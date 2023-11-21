Everything We Know About The Russo Brothers’ The Electric State

The Russo Brothers are one of the greatest filmmaking forces to emerge in Hollywood over the last decade. After starting out as television directors, they catapulted to fame after their first movie, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, became a massive blockbuster success. Since then, they have been on an ever-growing climb, writing and directing a string of hit movies.
In 2024, The Electric State will serve as the brothers’ sixth directorial collaboration. Based on a critically acclaimed graphic novel and boasting a stellar cast, The Electric State is gearing up to be another smash hit for the Russo Brothers. So, here’s everything we know so far about the anticipated Netflix movie.
What Is the Plot of The Electric State?
After the success of the graphic novel in 2018, it was only a matter of time until The Electric State received the Hollywood treatment. The film is set to closely follow the same plot as the popular novel. With Millie Bobby Brown at the forefront, The Electric State is slated as an action adventure that exists within a post-apocalyptic world in an alternate reality off 1997.
The plot follows Michelle (Millie Bobby Brown), an orphaned teenager who navigates the American West after a war between technology and humans has obliterated most of the country. With a sweet but mystifying robot in toe, and the help of an eccentric drifter, Michelle relentlessly scours the land in search of her missing younger brother. However, the trio have many dangers to contend with, including giant combat drones that now occupy the land with the intention of destroying human life.
Meet the Stars of The Electric State
Millie Bobby Brown as Michelle
Millie Bobby Brown is a British actress who skyrocketed to fame at a young age after her breakthrough role in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things. Her portrayal of the unique and powerful character Eleven earned her critical acclaim and widespread recognition. Alongside her talented Stranger Things castmates, Brown proved herself as a formidable leading star, showcasing her exceptional acting abilities and captivating audiences worldwide.
In addition to her remarkable performance in Stranger Things, she has also taken on the role of the titular character in the film adaptation of Enola Holmes and its sequel, further cementing her status as an incredibly promising and accomplished actress. With Stranger Things entering its fifth and final season in 2024, The Electric State will serve as Brown’s first leading role after the show’s end. And this is a career move she is positive about. When speaking with Glamour Magazine, Millie Bobby Brown discussed how she is ready to leave Stranger Things behind as it is “preventing” her from creating other stories she cares about.
Chris Pratt as Keats
Chris Pratt has made a remarkable transition from his early days in comedic roles to become one of Hollywood’s most bankable action stars. Emerging as a household name through his breakthrough role as Andy Dwyer in the hit sitcom Parks and Recreation, Pratt’s natural charisma and impeccable comedic timing endeared him to audiences worldwide. However, it wasn’t until his career swerved when he secured the lead role in Jurassic World that his action star potential truly shone through. The Electric State will mark the third time Pratt has worked with the Russo Brothers following on from Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. In The Electric State, Pratt will play Keats, the drifter who Michelle encounters on her travels.
Ke Huy Quan as Dr Amherst
Ke Huy Quan, a name that was once synonymous with 80s cinema, made one of the most remarkable comebacks in Hollywood history. After captivating audiences with his performances in iconic films like The Goonies and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, he seemed to disappear from the spotlight for the better part of two decades. However, in 2022, the world witnessed the awe-inspiring resurgence of this talented actor.
In a stroke of brilliance, Quan delivered a performance that left audiences spellbound in the critically acclaimed film, Everything Everywhere All at Once. His stunning portrayal of a complex and nuanced character earned him the highest accolade in the industry – an Oscar. In The Electric State, Quan is set to play Dr Amherst. Interestingly, the role was originally meant to go to Michelle Yeoh, however, she was forced to drop out due to scheduling conflicts. So, the character was changed from a woman to a man and Ke Huy Quan stepped in.
When Will The Electric State be Released?
As of the time of this writing, there is no specific release date for The Electric State. Yet, it has been listed as a 2024 release for Netflix. Considering that the movie is a Netflix original, it is currently unknown if the film will receive a limited theatrical release before or alongside its debut on the site. However, a theatrical release doesn’t seem impossible, as the Russo Brothers’ last Netflix original, The Gray Man, received a limited theatrical release a week before becoming available on the streaming site.
