. Beyond her professional achievements, Peltz is also known for her high-profile marriage to Brooklyn Beckham. As her personal life and career continue to evolve, let’s explore these facts about the Lola star.
1. Nicola Peltz Hails From a Wealthy Dynasty Worth a Mouth-watering Fortune
While she’s often hogging the headlines for marrying into the famous Beckham dynasty, Nicola Peltz comes from money herself. Born into the Peltz dynasty, her father, Nelson, is a billionaire businessman, while her mother, Claudia Heffner, is a model. Nelson is one of the co-founders of Trian Partners, a hedge fund management firm. He also serves as the non-executive chairman of Wendy’s Company, Sysco, and The Madison Square Garden Company, among other business ventures. Nelson Peltz’s net worth is estimated at 1.8 billion according to Celebrity Net Worth.
2. She Comes From a Large Family
Nelson Peltz is a father of 10. He has two children from his previous marriage to Cynthia Abrams and eight with his current wife. As such, Peltz grew up with seven siblings (one sister and six brothers) and two half-siblings. Nelson is a devout Jew, but his wife never converted to Judaism. Meanwhile, Peltz is not the only entertainer in her family. Her older brother, Will Peltz, is also an actor known for his roles in the 2014 movies Unfriended and Men, Women & Children. He also appeared in the supernatural television series Manifest (2021). She collaborated with Will for her 2024 movie, Lola.
3. Watching Animated Airbender TV Shows as a Child Inspired Nicola Peltz to Audition for a Role in the Movie Version
While attending prestigious private schools in New York, Nicola Peltz developed a passion for the performing arts. Her acting career began in the early 2000s, and she made her screen debut as Mackenzie in the Christmas comedy film Deck the Halls (2006). After her film debut, Peltz performed with the cast of Blackbird the next year in a Manhattan Theatre Club. She later played Beckin in Harold (2008). Peltz landed the role of Katara after her audition for The Last Airbender (2010). The movie is based on the first season of the animated television series Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005-2008), which she watched with her siblings growing up. The role introduced her to mainstream fame, which she cemented with her performance in the critically acclaimed TV show Bates Motel (2013-2015) and the blockbuster movie Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014).
4. She Won a Rising Star Award For Transformers: Age of Extinction
Nicola Peltz played a prominent role as Tessa Yeager in Transformers: Age of Extinction alongside seasoned actors Mark Wahlberg, Stanley Tucci, and Kelsey Grammer. The fourth installment in the Transformers film franchise, Age of Extinction, was a critical and commercial success, becoming the highest-grossing film of 2014 with global box office earnings of $1.105 billion against a $210 million production budget. Peltz earned four award nominations for her performance and won the CinemaCon Awards’ Rising Star with co-star Jack Reynor.
5. She Made Her Feature Film Directorial Debut in 2024
Nicola Peltz has added behind-the-camera credits to her resume. She made her directorial debut in the 2024 movie, Lola, which she also wrote. She also played the titular role in the movie, alongside her brother Will, who played Frankie. Nicola Peltz is the executive producer of Prima, an upcoming ballerina film in which she plays the lead. Prima is the feature directorial debut of The Morelli Brothers (Luca & Alessandro Morelli).
6. Nicola Peltz’s Net Worth Stifles Her Husband’s Fortune
As the Beckham family feud rages on, Nicola Peltz is often found at the center of it all. The American actress has hogged the headlines for several reasons, including the comparison of her net worth to that of her husband, Brooklyn Beckham’s fortune. While she’s a nepo baby, Peltz has amassed a fortune of her own, reportedly worth $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, largely due to her appearances in blockbusters and collaborations with major fashion brands, including Balenciaga and Genny. Beckham’s net worth, on the other hand, is estimated to be $10 million.
