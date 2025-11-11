Marine Biologist Shows What A Baby Swordfish Looks Like

by

Marine biologist Juan C. Levesque captured a stunning close-up of a tiny baby swordfish on his finger tip. “Gladiator of the sea”, the minuscule creature can be measured in millimetres, but when fully grown, reaches 3 meters in length!

“Born with a short snout and prickly scales, swordfish develop rapidly,” Levesque writes in his article on the species. “Researchers in the Mediterranean Sea estimated the average growth rate of post-larvae/juvenile swordfish at somewhere between one-eighth and one-quarter of an inch per day.”

The baby swordfish might look totally defenseless, but like Levesque writes, “these fish are fighters from day one.” Don’t let this baby fool you – he already feeds on other fish larvae!

More info: floridasportsman.com

Marine Biologist Shows What A Baby Swordfish Looks Like

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Felt Witch Hats That I Make From Wool
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Woman’s Had Enough Of Family’s Greedy “Birthday Club”, Refuses To Cough Up Another Cent
3 min read
Nov, 6, 2025
MIL Acts Like Future DIL Is Her Personal Hairstylist, Refuses To Believe She Won’t Work For Free
3 min read
Aug, 19, 2025
Dancing with the Stars Finale Results Rankings and Scores
3 min read
Oct, 19, 2012
What is New Netflix Series “Raising Dion” About?
3 min read
Oct, 17, 2017
Five “Manifest” Theories That Will Make You Rethink the Show
3 min read
Feb, 21, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.