Netflix Teases the Beginning of the End with ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 First Look

Netflix just released the official teaser for Stranger Things Season 5, Volume 1 and unveiled the release date for the first half. Episodes 1-4 will be released on November 26, Episodes 5-7 (Volume 2) will then be out right on time to get maximum traction out of Christmas. But that’s not all because, the finale will then be airing on New Year’s Eve.

The teaser shows the ultimate fight between Vecna and the town of Hawkins. After the opening of the Rift, Hawkins is filled with Demogorgons, and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) has to take down the dark force with her friends’ help. Season 5 picks up from 1987, a year after the events of Season 4, where Vecna leaves Max (Sadie Sink) in a coma and spreads the Upside Down into Hawkins. The final seconds of the teaser show the chilling return of Vecna, as he emerges from the shadows and says, “Found you.” The synopsis of the show reads:

 “The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna.” 

Joining the star-studded cast ensemble this season is Linda Hamilton (Terminator) in the trailer. She is playing Dr. Kay and is seen battling the Demogorgons. Alongside her, Jake Connelly has also joined the cast as Derek Turnbow, and Alex Breaux as Lt. Akers. 

‘Stranger Things’ Star Millie Bobby Brown to Lead New Rom-Com ‘Just Picture It’

After Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown is all set to take up a new avatar as a rom-com heroine. Brown will star in Netflix’s next movie, Just Picture It, opposite The Fabelmans breakout Gabriel LaBelle.

The film is directed by the famous Lee Toland Krieger (The Age of Adaline), who also directed some of the episodes of Netflix’s fan favorite You, and is written by Jesse Lasky. The offbeat romantic comedy follows two college students who are shocked when a sudden glitch on their phones starts showing them their future as a happily married couple. The hook is that the glitch jumps ahead 10 years into the future, but they have not met each other yet. This movie breaks away from Brown’s usual roles in sci-fi genres such as Stranger Things and The Electric State; however, the time-bending element in Just Picture It gently blurs the genre line. 

Brown has led this project from idea to screen and is also producing the film, while her husband, Jake Bongiovi, joins as executive producer. She has also recently wrapped up the production on the third installment of Enola Holmes for Netflix and is developing a feature adaptation of her debut novel, Nineteen Things.

Stranger Things Seasons 1-4 are currently streaming on Netflix. Season 5, Volume 1 will air on November 26.

Stranger things poster Stranger Things
Cast Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink
Release Date Volume 1 (Episodes 1–4): November 26, 2025
Volume 2 (Episodes 5–7): December 25, 2025
Finale: December 31, 2025
Stream On Netflix
Directed by The Duffer Brothers (Matt and Ross Duffer)
Produced by The Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, Iain Paterson
Based On Original concept by The Duffer Brothers
Plot Summary The final season dives deeper into the Upside Down, as Hawkins faces its biggest threat and the group’s story nears its end
Musical Elements Score by Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein (of SURVIVE); known for retro synth-driven themes
Current Status Teaser trailer released; Season 5 in post-production with staggered release dates starting November 26, 2025

 

Watch on Netflix

